Introducing Health Care Quarterly’s Top Doctors for 2019 The experts you should know, as voted on by their peers

Any time you have the chance to make more educated decisions about you or your family’s health, you should take advantage of it.

Health Care Quarterly is proud to bring you its 2019 Top Doctors. We’ve done the research and legwork, mailing surveys to approximately 4,500 doctors, dentists and medical professionals in Southern Nevada. These specialists have been recommended by their peers.

What was the survey?

It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for you to ask your general practitioner for a referral to another doctor. To compile this list, we did that thousands of times. We invited doctors to fill out a confidential survey, asking for their recommendations in the specialties we listed. Our logic: Local doctors are the most qualified to judge other medical professionals in Southern Nevada. It was not necessary for the respondents to offer a name in each specialty.

Who got the survey?

We got our list of names from state boards for doctors, osteopaths and dentists. Those who have a Southern Nevada mailing address on file with either of those agencies received a survey earlier this year.

So, is this a list of every doctor who was nominated?

This is a list of doctors who were nominated multiple times, checked against records with state medical boards, to ensure that all are in good standing.

Why isn’t my doctor listed?

This list is by no means a complete one; there are many excellent doctors in Southern Nevada, and there are many different ways to define a “top doctor.” If you like your doctors, you should probably continue seeing them — and remind them to keep an eye out for next year’s survey!

I’m a doctor but I didn’t get my survey in the mail. How come?

We do the best we can on our end to ensure that the letters arrive at the proper addresses. Using the information we get from state medical boards, we cross reference that with postal records. After that process, however, a number of obstacles could prevent the letter from reaching your hands. For instance, the post office could deem the letter undeliverable (missing suite address or incomplete information).

Does that mean this list is nothing but a popularity contest?

We encourage the doctors to give some thought to their answers, but we have no way of enforcing it. Doctors will answer with the names of the colleagues they know and trust. Doctors who have been in the community longer and who have more established practices may have received more nominations because they have better name recognition. That being said, we believe that the volume of respondents helps cancel out any politics that influenced their answers.

Can doctors vote more than once?

No. Participants are given a unique code that our system tracks. Duplicates are invalidated.

Why are some medical specialties left off the list?

This is our ninth annual list of “Top Doctors” and it’s still evolving. We’re always happy to hear suggestions about how to refine the process. Still, we occasionally encounter specialties that don’t work within the framework of our methodology. Take emergency room physicians, for instance. While we understand that you want the finest doctor possible, our survey is based on answering the question “Doctor, whom would you recommend I see?” It’s a question that makes sense for the majority of medical situations, but not when going to an emergency room. In no way should it be considered a slight against the people who have to move fast to save lives on a daily basis.

Tell the truth: Did doctors pay to be included in the list?

Nope. Doctors did not pay to be mentioned. After the list is compiled by the editorial team, sales begins its job. Doctors may choose to advertise, but that has no bearing on the list.

Allergy/Immunology

James Christensen | OptumCare Lung and Allergy Care | 4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 1A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8844

| OptumCare Lung and Allergy Care | 4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 1A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8844 Joel Katz | Allergy & Asthma Center Las Vegas | 2625 Box Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-360-6100

| Allergy & Asthma Center Las Vegas | 2625 Box Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-360-6100 Andrew McKnight | Allergy Partners of Nevada | 2485 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-212-5889

| Allergy Partners of Nevada | 2485 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-212-5889 Bob Mikaye | Allergy Partners of Nevada | 2485 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-212-5889

| Allergy Partners of Nevada | 2485 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-212-5889 David Tottori | Tottori Allergy & Asthma Associates | 4000 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89104 | 702-432-8250

Bariatrics

James Atkinson | Surgical Weight Control Center | 3802 Meadows Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89107 | 702-313-8446

| Surgical Weight Control Center | 3802 Meadows Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89107 | 702-313-8446 Erik Evensen | Premier Physicians Weight Loss and Wellness | 2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-822-7400

| Premier Physicians Weight Loss and Wellness | 2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-822-7400 Bernadine Hanna | Las Vegas Bariatrics | 7220 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-384-1160

| Las Vegas Bariatrics | 7220 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-384-1160 Darren Soong | Surgical Weight Control Center | 3802 Meadows Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89107 | 702-313-8446

| Surgical Weight Control Center | 3802 Meadows Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89107 | 702-313-8446 Francis Teng | Advanced Surgical Care | 3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 508 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-838-5888

| Advanced Surgical Care | 3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 508 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-838-5888 Dana Trippi | Premier Physicians Weight Loss and Wellness | 2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-822-7400

| Premier Physicians Weight Loss and Wellness | 2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-822-7400 Thomas Umbach | Blossom Bariatrics | 7385 S. Pecos Road, Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702- 463-3300

