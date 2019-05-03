Amazon fulfillment center in North Las Vegas nears completion

Amazon is ramping up hiring efforts as its newest North Las Vegas fulfillment center nears completion.

The company is looking to hire 1,300 workers for the four-floor, 850,000-square-foot facility near Ann Road and Sloan Lane.

Amazon spokesman Zeshan Kazmi said the center should be open before July and possibly as early as later this month.

“Things could change for business needs,” Kazmi said. “The goal is to be fully staffed in the months after the building opens and before the holiday peak season.”

Those interested in applying for a job at the fulfillment center must be at least 18 and have a minimum of a high school education.

“North Las Vegas, I think, was probably the most dramatically affected by the Great Recession,” said Stephen Miller, director of the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research. “They’ve really come back a long ways. I don’t know that they’ve progressed as far as Henderson or Summerlin, but they’re coming back and this will help.”

Employees will pick, pack and ship smaller pieces like books and electronic items at the facility. The seventh of its kind in Nevada and third in North Las Vegas, the center will also utilize Amazon robots.

“Robotics are an exciting technology that helps us fulfill orders even more efficiently,” Kazmi said. “Robots travel to various locations in our fulfillment centers to pick up mobile shelves of product and deliver them to associates who are at ergonomic work stations.”

The starting minimum wage for Amazon employees is $15 an hour. Full-time employees receive health care benefits, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and are eligible for the company’s tuition reimbursement program.

The 1,300 positions are projected as full-time jobs, but Kazmi said Amazon will work with employees who might want to work part-time hours.

