Three area Nevada State Bank branches closing

Two Nevada State Bank branches in Las Vegas and one in Boulder City will close after the bankâ€™s holding company announced staffing cuts.

The branches at 4970 E. Tropicana Ave. and 9305 S. Cimmaron Road in Las Vegas will cease operations early next year, bank spokeswoman Sandi Milton said today. The branch at 1000 Nevada Highway in Boulder City is also closing, she said.

Harris Simmons, chairman and CEO of holding company Zions Bancorporation, said in a conference call earlier this month that the company would trim its workforce by about 5%.

Company executives said during the third-quarter earnings call that operating expenses needed to be reduced because of weak earnings associated in part with low interest rates.

Nevada State Bank has 50 branches statewide, with 21 branches in Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City.

Nevada State Bank is one of eight bank brands operated by Zions in 11 Western U.S. states.

Nevada State Bank employs about 625 people statewide, according to its website. Its first location opened in downtown Las Vegas in 1959.