Cardiology

Tanvir Ahmad | Heart & Vascular Therapeutics | 7020 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-366-9522

| Heart & Vascular Therapeutics | 7020 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-366-9522 Sean Ameli | Ameli Dadourian Heart Center | 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 240 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702- 906-1100

| Ameli Dadourian Heart Center | 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 240 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702- 906-1100 John Bedotto | HealthCare Partners office at Southern Hills | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-534-5464

| HealthCare Partners office at Southern Hills | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-534-5464 Keshav Chander | Smart Heart Care | 8970 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 6 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-473-5333

| Smart Heart Care | 8970 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 6 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-473-5333 Carlos Fonte | Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists | 3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 502 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-733-8600

| Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists | 3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 502 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-733-8600 Samuel Green | Nevada Cardiology Associates | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 512 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-475-5115

| Nevada Cardiology Associates | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 512 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-475-5115 Zia Khan | Desert Cardiovascular Consultants | 5785 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite A-100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-822-2273

| Desert Cardiovascular Consultants | 5785 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite A-100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-822-2273 Cres Miranda Jr. | Nevada Heart and Vascular Center | 700 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 170 | Las Vegas, NV 89183 | 702-240-6482

| Nevada Heart and Vascular Center | 700 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 170 | Las Vegas, NV 89183 | 702-240-6482 Stephen Portz | HealthCare Partners office at Southern Hills | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-534-5464

| HealthCare Partners office at Southern Hills | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-534-5464 Robert Rollins | Children's Heart Center Nevada | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 690 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-732-1290

| Children's Heart Center Nevada | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 690 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-732-1290 Ronald Roth | Cardiology & Cardiovascular Consultants | 700 Shadow Lane, Suite 166 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-258-1601

| Cardiology & Cardiovascular Consultants | 700 Shadow Lane, Suite 166 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-258-1601 Nicholas Tselikis | Nevada Heart and Vascular Center | 700 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 170 | Las Vegas, NV 89183 | 702-240-6482

Cardiovascular Surgery

Quynh Feikes | Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada | 5320 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 282 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-737-3808

| Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada | 5320 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 282 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-737-3808 Nauman Jahangir | Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-333-8465

| Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-333-8465 Rick Martin | Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada | 8853 Rio Verde Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-371-4941

| Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada | 8853 Rio Verde Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-371-4941 Robert Wiencek Jr. | St. Rose Stanford Clinics | 7190 S. Cimarron Road | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-675-3240

Dentistry

Byron Blasco | 851 S. Rampart Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-933-1300

| 851 S. Rampart Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-933-1300 Vivek Gandotra | Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics | 4080 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite 101B | North Las Vegas, NV 89032 | 702-903-2127

| Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics | 4080 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite 101B | North Las Vegas, NV 89032 | 702-903-2127 George Harouni | George Harouni DDS | 731 Mall Ring Circle, Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-434-9464

| George Harouni DDS | 731 Mall Ring Circle, Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-434-9464 Ashley Hoban | Summerlin Pediatric Dentistry | 653 N. Town Centr Drive, Suite 606 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-838-9013

| Summerlin Pediatric Dentistry | 653 N. Town Centr Drive, Suite 606 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-838-9013 Bradley Strong | Bradley Strong DDS | 2931 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-242-3800

Dermatology

Reuel-Martin Abaya Aspacio | Summerlin Dermatology | 8310 W. Sahara Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-243-4501

| Summerlin Dermatology | 8310 W. Sahara Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-243-4501 Miriam Bettencourt | Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-257-7546

| Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-257-7546 Craig Davis | Access Health | 8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 104 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-489-4838

| Access Health | 8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 104 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-489-4838 Douglas Fife | Vivida Dermatology | 6460 Medical Center St., Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-255-6647

| Vivida Dermatology | 6460 Medical Center St., Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-255-6647 Harry Greenberg | Las Vegas Dermatology | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 414 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-456-3120

| Las Vegas Dermatology | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 414 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-456-3120 Lionel Handler | Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-243-6400

| Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-243-6400 Robert Lieberman | Thomas Dermatology | 9097 W. Post Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-430-5333

| Thomas Dermatology | 9097 W. Post Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-430-5333 Frank Rueckl | | 8861 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 290 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-869-6667

| | 8861 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 290 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-869-6667 Candace Spann | Couture Dermatology and Plastic Surgery | 2615 Box Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-998-9001

| Couture Dermatology and Plastic Surgery | 2615 Box Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-998-9001 Alison Tam | Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100

| Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100 Douglas Thomas | Thomas Dermatology | 9097 W. Post Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-430-5333

