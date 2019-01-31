Nevada casinos win $11.9B in 2018, up from 2017 revenue

Casinos in Nevada reported $11.9 billion in revenues in 2018, the third largest total in the state's history.

Data released today by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show the revenue represents a 3 percent increase compared with 2017.

Slot machines were responsible for almost 65 percent of their winnings.

The casinos reported more than $1 billion in monthly revenue five times in 2018. They closed the year bringing in $999.7 million in December.

The data show all major markets monitored by the board saw revenue increases last year.

Revenue from Las Vegas Strip casinos was about $6.6 billion. That's an increase of 2 percent over the year.

Downtown Las Vegas casino winnings increased 3 percent to about $650 million.

Nevada casinos last crossed the $12 billion revenue mark in 2007.