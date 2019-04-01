Virgin’s Hard Rock renovation project pushed to early next year

The planned renovation of the Hard Rock Hotel will begin early next year, according to a news release.

Design plans for the revamped property, located just off the Strip on Paradise Road, are nearly complete, according to the hotel-casino’s leadership.

Originally, work was slated to begin and end this year. Now, said Hard Rock President and CEO Richard Bosworth, it’s expected that major work won’t begin until after the Super Bowl, which will take place Feb. 2 in Miami.

“The property’s project deadlines were fluid and the scope of the project continued to expand,” Bosworth said in the release. “Based on the additional improvements that we have identified, the deadline to begin work has shifted to early 2020.”

As part of the revamp, the hotel and casino will be rebranded Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. About a year ago, Virgin Hotels acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with plans to remodel and rebrand the 1,500-room property.

Taylor International Corp. and McCarthy Building Cos. will be the lead contractors for the project. Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors, Rockwell Group, and Studio Collective are part of the design team for the project.