Las Vegas casino offering free play for Mega Millions losers

One downtown Las Vegas casino is giving a second chance to those who don’t strike it rich in tonight’s $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery.

The Plaza is providing Mega Millions ticket holders with up to $25 in free slot pay for tickets purchased from Oct. 20-23. The amount awarded is determined by how much an individual spent on their billionaire dreams, meaning $10 worth of lottery tickets would be $10 in Plaza slot play.

With the odds of winning the lottery jackpot at 1 in 302 million, those throngs of southern Nevadans who flock to convenience stores in neighboring Arizona and California to purchase tickets will likely come up empty-handed. The Plaza wants them to have another chance at a jackpot.

Interested people can present their unsuccessful Mega Millions tickets to the Plaza’s reward center and be reimbursed with the slot play. Slot play must be redeemed by Oct. 25; individuals need to be part of the Plaza’s player club.

“We know everyone wants to win the billion dollar jackpot…and we wish everyone luck, but with odds of 1 in 302 million to win, we wanted to give people a second chance of winning big — and to have some fun at the same time,” said Jonathan Jossel, the Plaza’s chief executive officer.