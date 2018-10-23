Las Vegas casino offering free play for Mega Millions losers

An exterior view of the Plaza casino in downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013.

One downtown Las Vegas casino is giving a second chance to those who don’t strike it rich in tonight’s $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery.

The Plaza is providing Mega Millions ticket holders with up to $25 in free slot pay for tickets purchased from Oct. 20-23. The amount awarded is determined by how much an individual spent on their billionaire dreams, meaning $10 worth of lottery tickets would be $10 in Plaza slot play.

With the odds of winning the lottery jackpot at 1 in 302 million, those throngs of southern Nevadans who flock to convenience stores in neighboring Arizona and California to purchase tickets will likely come up empty-handed. The Plaza wants them to have another chance at a jackpot.

Interested people can present their unsuccessful Mega Millions tickets to the Plaza’s reward center and be reimbursed with the slot play. Slot play must be redeemed by Oct. 25; individuals need to be part of the Plaza’s player club.

“We know everyone wants to win the billion dollar jackpot…and we wish everyone luck, but with odds of 1 in 302 million to win, we wanted to give people a second chance of winning big — and to have some fun at the same time,” said Jonathan Jossel, the Plaza’s chief executive officer.

