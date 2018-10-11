Longtime exec named general manager at Westgate Las Vegas

Cami Christensen has been elevated to general manager of the Westgate Las Vegas, the resort announced today.

Christensen began her career at the property in 2001 as the assistant front office manager when it was the Las Vegas Hilton, serving in leadership roles in food and beverage, hotel sales, retail operations, resort development and hotel operations along the way. She most recently was the assistant general manager and vice president of hotel operations.

“I am thrilled to see Cami Christensen assume the leadership role at Westgate Las Vegas,” said David Siegel, Westgate Resorts founder and CEO. “Cami is a rare talent and an incredible role model for all 2,000 of our team members. I can’t think of a better person to lead us forward.”

Christensen will oversee “resort and casino operations and lead in developing the vision and strategy for continuing the property’s growth,” according to a statement announcing her promotion. Westgate Resorts has invested more than $175 million in the property for ongoing enhancements.

Christensen, who is originally from Harlan, Iowa, has been an active part of the Las Vegas community since arriving in the early 2000s. She supports local nonprofits HELP of Southern Nevada, Opportunity Village, Casa de Luz, Three Square Food Bank and Veterans Village, according to the Westgate.