Ear, Nose, Throat

Steve Becker | Ear Nose Throat Allergy Associates | 700 Shadow Lane, Suite 235 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-382-3221

| Ear Nose Throat Allergy Associates | 700 Shadow Lane, Suite 235 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-382-3221 David Foggia | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700

| Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700 Frederick Goll III | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700

| Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700 Randall Lomax | Advanced Ear, Nose & Throat | 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 314 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-834-5886

| Advanced Ear, Nose & Throat | 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 314 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-834-5886 Joel Lubritz | Lubritz and Nasri Physicians | 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-732-4491

| Lubritz and Nasri Physicians | 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-732-4491 Scott Manthei | Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute | 3692 E. Sunset Road | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-735-7668

| Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute | 3692 E. Sunset Road | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-735-7668 Sina Nasri-Chenijani | Lubritz and Nasri Physicians | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 575 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-804-4729

| Lubritz and Nasri Physicians | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 575 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-804-4729 Matthew Ng | UNLV Otolaryngology | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 324 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-992-6828

| UNLV Otolaryngology | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 324 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-992-6828 Tsungju O-Lee | UNLV Medicine: Ear Nose and Throat Spring Valley | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 324 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-992-6828

| UNLV Medicine: Ear Nose and Throat Spring Valley | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 324 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-992-6828 Walter Schroeder | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700

| Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700 Ashley Sikand | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700

| Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700 Timothy Tolan | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700

| Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700 Randall Weingarten | Southern Nevada ENT | 10410 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-617-9599

| Southern Nevada ENT | 10410 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-617-9599 Larry Yu | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700

Endocrinology

Brian Berelowitz | Dr. Brian Berelowitz | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 315, Building 2 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-804-9486

| Dr. Brian Berelowitz | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 315, Building 2 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-804-9486 Chard Bubb | HealthCare Partners of Nevada: Tenaya Endocrinology | 2650 N. Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-862-8226

| HealthCare Partners of Nevada: Tenaya Endocrinology | 2650 N. Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-862-8226 William Litchfield | Desert Endocrinology | 2415 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-434-8400

| Desert Endocrinology | 2415 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-434-8400 Samer Nakhle | Palm Medical Group | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 306 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-696-7256

| Palm Medical Group | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 306 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-696-7256 Quang Nguyen | Las Vegas Endocrinology | 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 140 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-605-5750

| Las Vegas Endocrinology | 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 140 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-605-5750 Fred Toffel | Bumbaca & Toffel | 2700 E. Sunset Road, Suite D34 | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-736-2021

Family Practice

Mark Day | OptumCare Primary Care at Pecos | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-724-8777

| OptumCare Primary Care at Pecos | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-724-8777 Dana Forte | Forte Family Practice | 9010 W. Cheyenne Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-240-8646

| Forte Family Practice | 9010 W. Cheyenne Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-240-8646 Michael Gunter | Canyon Trails Family Practice and Sports Medicine | 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 445 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-804-5138

| Canyon Trails Family Practice and Sports Medicine | 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 445 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-804-5138 Jenny Ha | Siena Hills Primary Care | 2789 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-0850

| Siena Hills Primary Care | 2789 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-0850 Travis Hailstone | Southern Nevada Internal Medicine & Pediatrics | 6252 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-253-5410

| Southern Nevada Internal Medicine & Pediatrics | 6252 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-253-5410 Lisa Haworth | Lisa Haworth, MD | 2842 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-719-6003

| Lisa Haworth, MD | 2842 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-719-6003 Thomas Hunt | Roseman University of Health Sciences - Summerlin Campus | 10530 Discovery Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-802-2841

| Roseman University of Health Sciences - Summerlin Campus | 10530 Discovery Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-802-2841 Jeffrey Ng | Valley Health Physician Alliance | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-333-8400

| Valley Health Physician Alliance | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-333-8400 Angela Ortega-Bermudez | Nevada Family Care | 2847 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 150 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-213-4848

| Nevada Family Care | 2847 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 150 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-213-4848 Thomas Shang (personal injury/cosmetics) | Dr. Thomas Shang | 2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 107 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-370-5430

| Dr. Thomas Shang | 2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 107 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-370-5430 William Von Tobel | Caremore Medical Group | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-9200

| Caremore Medical Group | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-9200 Jeffrey Wagner | P3 Medical Group West Sunset | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-844-4846

| P3 Medical Group West Sunset | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-844-4846 Lara Wenner | HealthCare Partners West Craig | 3960 W Craig Road, Suite 101 | North Las Vegas, NV 89032 | 702-473-8380

