Nevada gaming revenue again tops $1 billion

Nevada gaming revenue increased 5.29 percent to $1.04 billion in May compared to the same month last year, the fourth time in the last five months revenue has topped the billion-dollar mark, the state Gaming Control Board reported today.

It is the best start to a year since 2008, said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the board’s Tax and License Division. He credited strong baccarat and slot revenue for the surge.

Slot machine revenue increased 7.1 percent in May to $670.2 million, with table games jumping 14.5 percent to $373.9 million. Baccarat accounted for $120.8 million of the table games win, a 16.1 percent increase.

Gaming revenue in Clark County jumped 5.10 percent in May to $904.6 million.

Downtown Las Vegas revenue, meanwhile, slipped 3.5 percent to $53.3 million, marking the only major gambling area in the state with a decrease. Lawton tied the dip to the closing of a casino in the area and decreased slot volume.

Over the last year — June 1, 2017, to May 31 — statewide gaming revenue is up 3 percent compared to the same period last year.