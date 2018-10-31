‘ Quite remarkable’: Park MGM overhaul wraps up by year’s end

MGM Resorts is eagerly looking forward to the last few months of the year as their major revamp project converting the old Monte Carlo to Park MGM nears completion.

The project that has caused significant disruption to business at the property since December 2016 — as crews remodeled the entire 22-year-old Strip property — is on schedule and set to be complete by year’s end, the company announced in its third-quarter earnings call.

“It’s really quite remarkable,” said Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO. “We’ve done a lot here.”

All 2,700 Park MGM room revamps are complete, with the remaining elements opening in stages throughout the next few months.

The final pieces of the changeover began to fall into place earlier this month with the opening of the NoMad Las Vegas. Comprising the top four floors of Park MGM, NoMad celebrated two of its four floors opening Oct. 12, along with the NoMad Bar and high-limit table games area, which are located at ground level.

The two remaining NoMad floors are slated to open Nov. 10, with the NoMad Restaurant kicking off Nov. 14.

In December, the front entrance of Park MGM, which faces Las Vegas Boulevard, will open to pedestrians.

The last two eateries will open in December as well, with Los Angeles restaurateur Roy Choi’s Best Friend opening on Dec. 15 and Eataly — featuring market cafes, to-go counters, restaurants and a pizza and bakery — on Dec. 27.

On the Record, Park MGM’s nightclub venue, opens Dec. 28, coinciding with the start of Lady Gaga’s residency at Park MGM.

Additionally, at Park Theater, two other major acts begin residencies in 2019: Britney Spears in February and Aerosmith in April.

“Going into next year literally everything will be done,” Murren said of the remodel. “It’s been a long, arduous process, but it’s worth the effort.”