Gastroenterology

Eladio Carrera | Great West Medical Associates | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 525 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-220-9865

| Great West Medical Associates | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 525 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-220-9865 Gilberto De La Torre | Gilberto De La Torre | 2121 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 206 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-369-9100

| Gilberto De La Torre | 2121 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 206 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-369-9100 Vishal Gandotra | Vegas Gastroenterology | 5701 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 207 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-750-0313

| Vegas Gastroenterology | 5701 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 207 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-750-0313 Laura Gitlin | Gastroenterology Institute | 7110 Smoke Ranch Road | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-5544

| Gastroenterology Institute | 7110 Smoke Ranch Road | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-5544 Carmelo Herrero | Southern Hills Gastroenterology | 2625 Wigwam Pkwy Ste #112 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702- 492-1162

| Southern Hills Gastroenterology | 2625 Wigwam Pkwy Ste #112 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702- 492-1162 Vijay Jayaraman | Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-483-4483

| Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-483-4483 Gregory Kwok | Gastroenterology Associates | 3820 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-796-0231

| Gastroenterology Associates | 3820 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-796-0231 Frank Nemec | Gastroenterology Associates | 3820 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-796-0231

| Gastroenterology Associates | 3820 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-796-0231 Ajaz Sheikh | Advanced Adolescent Pediatric Gastroenterology | 8630 W. Cheyenne Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-851-9383

| Advanced Adolescent Pediatric Gastroenterology | 8630 W. Cheyenne Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-851-9383 David Shih | Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-483-4483

| Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-483-4483 Nicolae "Mickey" Weisz | Center for Colon and Digestive Diseases | 7150 Smoke Ranch Road, Ste 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-948-9480

General Surgery

Laurel Blair | Las Vegas Surgical Associates | 8930 W. Sunset Road, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-258-7788

| Las Vegas Surgical Associates | 8930 W. Sunset Road, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-258-7788 Peter Caravella Jr. | Las Vegas Surgical Associates | 8930 W. Sunset Road, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-228-8834

| Las Vegas Surgical Associates | 8930 W. Sunset Road, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-228-8834 Sean Dort | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420

| Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420 Souzan El-Eid | Comprehensive Cancer Centers Southwest Treatment Center | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers Southwest Treatment Center | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251 Ronald Hofflander | Dr. Ronald Hofflander | 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 601 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-894-4440

| Dr. Ronald Hofflander | 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 601 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-894-4440 Lyn Knoblock | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eatern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420

| Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eatern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420 William Maranon | All American Surgical | 1040 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-889-9129

| All American Surgical | 1040 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-889-9129 Kevin Rayls | Mountain West Surgical | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 242 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-796-0022

| Mountain West Surgical | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 242 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-796-0022 Gregg Ripplinger | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eatern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420

| Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eatern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420 Barry Rives | Laparoscopic Surgry of Nevada | 8285 W Arby Ave Ste 390 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-263-9644

| Laparoscopic Surgry of Nevada | 8285 W Arby Ave Ste 390 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-263-9644 Margaret Terhar | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 270 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-369-6008

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 270 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-369-6008 Charles Walton | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420

| Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420 Wydell Williams Jr. | Desert West Surgery | 1111 Shadow Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-383-4040

Geriatrics

Roopa Dani | P3 Medical Group West Sunset | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-844-4846

| P3 Medical Group West Sunset | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-844-4846 Julie Zacharias | Health Center at Touro University | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809

Infectious Disease

Cara Fanning | Infectious Diseases of Nevada | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 412 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-328-7594

| Infectious Diseases of Nevada | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 412 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-328-7594 Brian Lipman | Dr. Brian Lipman | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 307 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-909-7170

| Dr. Brian Lipman | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 307 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-909-7170 Ronald Shockley | Infectious Disease Partners of Nevada | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 412 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-309-2311

| Infectious Disease Partners of Nevada | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 412 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-309-2311 Chukwudum Uche | Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine Clinic | 6088 S Durango Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-380-4242

| Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine Clinic | 6088 S Durango Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-380-4242 Kathleen Wairimu | *information of file with state | 3416 N. Buffalo Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89129 |

Infertility

Carrie Bedient | The Fertility Center of Las Vegas | 8851 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-254-1777

| The Fertility Center of Las Vegas | 8851 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-254-1777 Cindy Duke | Nevada Fertility Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 310 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-936-8710

| Nevada Fertility Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 310 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-936-8710 Eva Littman | Red Rock Fertility Center | 9120 W. Russell Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-262-0079

| Red Rock Fertility Center | 9120 W. Russell Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-262-0079 Bruce Shapiro | The Fertility Center of Las Vegas | 8851 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-254-1777

Internal Medicine

Tony Alamo | Alamo Medical Clinic | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-456-4011

| Alamo Medical Clinic | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-456-4011 Christopher Choi | Comprehensive Wellnes Center | 4035 S. El Capitan Way, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-463-8080

| Comprehensive Wellnes Center | 4035 S. El Capitan Way, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-463-8080 Guillermo Fraga | OptumCare Primary Care at Pecos | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-724-8777

| OptumCare Primary Care at Pecos | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-724-8777 Robert Gong | Siena Hills Primary Care | 2789 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-0850

| Siena Hills Primary Care | 2789 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-0850 Lindsay Hansen | Dr. Lindsay Hansen | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 506 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-240-8111

| Dr. Lindsay Hansen | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 506 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-240-8111 Paul Kalekas | | 620 Shadow Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-388-4000

