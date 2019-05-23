Introducing Health Care Quarterly’s Top Doctors for 2019

Any time you have the chance to make more educated decisions about you or your family’s health, you should take advantage of it.
Health Care Quarterly is proud to bring you its 2019 Top Doctors. We’ve done the research and legwork, mailing surveys to approximately 4,500 doctors, dentists and medical professionals in Southern Nevada. These specialists have been recommended by their peers.
What was the survey?
It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for you to ask your general practitioner for a referral to another doctor. To compile this list, we did that thousands of times. We invited doctors to fill out a confidential survey, asking for their recommendations in the specialties we listed. Our logic: Local doctors are the most qualified to judge other medical professionals in Southern Nevada. It was not necessary for the respondents to offer a name in each specialty.
Who got the survey?
We got our list of names from state boards for doctors, osteopaths and dentists. Those who have a Southern Nevada mailing address on file with either of those agencies received a survey earlier this year.
So, is this a list of every doctor who was nominated?
This is a list of doctors who were nominated multiple times, checked against records with state medical boards, to ensure that all are in good standing.
Why isn’t my doctor listed?
This list is by no means a complete one; there are many excellent doctors in Southern Nevada, and there are many different ways to define a “top doctor.” If you like your doctors, you should probably continue seeing them — and remind them to keep an eye out for next year’s survey!
I’m a doctor but I didn’t get my survey in the mail. How come?
We do the best we can on our end to ensure that the letters arrive at the proper addresses. Using the information we get from state medical boards, we cross reference that with postal records. After that process, however, a number of obstacles could prevent the letter from reaching your hands. For instance, the post office could deem the letter undeliverable (missing suite address or incomplete information).
Does that mean this list is nothing but a popularity contest?
We encourage the doctors to give some thought to their answers, but we have no way of enforcing it. Doctors will answer with the names of the colleagues they know and trust. Doctors who have been in the community longer and who have more established practices may have received more nominations because they have better name recognition. That being said, we believe that the volume of respondents helps cancel out any politics that influenced their answers.
Can doctors vote more than once?
No. Participants are given a unique code that our system tracks. Duplicates are invalidated.
Why are some medical specialties left off the list?
This is our ninth annual list of “Top Doctors” and it’s still evolving. We’re always happy to hear suggestions about how to refine the process. Still, we occasionally encounter specialties that don’t work within the framework of our methodology. Take emergency room physicians, for instance. While we understand that you want the finest doctor possible, our survey is based on answering the question “Doctor, whom would you recommend I see?” It’s a question that makes sense for the majority of medical situations, but not when going to an emergency room. In no way should it be considered a slight against the people who have to move fast to save lives on a daily basis.
Tell the truth: Did doctors pay to be included in the list?
Nope. Doctors did not pay to be mentioned. After the list is compiled by the editorial team, sales begins its job. Doctors may choose to advertise, but that has no bearing on the list.
