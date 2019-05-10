The Hat, a pastrami-sandwich paradise, is coming to the Las Vegas

A Southern California institution since the 1950s, The Hat will soon have a location in Las Vegas.

Joe Conzonire, president of the restaurant chain known for its pastrami dip sandwiches, said The Hat will soon begin work on a Las Vegas shop near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and Sobb Avenue in southwest Las Vegas.

The Hat currently has 11 locations in California. Conzonire said the Las Vegas location could open as early as the middle of next year.

“People who grew up with us in the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s have moved east over the years and we’ve kind of moved with them. We thought coming to Nevada was a natural step for us,” he said.

Along with its well-known pastrami dip, The Hat also has burgers, specialty hot dogs and cold sandwiches.

“We had been looking for a while,” Conzonire said. “We really wanted to be a part of the (Las Vegas) market. My father and uncle are still involved in the business and we have a lot of long-term employees who have been with us for 15 years or, in some cases, much longer.”