| | 620 Shadow Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-388-4000 Renu Mahajan | Smart Heart Care and Smart Medical Care | 8970 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 6 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-473-5333

| Smart Heart Care and Smart Medical Care | 8970 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 6 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-473-5333 Angela Miller | Parker Medical | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 236 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-778-2204

| Parker Medical | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 236 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-778-2204 Stephen Miller | HealthCare Partners West Charleston Clinic and Urgent Care | 9499 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-228-5477

| HealthCare Partners West Charleston Clinic and Urgent Care | 9499 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-228-5477 William Shoemaker | Jacobs Medical Associates | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 725-333-8400

| Jacobs Medical Associates | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 725-333-8400 Candice Tung | Schwartz & Tung | 7395 S. Pecos Road, Suite 102 | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-737-8657

| Schwartz & Tung | 7395 S. Pecos Road, Suite 102 | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-737-8657 Foluke Uche | HealthCare Partners Rainbow Location | 1000 S. Rainbow Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-259-0088

| HealthCare Partners Rainbow Location | 1000 S. Rainbow Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-259-0088 Raji Venkat | Dignity Health Clinic | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 101 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-616-5870

| Dignity Health Clinic | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 101 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-616-5870 Robert White | Executive Health and Wellness Center | 8463 W. Lake Mead Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-304-0854

Nephrology

Michael Aigbe | Children's Nephrology Clinic | 7271 W.Sahara Ave., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-639-1700

| Children's Nephrology Clinic | 7271 W.Sahara Ave., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-639-1700 Radhika Janga | Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center | 6970 W. Patrick Lane, Suite 140 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-588-7077

| Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center | 6970 W. Patrick Lane, Suite 140 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-588-7077 Dijana Jefic | Las Vegas Kidney and Hypertension Specialists | 229 N. Pecos Road, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-629-7510

| Las Vegas Kidney and Hypertension Specialists | 229 N. Pecos Road, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-629-7510 William King | Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center | 2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-726-6344

| Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center | 2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-726-6344 Larry Lehrner | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887

| Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887 Marc Leiserowitz | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887

| Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887 Neville Pokroy | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887

| Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887 Zvi Sela | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887

Neurology

Azin Azma | Dr. Azin Azma | 3100 N Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-962-5920

| Dr. Azin Azma | 3100 N Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-962-5920 Omar Cabahug | Dr. Omar Cabahug | 2500 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 112 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-914-6994

| Dr. Omar Cabahug | 2500 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 112 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-914-6994 Bess Chang | Medical Neurology | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-1065

| Medical Neurology | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-1065 Luis Diaz | Dr. Luis Diaz | 2880 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 405 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0755

| Dr. Luis Diaz | 2880 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 405 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0755 Leo Germin | Clinical Neurology Specialists | 1691 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89012 | 702-804-1212

| Clinical Neurology Specialists | 1691 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89012 | 702-804-1212 David Ginsburg | Roseman Medical Group | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-463-4040

| Roseman Medical Group | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-463-4040 Sri Halthore | Neurology Specialists | 2020 E. Desert Inn Road | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-796-5505

| Neurology Specialists | 2020 E. Desert Inn Road | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-796-5505 Paul Janda | Las Vegas Neurology Center | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-432-2233

| Las Vegas Neurology Center | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-432-2233 Jay Mahajan | Las Vegas Neurology Center | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-432-2233

| Las Vegas Neurology Center | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-432-2233 Abraham Nagy | Nevada Headache Institute | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-432-3224

| Nevada Headache Institute | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-432-3224 Scott Selco | Dr. Scott Selco | 4616 W Sahara Ave | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-757-6608

Neurosurgery

John Anson | The Spine and Brain Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 250 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-0792

| The Spine and Brain Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 250 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-0792 Derek Duke | The Spine and Brain Institute | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-896-0940

| The Spine and Brain Institute | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-896-0940 Gary Flangas | Las Vegas Neurosurgery and Spine Care | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 220 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-737-7753

| Las Vegas Neurosurgery and Spine Care | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 220 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-737-7753 James Forage | The Spine and Brain Institute | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-896-0940

| The Spine and Brain Institute | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-896-0940 Jason Garber | Western Regional Center for Brain & Spine Surgery | 2471 Professional Court | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-835-0088

| Western Regional Center for Brain & Spine Surgery | 2471 Professional Court | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-835-0088 Yevgeniy Khavkin | Khavkin Clinic | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 602 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-888-1188

| Khavkin Clinic | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 602 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-888-1188 Randal Peoples | Stanford St. Rose Neurosurgery Clinic | 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 131 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-616-6580

| Stanford St. Rose Neurosurgery Clinic | 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 131 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-616-6580 Michael Seiff | The Spine and Brain Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 250 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-0792