Allergy/Immunology
- James Christensen | OptumCare Lung and Allergy Care | 4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 1A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8844
- Joel Katz | Allergy & Asthma Center Las Vegas | 2625 Box Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-360-6100
- Andrew McKnight | Allergy Partners of Nevada | 2485 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-212-5889
- Bob Mikaye | Allergy Partners of Nevada | 2485 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-212-5889
- David Tottori | Tottori Allergy & Asthma Associates | 4000 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89104 | 702-432-8250
Bariatrics
- James Atkinson | Surgical Weight Control Center | 3802 Meadows Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89107 | 702-313-8446
- Erik Evensen | Premier Physicians Weight Loss and Wellness | 2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-822-7400
- Bernadine Hanna | Las Vegas Bariatrics | 7220 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-384-1160
- Darren Soong | Surgical Weight Control Center | 3802 Meadows Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89107 | 702-313-8446
- Francis Teng | Advanced Surgical Care | 3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 508 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-838-5888
- Dana Trippi | Premier Physicians Weight Loss and Wellness | 2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-822-7400
- Thomas Umbach | Blossom Bariatrics | 7385 S. Pecos Road, Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702- 463-3300
Cardiology
- Tanvir Ahmad | Heart & Vascular Therapeutics | 7020 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-366-9522
- Sean Ameli | Ameli Dadourian Heart Center | 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 240 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702- 906-1100
- John Bedotto | HealthCare Partners office at Southern Hills | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-534-5464
- Keshav Chander | Smart Heart Care | 8970 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 6 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-473-5333
- Carlos Fonte | Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists | 3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 502 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-733-8600
- Samuel Green | Nevada Cardiology Associates | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 512 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-475-5115
- Zia Khan | Desert Cardiovascular Consultants | 5785 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite A-100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-822-2273
- Cres Miranda Jr. | Nevada Heart and Vascular Center | 700 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 170 | Las Vegas, NV 89183 | 702-240-6482
- Stephen Portz | HealthCare Partners office at Southern Hills | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-534-5464
- Robert Rollins | Children's Heart Center Nevada | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 690 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-732-1290
- Ronald Roth | Cardiology & Cardiovascular Consultants | 700 Shadow Lane, Suite 166 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-258-1601
- Nicholas Tselikis | Nevada Heart and Vascular Center | 700 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 170 | Las Vegas, NV 89183 | 702-240-6482
Cardiovascular Surgery
- Quynh Feikes | Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada | 5320 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 282 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-737-3808
- Nauman Jahangir | Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-333-8465
- Rick Martin | Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada | 8853 Rio Verde Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-371-4941
- Robert Wiencek Jr. | St. Rose Stanford Clinics | 7190 S. Cimarron Road | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-675-3240
Dentistry
- Byron Blasco | 851 S. Rampart Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-933-1300
- Vivek Gandotra | Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics | 4080 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite 101B | North Las Vegas, NV 89032 | 702-903-2127
- George Harouni | George Harouni DDS | 731 Mall Ring Circle, Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-434-9464
- Ashley Hoban | Summerlin Pediatric Dentistry | 653 N. Town Centr Drive, Suite 606 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-838-9013
- Bradley Strong | Bradley Strong DDS | 2931 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-242-3800
Dermatology
- Reuel-Martin Abaya Aspacio | Summerlin Dermatology | 8310 W. Sahara Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-243-4501
- Miriam Bettencourt | Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-257-7546
- Craig Davis | Access Health | 8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 104 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-489-4838
- Douglas Fife | Vivida Dermatology | 6460 Medical Center St., Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-255-6647
- Harry Greenberg | Las Vegas Dermatology | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 414 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-456-3120
- Lionel Handler | Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-243-6400
- Robert Lieberman | Thomas Dermatology | 9097 W. Post Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-430-5333
- Frank Rueckl | | 8861 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 290 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-869-6667
- Candace Spann | Couture Dermatology and Plastic Surgery | 2615 Box Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-998-9001
- Alison Tam | Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100
- Douglas Thomas | Thomas Dermatology | 9097 W. Post Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-430-5333
Ear, Nose, Throat
- Steve Becker | Ear Nose Throat Allergy Associates | 700 Shadow Lane, Suite 235 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-382-3221
- David Foggia | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700
