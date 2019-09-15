Alien-themed Bud Light hits shelves in Nevada

Don’t worry, that strange alien light you’re seeing is nothing to be feared. It’s something to be sipped.
The shimmering green and black cylinder with alien markings on it is a can of Bud Light.
In recognition of the hubbub surrounding the tongue-in-cheek “Storm Area 51” event, Anheuser-Busch has released a Bud Light can featuring a green alien on a black background with a crest that welcomes extraterrestrials to Earth.
The limited release went on sale Friday in Nevada, California and Arizona.
There is also an “alien-friendly” fridge stocked with the special edition cans on display at the Luxor through Friday, though the beer, which is in a roped-off area, is reserved for extraterrestrials, the brewing company said. Officials did not specify what kind of ID would be required as proof of other-than-Earth citizenship.
The marketing campaign was sparked by a Facebook post that invited people to storm the off-limits Area 51 military site in the desert outside of Las Vegas on Friday in search of aliens.
The creator of the event — “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” — said it was a joke, but more than 2 million people responded that they planned to attend. Police and the Air Force have warned people against trespassing.
The publicity surrounding the Facebook post, however, has sparked a number of spin-off alien-themed events, including the Alienstock festival next weekend in Rachel and the Area 51 Celebration music festival Thursday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Anheuser-Busch is also selling Alien Raid merchandise through its online store.