OB/GYN

Joseph Adashek | Desert Perinatal Associates | 5761 S. Fort Apache Road | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-341-6610

| Desert Perinatal Associates | 5761 S. Fort Apache Road | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-341-6610 George Chambers Jr. | Chambers & Associates | 7220 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-463-0800

| Chambers & Associates | 7220 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-463-0800 Deepali Kashyap | Galleria Women's Health | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 220 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-983-2010

| Galleria Women's Health | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 220 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-983-2010 Michelle Lewis | Dr. Michelle Lewis | 1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 3A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-566-3040

| Dr. Michelle Lewis | 1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 3A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-566-3040 John Martin | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 2050 Mariner Drive, Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-255-2022

| Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 2050 Mariner Drive, Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-255-2022 Donna Miller | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 131 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-777-0414

| Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 131 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-777-0414 Edmond Pack | Essential Women's Health Associates | 2580 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 140 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-862-8862

| Essential Women's Health Associates | 2580 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 140 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-862-8862 Kirsten Rojas | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 9120 W. Post Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-870-2229

| Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 9120 W. Post Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-870-2229 Samantha Schoenhaus | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 280 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-862-8862

Oncology

Stephani Christensen | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 1505 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-856-1400

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 1505 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-856-1400 Khoi Dao | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444 Oscar Goodman Jr. | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251 Regan Holdridge | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 1505 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-856-1400

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 1505 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-856-1400 Karen Jacks | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251 Clark Jean | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 7445 Peak Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-952-2140

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 7445 Peak Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-952-2140 Edwin Kingsley | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400 Raja Mehdi | Hope Cancer Care of Nevada | 6827 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89103 | 702-508-9128

| Hope Cancer Care of Nevada | 6827 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89103 | 702-508-9128 Rupesh Parikh | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444 Hamidreza Sanatinia | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251 Anu Thummala | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 7445 Peak Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-952-2140

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 7445 Peak Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-952-2140 Nicholas Vogelzang | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400 Ann Wierman | Dr. Ann Wierman | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-749-3700

Ophthalmology

Jack Abrams | Abrams Eye Institute | 6450 Medical Center St., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-304-9494

| Abrams Eye Institute | 6450 Medical Center St., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-304-9494 Brian Alder | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088

| Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088 Mark Doubrava | Eye Care for Nevada | 9011 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-794-2020

| Eye Care for Nevada | 9011 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-794-2020 Emily Fant | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088

| Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088 Gregory Hsu | Sunset Eye Center | 299 N. Pecos Road | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-450-6000

| Sunset Eye Center | 299 N. Pecos Road | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-450-6000 George McMickle | Southwestern Eye Associates | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 318 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-215-6950

| Southwestern Eye Associates | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 318 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-215-6950 Timothy Perozek | See Right Now | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 212 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-982-1360

| See Right Now | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 212 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-982-1360 Helga Pizio | New Eyes | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 402 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-485-5000

| New Eyes | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 402 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-485-5000 Ravi Reddy | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088

| Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088 Emily Schorr | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088

| Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088 Raymond Theodosis | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088

| Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088 Kent Wellish | Wellish Vision Institute | 2110 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 210 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-733-2020

Orthopedics

Andrew Bronstein | Bronstein Hand Center | 10135 W. Twain Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-458-4263

| Bronstein Hand Center | 10135 W. Twain Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-458-4263 Michael Crovetti | Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine | 2779 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-990-2290

| Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine | 2779 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-990-2290 Michael Daubs | OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd, Suite 401, fourth floor | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8877

| OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd, Suite 401, fourth floor | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8877 Carolien de Roode-Wentz | OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd, Suite 401, fourth floor | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8877

| OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd, Suite 401, fourth floor | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8877 Thomas Dunn | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-4088

| Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-4088 Chad Hanson | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2930 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-731-4088

| Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2930 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-731-4088 Andrew Kim | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-1616

| Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-1616 Ronald Koe | Green Valley Orthopedics | 1710 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89012 | 702-990-4555

| Green Valley Orthopedics | 1710 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89012 | 702-990-4555 James Manning | Bone and Joint Specialists | 2680 Crimson Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-228-7355

| Bone and Joint Specialists | 2680 Crimson Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-228-7355 Michael Miao | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-4088

| Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-4088 Bernard Ong | Bernard Ong, MD | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 251 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-796-7979

| Bernard Ong, MD | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 251 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-796-7979 Robert Tait | Orthopaedic Institute of Henderson | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89052 | 702-565-6565

| Orthopaedic Institute of Henderson | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89052 | 702-565-6565 Randall Yee | Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine | 8420 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-740-5327

Pain Management

Nader Helmi | McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700

| McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700 Steve Kozmary | Kozmary Center | 2851 El Camino Ave., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-380-3210

| Kozmary Center | 2851 El Camino Ave., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-380-3210 Michael McKenna | McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700

| McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700 Hans-Jorg Rosler | Interventional Pain and Spine Institute | 851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-357-8004

| Interventional Pain and Spine Institute | 851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-357-8004 Anthony Ruggeroli | McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700

| McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700 Satish Sharma | Advanced Pain Management Center | 630 S. Rancho, Suite H | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-739-8323

| Advanced Pain Management Center | 630 S. Rancho, Suite H | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-739-8323 Ranier Vogel | Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 211 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-990-4530