- Frederick Goll III | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700
- Randall Lomax | Advanced Ear, Nose & Throat | 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 314 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-834-5886
- Joel Lubritz | Lubritz and Nasri Physicians | 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-732-4491
- Scott Manthei | Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute | 3692 E. Sunset Road | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-735-7668
- Sina Nasri-Chenijani | Lubritz and Nasri Physicians | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 575 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-804-4729
- Matthew Ng | UNLV Otolaryngology | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 324 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-992-6828
- Tsungju O-Lee | UNLV Medicine: Ear Nose and Throat Spring Valley | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 324 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-992-6828
- Walter Schroeder | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700
- Ashley Sikand | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700
- Timothy Tolan | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700
- Randall Weingarten | Southern Nevada ENT | 10410 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-617-9599
- Larry Yu | Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada | 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 210 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-792-6700
Endocrinology
- Brian Berelowitz | Dr. Brian Berelowitz | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 315, Building 2 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-804-9486
- Chard Bubb | HealthCare Partners of Nevada: Tenaya Endocrinology | 2650 N. Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-862-8226
- William Litchfield | Desert Endocrinology | 2415 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-434-8400
- Samer Nakhle | Palm Medical Group | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 306 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-696-7256
- Quang Nguyen | Las Vegas Endocrinology | 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 140 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-605-5750
- Fred Toffel | Bumbaca & Toffel | 2700 E. Sunset Road, Suite D34 | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-736-2021
Family Practice
- Mark Day | OptumCare Primary Care at Pecos | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-724-8777
- Dana Forte | Forte Family Practice | 9010 W. Cheyenne Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-240-8646
- Michael Gunter | Canyon Trails Family Practice and Sports Medicine | 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 445 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-804-5138
- Jenny Ha | Siena Hills Primary Care | 2789 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-0850
- Travis Hailstone | Southern Nevada Internal Medicine & Pediatrics | 6252 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-253-5410
- Lisa Haworth | Lisa Haworth, MD | 2842 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-719-6003
- Thomas Hunt | Roseman University of Health Sciences - Summerlin Campus | 10530 Discovery Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-802-2841
- Jeffrey Ng | Valley Health Physician Alliance | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-333-8400
- Angela Ortega-Bermudez | Nevada Family Care | 2847 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 150 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-213-4848
- Thomas Shang (personal injury/cosmetics) | Dr. Thomas Shang | 2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 107 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-370-5430
- William Von Tobel | Caremore Medical Group | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-9200
- Jeffrey Wagner | P3 Medical Group West Sunset | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-844-4846
- Lara Wenner | HealthCare Partners West Craig | 3960 W Craig Road, Suite 101 | North Las Vegas, NV 89032 | 702-473-8380
Gastroenterology
- Eladio Carrera | Great West Medical Associates | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 525 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-220-9865
- Gilberto De La Torre | Gilberto De La Torre | 2121 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 206 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-369-9100
- Vishal Gandotra | Vegas Gastroenterology | 5701 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 207 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-750-0313
- Laura Gitlin | Gastroenterology Institute | 7110 Smoke Ranch Road | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-5544
- Carmelo Herrero | Southern Hills Gastroenterology | 2625 Wigwam Pkwy Ste #112 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702- 492-1162
- Vijay Jayaraman | Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-483-4483
- Gregory Kwok | Gastroenterology Associates | 3820 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-796-0231
- Frank Nemec | Gastroenterology Associates | 3820 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-796-0231
- Ajaz Sheikh | Advanced Adolescent Pediatric Gastroenterology | 8630 W. Cheyenne Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-851-9383
- David Shih | Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-483-4483
- Nicolae "Mickey" Weisz | Center for Colon and Digestive Diseases | 7150 Smoke Ranch Road, Ste 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-948-9480
General Surgery
- Laurel Blair | Las Vegas Surgical Associates | 8930 W. Sunset Road, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-258-7788
- Peter Caravella Jr. | Las Vegas Surgical Associates | 8930 W. Sunset Road, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-228-8834
- Sean Dort | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420
- Souzan El-Eid | Comprehensive Cancer Centers Southwest Treatment Center | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251
- Ronald Hofflander | Dr. Ronald Hofflander | 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 601 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-894-4440
