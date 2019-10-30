Smith’s reverses course, allows Visa credit card payments

After a nearly seven-month hiatus, Smith’s grocery stores are accepting Visa credit card payments.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, Smith’s Food & Drug corporate affairs manager Aubriana Martindale said Visa credit cards are again being accepted at all Kroger Co. stores.

The change went into effect today, Martindale said. No further comment was given on the switch, or whether the credit card company and Smith’s agreed to lower fees.

In April, citing excessive fees charged to retailers, Smith’s stores stopped accepting Visa credit cards.

During that time, customers were still able to use Visa debit cards for transactions.

Based in Ohio, Kroger is the parent company of Smith’s and multiple other grocery store brands, including Foods Co., Pick ‘n Save, Dillons and Copps.