Palliative Care

Diana Lee | Platinum Hospitalists | 10624 S Eastern Ave, Suite A955 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-800-5393

| Platinum Hospitalists | 10624 S Eastern Ave, Suite A955 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-800-5393 Warren Wheeler | Nathan Adelson Hospice | 4141 Swenson St. | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-733-0320

Pediatrics

William Downey Jr. | Desert Valley Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 370 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-260-4525

| Desert Valley Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 370 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-260-4525 Blair Duddy | Tenaya Healthcare Center | 2704 N. Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-877-5199

| Tenaya Healthcare Center | 2704 N. Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-877-5199 Constantine George | So. Nevada Internal Medicine/Pediatrics | 6252 S. rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-253-5410

| So. Nevada Internal Medicine/Pediatrics | 6252 S. rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-253-5410 Atousa Ghaneian | Healthy Kids Pediatrics | 3196 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 400 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-902-4060

| Healthy Kids Pediatrics | 3196 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 400 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-902-4060 Diane Goebel | St. Rose Pediatrics | 2350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-564-8556

| St. Rose Pediatrics | 2350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-564-8556 Pamela Greenspon | Desert Valley Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 370 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-260-4525

| Desert Valley Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 370 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-260-4525 Heath Hodapp | St. Rose Pediatrics | 2350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-564-8556

| St. Rose Pediatrics | 2350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-564-8556 Vicki Hom | Oshiro Pediatrics | 4570 S. EAstern Ave., Suite 21 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-733-6033

| Oshiro Pediatrics | 4570 S. EAstern Ave., Suite 21 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-733-6033 Sanjay Kandoth | Sunrise Pediatrics | 3061 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-254-5437

| Sunrise Pediatrics | 3061 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-254-5437 Kim Lamotte-Malone | Anthem Hills Pediatrics | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 310 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-566-2400

| Anthem Hills Pediatrics | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 310 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-566-2400 John Lepore | Kidfixers Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-765-5437

| Kidfixers Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-765-5437 Nudrat Nauman | Advanced Pediatrics | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 180 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-750-1230

| Advanced Pediatrics | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 180 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-750-1230 Ryan Nishihara | Meadows Pediatrics | 9030 W. Cheyenne Ave, Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-436-7337

| Meadows Pediatrics | 9030 W. Cheyenne Ave, Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-436-7337 Michael Tenby | Centennial Pediatrics | 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 306 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-897-6000

| Centennial Pediatrics | 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 306 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-897-6000 Laura Weidenfeld | Sunshine Valley Pediatrics | 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-363-3000

| Sunshine Valley Pediatrics | 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-363-3000 Carrie Wijesinghe | Siena Pediatrics | 2441 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-248-7337

Plastic Surgery

Goesel Anson | Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100

| Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100 Hayley Brown | Desert Hills Plastic Surgery Center | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 406 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-260-7707

| Desert Hills Plastic Surgery Center | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 406 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-260-7707 Arthur Cambeiro | SurgiSpa Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery | 2370 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-566-8300

| SurgiSpa Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery | 2370 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-566-8300 Cameron Earl | Earl Plastic Surgery, P.C. | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 108 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-939-3436

| Earl Plastic Surgery, P.C. | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 108 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-939-3436 Julio Garcia | Julio Garcia, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Clinic | 6020 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite C1 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-870-0058

| Julio Garcia, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Clinic | 6020 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite C1 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-870-0058 Terrence Higgins | Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Sutie 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100

| Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Sutie 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100 Paul Lanfranchi | The Lanfranchi Center | 8985 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89123 | 702-935-5432

| The Lanfranchi Center | 8985 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89123 | 702-935-5432 Stephen Miller | Stephen Miller Plastic Surgery | 8435 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89123 | 702-369-1001

| Stephen Miller Plastic Surgery | 8435 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89123 | 702-369-1001 Brandon Reynolds | Reynolds Plastic Surgery | 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 217 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-410-9800

| Reynolds Plastic Surgery | 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 217 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-410-9800 Jeffrey Roth | Jeffrey Roth, MD, FACS, Plastic Surgery | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 236 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-450-0777

| Jeffrey Roth, MD, FACS, Plastic Surgery | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 236 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-450-0777 Lane Smith | Smith Plastic Surgery | 8871 W. Sahara Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-838-2455