- Lyn Knoblock | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eatern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420
- William Maranon | All American Surgical | 1040 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-889-9129
- Kevin Rayls | Mountain West Surgical | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 242 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-796-0022
- Gregg Ripplinger | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eatern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420
- Barry Rives | Laparoscopic Surgry of Nevada | 8285 W Arby Ave Ste 390 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-263-9644
- Margaret Terhar | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 270 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-369-6008
- Charles Walton | Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 201 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-914-2420
- Wydell Williams Jr. | Desert West Surgery | 1111 Shadow Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-383-4040
Geriatrics
- Roopa Dani | P3 Medical Group West Sunset | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-844-4846
- Julie Zacharias | Health Center at Touro University | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809
Infectious Disease
- Cara Fanning | Infectious Diseases of Nevada | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 412 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-328-7594
- Brian Lipman | Dr. Brian Lipman | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 307 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-909-7170
- Ronald Shockley | Infectious Disease Partners of Nevada | 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 412 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-309-2311
- Chukwudum Uche | Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine Clinic | 6088 S Durango Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-380-4242
- Kathleen Wairimu | *information of file with state | 3416 N. Buffalo Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89129 |
Infertility
- Carrie Bedient | The Fertility Center of Las Vegas | 8851 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-254-1777
- Cindy Duke | Nevada Fertility Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 310 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-936-8710
- Eva Littman | Red Rock Fertility Center | 9120 W. Russell Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-262-0079
- Bruce Shapiro | The Fertility Center of Las Vegas | 8851 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-254-1777
Internal Medicine
- Tony Alamo | Alamo Medical Clinic | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-456-4011
- Christopher Choi | Comprehensive Wellnes Center | 4035 S. El Capitan Way, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-463-8080
- Guillermo Fraga | OptumCare Primary Care at Pecos | 56 N. Pecos Road, Suite A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-724-8777
- Robert Gong | Siena Hills Primary Care | 2789 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-0850
- Lindsay Hansen | Dr. Lindsay Hansen | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 506 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-240-8111
- Paul Kalekas | | 620 Shadow Lane | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-388-4000
- Renu Mahajan | Smart Heart Care and Smart Medical Care | 8970 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 6 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-473-5333
- Angela Miller | Parker Medical | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 236 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-778-2204
- Stephen Miller | HealthCare Partners West Charleston Clinic and Urgent Care | 9499 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-228-5477
- William Shoemaker | Jacobs Medical Associates | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 725-333-8400
- Candice Tung | Schwartz & Tung | 7395 S. Pecos Road, Suite 102 | Las Vegas, NV 89120 | 702-737-8657
- Foluke Uche | HealthCare Partners Rainbow Location | 1000 S. Rainbow Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-259-0088
- Raji Venkat | Dignity Health Clinic | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 101 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-616-5870
- Robert White | Executive Health and Wellness Center | 8463 W. Lake Mead Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-304-0854
Nephrology
- Michael Aigbe | Children's Nephrology Clinic | 7271 W.Sahara Ave., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-639-1700
- Radhika Janga | Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center | 6970 W. Patrick Lane, Suite 140 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-588-7077
- Dijana Jefic | Las Vegas Kidney and Hypertension Specialists | 229 N. Pecos Road, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-629-7510
- William King | Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center | 2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-726-6344
- Larry Lehrner | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887
- Marc Leiserowitz | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887
- Neville Pokroy | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887
- Zvi Sela | Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada | 500 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 12 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-1887
Neurology
- Azin Azma | Dr. Azin Azma | 3100 N Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-962-5920
- Omar Cabahug | Dr. Omar Cabahug | 2500 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 112 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-914-6994
- Bess Chang | Medical Neurology | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 350 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-1065
- Luis Diaz | Dr. Luis Diaz | 2880 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 405 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0755
- Leo Germin | Clinical Neurology Specialists | 1691 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89012 | 702-804-1212
