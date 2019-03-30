Country’s premier glass art expo is coming to South Point

A prominent glass artist expo will return to South Point beginning Wednesday.

The 25th annual Glass Craft and Bead expo kicks off with classes Wednesday and Thursday before the show floor opens at 9 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The event, which will take place inside South Point’s conference center, is expected to feature more than 150 booths and 70 tabletops, along with artists who will perform live demonstrations in flame-working and other glass art techniques.

Organizer Lee Anne Short said the expo will be the place to be for those interested in learning about glass workings or for consumers who might want to find a unique piece.

“This is the biggest glass art show in the country,” Short said. “Even if someone’s not interested in learning how to work with glass, there are going to be so many great pieces to see. Some people just like to look around.”

When the expo started a quarter-century ago in a tent in the Tropicana Las Vegas parking lot, Short said it featured only about 30 vendors. This year, it’s expected to have more than 160.

Glass works will include stained, fused, marble-making and other techniques. Short said she expects about 4,000 out-of-towners to attend the expo.

Cost to attend to the expo hall events is $15 per person. For more information about the expo, visit glasscraftexpo.com.