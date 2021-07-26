Sickies Garage puts its stamp on Southern Nevada restaurant scene

A pandemic might not seem like the best time to open any kind of restaurant, let alone one called Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews. But Kenneth Harris, CEO and co-owner of the new establishment at Town Square in Las Vegas, didn’t see it that way.

“This was the seventh location of Sickies Garage, so we already had a lot of brand awareness and loyalty in the Midwest,” Harris said. “Having that background, it allowed us to have interest from the media and the public when asked about the name. We were able to give background and really explain the concept, so it kind of worked in our favor. Immediately, everyone loved the food and the environment, so I feel like we got past it pretty quick.”

Sickies Garage opened its Las Vegas location in September 2020 and quickly pivoted to takeout and delivery. The brand has been successful enough that already, Harris is looking to open up a second restaurant in Southern Nevada.

How difficult has it been to hire staff? We hear so many stories about people leaving the industry, or not wanting to work unless they can work from home these days.

As things began to open up, we saw a small lag in the hiring process at first, but because the positions we are typically hiring for are entry-level into the industry, we were able to quickly get things up to speed to handle the demand that was coming in the doors. Our GM, Chad Duffield, has great managerial experience coming from the Strip, and the fun work environment at Sickies Garage made it attractive to those out looking for work.

There’s huge competition in Las Vegas for dining. How do you compete here?

We stay true to our brand. We are all about the selection of burgers, brews, wings and shakes, and when you give diners a large menu with tons of options, great prices, and an exciting environment, it’s easy to attract and gain loyal visitors. What we are also finding is that we are competing as a sports bar. We have 30 televisions throughout the restaurant and bar area, so you get a great view from any seat.

Tell us about your career path. What led you here?

I have spent the bulk of my career in the restaurant industry, starting in finance with the W.R. Grace Restaurant Group and ending as CEO of the Dinnerhouse Group. After that, I was COO of the House of Blues, spent time in private equity, and took over as CEO of Swanson Health Products, which I sold to private equity. Once we sold Swanson, Lee Swanson asked me to join him in growing the Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews brand nationally.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Peter Grace of W.R. Grace once said to me: “We’re like a bunch on monkeys. The higher we climb the tree, the more our ass is exposed. Don’t climb the tree unless you can take the heat.” To me it meant: Never rest on your laurels but keep striving to distance yourself from competition.

Is there some business decision you’d like to have back and do differently?

Not knowing how things were going to pan out over the winter, we paused construction on our new restaurant in Orlando and weren’t sure what we were going to do with expansion. Looking back, had I known we would move back to “normal” so quickly, I wouldn’t have paused.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

I would love for our state to actively solicit more high-tech companies to move here and reduce our dependence on our core industries. We have a favorable tax structure, great air service, and an energetic workforce.

When tourism shut down, everything shut down for the most part, and we felt the effects trickle into everyone’s lives as jobs were lost. The good side was that some programs that were in place, like Three Square Food Bank, helped to take care of our community during those times.

What are you reading right now? Or binge-watching?

My wife and I started to watch “Suits” this past year, and we are now near the end of the nine seasons. Thank you Amazon.

Describe your management style. How did you refine your management approach?

I like to set the agenda of what I want my team to accomplish, and then monitor the work or progress, and adjust as needed, but I’m very analytical so I use numbers to keep track of where things are and where they’re going. Over the years, I have learned to delegate more and look to mentor young, smart and energetic people. Those team members are great to develop into managers, and great managers make all of our lives easier.

Whom do you admire and why?

I admire Jeff Bezos and what he has been able to accomplish through a incredible vision, hard work and a brilliant business mind.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Robocalls.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I was a sports announcer for four years when I was at Columbia University, and it’s where my love of sports grew.