- David Ginsburg | Roseman Medical Group | 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-463-4040
- Sri Halthore | Neurology Specialists | 2020 E. Desert Inn Road | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-796-5505
- Paul Janda | Las Vegas Neurology Center | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-432-2233
- Jay Mahajan | Las Vegas Neurology Center | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-432-2233
- Abraham Nagy | Nevada Headache Institute | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 320 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-432-3224
- Scott Selco | Dr. Scott Selco | 4616 W Sahara Ave | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-757-6608
Neurosurgery
- John Anson | The Spine and Brain Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 250 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-0792
- Derek Duke | The Spine and Brain Institute | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-896-0940
- Gary Flangas | Las Vegas Neurosurgery and Spine Care | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 220 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-737-7753
- James Forage | The Spine and Brain Institute | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-896-0940
- Jason Garber | Western Regional Center for Brain & Spine Surgery | 2471 Professional Court | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-835-0088
- Yevgeniy Khavkin | Khavkin Clinic | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 602 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-888-1188
- Randal Peoples | Stanford St. Rose Neurosurgery Clinic | 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 131 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-616-6580
- Michael Seiff | The Spine and Brain Institute | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 250 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-851-0792
OB/GYN
- Joseph Adashek | Desert Perinatal Associates | 5761 S. Fort Apache Road | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-341-6610
- George Chambers Jr. | Chambers & Associates | 7220 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-463-0800
- Deepali Kashyap | Galleria Women's Health | 1389 Galleria Drive, Suite 220 | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-983-2010
- Michelle Lewis | Dr. Michelle Lewis | 1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 3A | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-566-3040
- John Martin | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 2050 Mariner Drive, Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-255-2022
- Donna Miller | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 131 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-777-0414
- Edmond Pack | Essential Women's Health Associates | 2580 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 140 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-862-8862
- Kirsten Rojas | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 9120 W. Post Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-870-2229
- Samantha Schoenhaus | Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada | 8285 W. Arby Ave., Suite 280 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-862-8862
Oncology
- Stephani Christensen | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 1505 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-856-1400
- Khoi Dao | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444
- Oscar Goodman Jr. | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251
- Regan Holdridge | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 1505 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-856-1400
- Karen Jacks | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251
- Clark Jean | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 7445 Peak Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-952-2140
- Edwin Kingsley | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400
- Raja Mehdi | Hope Cancer Care of Nevada | 6827 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89103 | 702-508-9128
- Rupesh Parikh | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444
- Hamidreza Sanatinia | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251
- Anu Thummala | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 7445 Peak Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-952-2140
- Nicholas Vogelzang | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400
- Ann Wierman | Dr. Ann Wierman | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-749-3700
Ophthalmology
- Jack Abrams | Abrams Eye Institute | 6450 Medical Center St., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-304-9494
- Brian Alder | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088
- Mark Doubrava | Eye Care for Nevada | 9011 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-794-2020
- Emily Fant | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088
- Gregory Hsu | Sunset Eye Center | 299 N. Pecos Road | Henderson, NV 89074 | 702-450-6000
- George McMickle | Southwestern Eye Associates | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 318 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-215-6950
- Timothy Perozek | See Right Now | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 212 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-982-1360
- Helga Pizio | New Eyes | 2020 Wellness Way, Suite 402 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-485-5000
- Ravi Reddy | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088
- Emily Schorr | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088
- Raymond Theodosis | Shepherd Eye Center | 3575 Pecos McLeod | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-2088
- Kent Wellish | Wellish Vision Institute | 2110 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 210 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-733-2020
Orthopedics
- Andrew Bronstein | Bronstein Hand Center | 10135 W. Twain Ave., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89147 | 702-458-4263
- Michael Crovetti | Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine | 2779 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-990-2290
