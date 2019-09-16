40 Under 40 Alumni: Dimitri Mihaloliakos and David B. Rounds

Dimitri Mihaloliakos

Vice President of Estimating, Principal, Burke Construction Group

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? I was a chief estimator for Burke Construction Group.

What do you want to accomplish? I would like to see Burke Construction Group continue to grow, as well as see the next generation grow into their roles and take over the company. It is really rewarding to see someone I have mentored become successful and blossom as an individual and professional. Early in my career, I was fortunate to have industry/company leaders take an interest in the development of my career. This allowed me to make mistakes, learn from them and grow as a professional. I believe this is my time to pay it forward.

Anything you learned the hard way? Working hard and laughter are not mutually exclusive. Human connection begins with laughter. To laugh while working or solving a problem enables new possibilities and outlooks. Having fun while working can allow a person to get more completed than ever was imaginable.

Who is your business hero, local or global? Burke President & CEO, Kevin Burke. I look up to him for his work ethic and integrity. I have been fortunate to see him act while under pressure and extreme decisions. Kevin’s character really shined when the firm went through the recession. It was his determination and grit that kept the company together and got us through the difficult times.

Best advice? Time is one of the most valuable things your can offer yourself or someone else. You can buy just about anything, but time is one of the few things you cannot buy.

David B. Rounds

CEO, NetEffect

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? I was president and founder of uptimeLV, Inc., a managed IT services provider in Las Vegas.

Biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? We survived the recession, merged with and since acquired two other managed IT services providers in Las Vegas. Raising three amazing kids and being married for more than 23 years while running a business with my spouse is a huge accomplishment as well.

What do you want to accomplish? I want to continue to grow and make NetEffect the best Managed IT Services provider in Las Vegas.

Anything you learned the hard way? Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. It looks great on the outside, but the reality is it is much harder than most people think.

Who is your business hero, local or global? My grandparents Irving and Ester Corben are whom I admire the most. They started an unfinished furniture business in California and moved to Las Vegas. They then lost everything in a fire and rebuilt. Eventually, they were able to sell the business and retire to the life they deserved. I have a picture of my grandfather and I when I was 6 years old, breaking ground on the building they built after the fire. I use it as a reminder that hard work and perseverance through adversity will pay off.

Best advice? Life isn’t fair; success won’t be handed to you. How you handle the unfairness, who you are as a person, your perseverance and excellence in everything you do is what defines your success.