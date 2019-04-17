Affinity Gaming promotes Higgins to CEO position

Affinity Gaming has a new CEO, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, the same day that Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced the hiring of Affinity Gaming CEO Tony Rodio for the same role at Caesars, Affinity announced Mary Beth Higgins as his replacement.

Higgins has been working as Affinity’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Eric Fiocco, Affinity's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, will take over as the company’s chief operating officer. He’ll also retain his marketing title.

A Caesars spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday that Rodio is expected to be onboarded during the course of the next month.

Higgins is a gaming industry veteran, having worked various roles, including one where she was responsible for the financial management of nearly 40 casinos in 14 U.S. states and five countries for a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Higgins has also worked as CFO at Global Cash Access Holdings Inc., Herbst Gaming Inc. (the predecessor company of Affinity) and Camco Inc., according to the release.

“Mary Beth has significant knowledge of and experience in the gaming sector and a track record of success that makes her uniquely qualified to lead Affinity,” said James Zenni, chairman of Affinity’s board of directors and CEO of its parent company, Z Capital Partners. “I am confident that Mary Beth is the right person to lead the company into its next chapter of success, and I look forward to working together as we continue to enhance the customer and guest experience and drive sustainable growth at Affinity.”

Another industry long-timer, Fiocco came to Affinity in November after serving as chief marketing officer for Tropicana Entertainment.

Affinity has more than 1,400 employees in Nevada.