- Michael Daubs | OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd, Suite 401, fourth floor | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8877
- Carolien de Roode-Wentz | OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd, Suite 401, fourth floor | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8877
- Thomas Dunn | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-4088
- Chad Hanson | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2930 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-731-4088
- Andrew Kim | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-1616
- Ronald Koe | Green Valley Orthopedics | 1710 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120 | Henderson, NV 89012 | 702-990-4555
- James Manning | Bone and Joint Specialists | 2680 Crimson Canyon Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-228-7355
- Michael Miao | Desert Orthopaedic Center | 2800 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-731-4088
- Bernard Ong | Bernard Ong, MD | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 251 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-796-7979
- Robert Tait | Orthopaedic Institute of Henderson | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 230 | Las Vegas, NV 89052 | 702-565-6565
- Randall Yee | Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine | 8420 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-740-5327
Pain Management
- Nader Helmi | McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700
- Steve Kozmary | Kozmary Center | 2851 El Camino Ave., Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-380-3210
- Michael McKenna | McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700
- Hans-Jorg Rosler | Interventional Pain and Spine Institute | 851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89145 | 702-357-8004
- Anthony Ruggeroli | McKenna, Ruggeroli & Helmi Pain Specialists | 6070 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-307-7700
- Satish Sharma | Advanced Pain Management Center | 630 S. Rancho, Suite H | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-739-8323
- Ranier Vogel | Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 211 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-990-4530
Palliative Care
- Diana Lee | Platinum Hospitalists | 10624 S Eastern Ave, Suite A955 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-800-5393
- Warren Wheeler | Nathan Adelson Hospice | 4141 Swenson St. | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-733-0320
Pediatrics
- William Downey Jr. | Desert Valley Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 370 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-260-4525
- Blair Duddy | Tenaya Healthcare Center | 2704 N. Tenaya Way | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-877-5199
- Constantine George | So. Nevada Internal Medicine/Pediatrics | 6252 S. rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-253-5410
- Atousa Ghaneian | Healthy Kids Pediatrics | 3196 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 400 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-902-4060
- Diane Goebel | St. Rose Pediatrics | 2350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-564-8556
- Pamela Greenspon | Desert Valley Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive, Suite 370 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-260-4525
- Heath Hodapp | St. Rose Pediatrics | 2350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-564-8556
- Vicki Hom | Oshiro Pediatrics | 4570 S. EAstern Ave., Suite 21 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-733-6033
- Sanjay Kandoth | Sunrise Pediatrics | 3061 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 101 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-254-5437
- Kim Lamotte-Malone | Anthem Hills Pediatrics | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 310 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-566-2400
- John Lepore | Kidfixers Pediatrics | 10105 Banburry Cross Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-765-5437
- Nudrat Nauman | Advanced Pediatrics | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 180 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-750-1230
- Ryan Nishihara | Meadows Pediatrics | 9030 W. Cheyenne Ave, Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-436-7337
- Michael Tenby | Centennial Pediatrics | 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 306 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-897-6000
- Laura Weidenfeld | Sunshine Valley Pediatrics | 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 300 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-363-3000
- Carrie Wijesinghe | Siena Pediatrics | 2441 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-248-7337
Plastic Surgery
- Goesel Anson | Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100
- Hayley Brown | Desert Hills Plastic Surgery Center | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 406 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-260-7707
- Arthur Cambeiro | SurgiSpa Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery | 2370 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-566-8300
- Cameron Earl | Earl Plastic Surgery, P.C. | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 108 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-939-3436
- Julio Garcia | Julio Garcia, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Clinic | 6020 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite C1 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-870-0058
- Terrence Higgins | Plastic Surgery Associates | 8530 W. Sunset Road, Sutie 130 | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-822-2100
- Paul Lanfranchi | The Lanfranchi Center | 8985 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 120 | Las Vegas, NV 89123 | 702-935-5432
- Stephen Miller | Stephen Miller Plastic Surgery | 8435 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89123 | 702-369-1001
- Brandon Reynolds | Reynolds Plastic Surgery | 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 217 | Las Vegas, NV 89149 | 702-410-9800
- Jeffrey Roth | Jeffrey Roth, MD, FACS, Plastic Surgery | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 236 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-450-0777
