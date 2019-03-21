40 Under 40: Lacy Colson, Realtor, Signature Real Estate Group

As a kid, there was nothing Lacy Colson wouldn’t do.

“I was always a hard worker and started at age 13 mowing lawns and babysitting to earn money, then got jobs working at a fruit stand and concession stands, and went on to become a waitress, which was my childhood dream,” said Colson.

Born in Kanab, Utah, and raised in Fredonia, Arizona, she moved here at age 21 to attend Dahan Institute of Massage Studies. That education led her to open a massage business in Utah; once that was thriving, she decided to expand into the real estate arena and got licensed in Arizona and Utah, selling wild land parcels, trailers, houses and commercial properties.

Eventually, it was time for a change and she came back to Las Vegas.

“I was a massage therapist at The Spa at Encore for nine years before getting back into real estate, setting the goal to sell enough in one month to provide for a year so I could let go of massage,” said Colson, who sold more than $4 million in 2016, her first year at Signature Real Estate Group, and sold more than $6 million in 2018.

She is also an entrepreneur, having created a hands-free diaper bag called Roo-Go.

“It took me years to get the perfect prototype made, and I travelled to China by myself to get the design just right, but it was such an impactful experience in never giving up and creating my product,” she said.