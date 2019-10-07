40 Under 40 Alumni: Suzanne Richardson

Suzanne Richardson

Vice President of Entertainment Marketing, MGM Resorts International

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? AEG Live.

What’s been your biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? I assisted in the opening of T-Mobile Arena and promoted the historic return of Guns ‘N Roses to the stage with two sold-out shows. I also had a beautiful baby girl.

What do you want to accomplish? Personally, a work/life balance where I can be happy and successful in both roles. It sounds so simple but it’s a challenge all working parents have. Professionally, to be an incredible leader and mentor to my team.

What have you learned the hard way? You can never get time back. You need to cherish every moment you have.

Who is your business hero? My parents are my business heroes. They taught me about work ethics, integrity, the power of your word and that your reputation is everything. Without those guiding principles, I never would have gotten to where I am today.

If you ran Las Vegas, what’s the first thing you would do? Well, my daughter thinks there should be special lines for locals so we can get in and out of places faster. I think she gets her patience from me.

What’s the best advice you have to offer? “Live life to the fullest because tomorrow is not promised,” or, “Just because you’re thinking it, doesn’t mean someone wants to hear it.”