- Lane Smith | Smith Plastic Surgery | 8871 W. Sahara Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-838-2455
Podiatry
- Randy Gubler | Summerlin Foot & Ankle | 3320 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 107 | Las Vegas, NV 89129 | 702-256-8454
- Thomman Kuruvilla | Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine | 7195 Advanced Way | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-740-5327
- Kirk Larkin | Larkin Foot & Ankle Institute | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 208 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-623-2212
- Philip Larsen | Foot & Ankle Surgical Group | 10561 Jeffreys St., Suite 110 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-456-3668
- Jodi Politz | Mountain Podiatry | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 118 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-240-8038
Psychiatry
- Sean Duffy | Ventana Health Associates | 1885 Village Center Circle, Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89134 | 702-360-2800
- Shaily Jain | Cairn Center | 3615 W. Charleston Blvd. | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-508-9461
Pulmonary
- John Collier | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 125 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-0855
- James Hsu | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864
- Robert Lampert | OptumCare Lung and Allergy | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 1A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-724-8844
- Craig Nakamura | Children's Lung Specialists | 3006 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 315 | Las Vegas, NV 89109 | 702-598-4411
- Ralph Nietrzeba | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864
- Rachakonda Prabhu | Red Rock Medical Group | 5701 W Charleston Blvd., Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89146 | 702-877-9514
- Paul Stewart | Pulmonary Associates | 2000 Wellness Way | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-384-5101
- George Tu | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 125 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-869-0855
- John Wojcik | Comprehensive Cancr Center's Lung Center of Nevada | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 312 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-737-5864
Radiation Oncology
- Michael Anderson | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400
- Dan Curtis | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 655 N. Town Center Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-233-2200
- Farzaneh Farzin | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 3730 S. Eastern Ave. | Las Vegas, NV 89169 | 702-952-3400
- Raul Meoz | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89148 | 702-952-1251
- Matthew Schwartz | Comprehensive Cancer Centers | 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-952-3444
- Beau Toy | Radiation Oncology Centers of Nevada | 624 S. Tonopah Drive | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-463-9100
Radiology
- Rajneesh Agrawal | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600
- Paul Bandt | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600
- Ashkok Gupta | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600
- Stan Liu | Pueblo Medical Imaging | 8551 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 150 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-228-0031
- Alison Nguyen | Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging | 4 Sunset Way, Building D | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-732-6000
- Travis Snyder | SimonMed Imaging | 3560 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89121 | 702-433-6944
- Alan Weissman | Desert Radiologists | 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-598-8600
Rheumatology
- Neil Braunstein | Southwest Medical -Oakey Healthcare Center | 4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 3A | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-877-5199
- Michael Colletti | Dr. Michael Colletti | 4580 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 29 | Las Vegas, NV 89119 | 702-734-2242
- Mitchell Forman | UNLV Medicine Internal Medicine Specialty Clinic | 1707 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220 | Las Vegas, NV 89102 | 702-671-5070
- Kenneth Grant | Touro University Nevada Faculty Practice Plan | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809
- Scott Harris | Touro University Nevada Faculty Practice Plan | 874 American Pacific Drive | Henderson, NV 89014 | 702-777-4809
- George Timothy Kelly | Dr. George Kelly | 7200 Cathedral Rock Drive, Suite 110 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-341-5444
- Christianne Yung | Dr. Christianne Yung | 2482 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130 | Henderson, NV 89052 | 702-614-6868
Urology
- Joseph Candela | Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727
- Sheldon Freedman | Sheldon Freedman, MD, FACS | 653 N Town Center Drive, Suite 308 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-732-0282
- Vijay Goli | Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727
- Victor Grigoryev | Las Vegas Urology | 7500 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89128 | 702-233-0727
- Craig Hunter | Urology Specialists of Nevada | 2010 Wellness Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-0814
- Andrew Hwang | Las Vegas Pediatric Urology | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 407 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-728-5686
- O. Alex Lesani | Las Vegas Urology | 7150 W. Sunset Road, Suite 201A | Las Vegas, NV 89113 | 702-233-0727
- Michael Verni | Urology Center of Las Vegas | 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 302 | Las Vegas, NV 89144 | 702-212-3428
- Jason Zommick | Urology Specialists of Nevada | 2010 Wellness Way, Suite 200 | Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702-877-3238
Vascular Surgery
- Neel Dhudshia | Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada | 5320 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 282 | Las Vegas, NV 89118 | 702-737-3808
- Eddy Luh | Las Vegas Surgical Associates | 9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2640 | Las Vegas, NV 89117 | 702-258-7788