Podiatry

Randy Gubler | Summerlin Foot & Ankle | 3320 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 107 | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-256-8454

| Summerlin Foot & Ankle | 3320 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 107 | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-256-8454 Thomman Kuruvilla | Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine | 7195 Advanced Way | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-740-5327

| Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine | 7195 Advanced Way | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-740-5327 Kirk Larkin | Larkin Foot & Ankle Institute | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 208 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-623-2212

| Larkin Foot & Ankle Institute | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 208 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-623-2212 Philip Larsen | Foot & Ankle Surgical Group | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-456-3668

| Foot & Ankle Surgical Group | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-456-3668 Jodi Politz | Mountain Podiatry | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 118 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-240-8038

Psychiatry

Sean Duffy | Ventana Health Associates | 1885 Village Center Circle, Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89134 | 702-360-2800

| Ventana Health Associates | 1885 Village Center Circle, Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89134 | 702-360-2800 Shaily Jain | Cairn Center | 3615 W. Charleston Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-508-9461

Pulmonary

John Collier | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 125 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-0855

| Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 125 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-0855 James Hsu | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864

| Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864 Robert Lampert | OptumCare Lung and Allergy | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 1A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8844

| OptumCare Lung and Allergy | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 1A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8844 Craig Nakamura | Children's Lung Specialists | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 315 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-598-4411

| Children's Lung Specialists | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 315 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-598-4411 Ralph Nietrzeba | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864

| Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864 Rachakonda Prabhu | Red Rock Medical Group | 5701 W Charleston Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-877-9514

| Red Rock Medical Group | 5701 W Charleston Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-877-9514 Paul Stewart | Pulmonary Associates | 2000 Wellness Way | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-384-5101

| Pulmonary Associates | 2000 Wellness Way | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-384-5101 George Tu | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 125 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-0855

| Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 125 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-0855 John Wojcik | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864

Radiation Oncology

Michael Anderson | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400 Dan Curtis | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 655 N. Town Center Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-233-2200

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 655 N. Town Center Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-233-2200 Farzaneh Farzin | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400 Raul Meoz | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251 Matthew Schwartz | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444

| Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444 Beau Toy | Radiation Oncology Centers of Nevada | 624 S. Tonopah Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-463-9100

Radiology

Rajneesh Agrawal | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600

| Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600 Paul Bandt | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600

| Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600 Ashkok Gupta | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600

| Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600 Stan Liu | Pueblo Medical Imaging | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-228-0031

| Pueblo Medical Imaging | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-228-0031 Alison Nguyen | Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging | 4 Sunset Way, Building D | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-732-6000

| Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging | 4 Sunset Way, Building D | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-732-6000 Travis Snyder | SimonMed Imaging | 3560 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-433-6944

| SimonMed Imaging | 3560 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-433-6944 Alan Weissman | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600

Rheumatology

Neil Braunstein | Southwest Medical -Oakey Healthcare Center | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 3A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-877-5199

| Southwest Medical -Oakey Healthcare Center | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 3A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-877-5199 Michael Colletti | Dr. Michael Colletti | 4580 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 29 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-734-2242

| Dr. Michael Colletti | 4580 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 29 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-734-2242 Mitchell Forman | UNLV Medicine Internal Medicine Specialty Clinic | 1707 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220 | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-671-5070

| UNLV Medicine Internal Medicine Specialty Clinic | 1707 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220 | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-671-5070 Kenneth Grant | Touro University Nevada Faculty Practice Plan | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809

| Touro University Nevada Faculty Practice Plan | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809 Scott Harris | Touro University Nevada Faculty Practice Plan | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809

| Touro University Nevada Faculty Practice Plan | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809 George Timothy Kelly | Dr. George Kelly | 7200 Cathedral Rock Drive, Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-341-5444

| Dr. George Kelly | 7200 Cathedral Rock Drive, Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-341-5444 Christianne Yung | Dr. Christianne Yung | 2482 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-6868

Urology

Joseph Candela | Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727

| Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727 Sheldon Freedman | Sheldon Freedman, MD, FACS | 653 N Town Center Drive, Suite 308 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-732-0282

| Sheldon Freedman, MD, FACS | 653 N Town Center Drive, Suite 308 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-732-0282 Vijay Goli | Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727

| Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727 Victor Grigoryev | Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727

| Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727 Craig Hunter | Urology Specialists of Nevada | 2010 Wellness Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-0814

| Urology Specialists of Nevada | 2010 Wellness Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-0814 Andrew Hwang | Las Vegas Pediatric Urology | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 407 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-728-5686

| Las Vegas Pediatric Urology | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 407 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-728-5686 O. Alex Lesani | Las Vegas Urology | 7150 W. Sunset Road, Suite 201A | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-233-0727

| Las Vegas Urology | 7150 W. Sunset Road, Suite 201A | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-233-0727 Michael Verni | Urology Center of Las Vegas | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 302 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-212-3428

| Urology Center of Las Vegas | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 302 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-212-3428 Jason Zommick | Urology Specialists of Nevada | 2010 Wellness Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-3238

Vascular Surgery