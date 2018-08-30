Nevada gaming revenue slightly down in July

Nevada gaming revenue decreased 0.2 percent to $996.4 million in July compared to the same month a year ago, the state Gaming Control Board reported today.

The minuscule decline, which broke a five-month streak of year-over-year monthly increases, was in large part to a dip in table game win.

“It was primarily due to table games, which was the result of a lower hold compared to last year,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the board’s Tax and License Division. “Gaming table win (statewide) was off about $37.2 million, or 10.2 percent. Pretty much all the major table games did not hold very well.”

Southern Nevada casinos saw a 1.1 percent drop in gaming revenue compared to the same month last year, netting a $839.1 million.

The Las Vegas Strip saw a 5.8 percent decrease in gaming revenue, bringing in $533.1 million in July.

The Boulder Strip saw the largest increase in the area with an 18.5 percent jump over July 2017, with $78.7 million in revenue.

Baccarat revenue on the Strip in July netted $99.5 million, a drop of 18.1 percent compared to the same month last year.

Slot machine revenue was up slightly in seeing a 3 percent jump on the Strip.