Nevada casinos win $11.9B in 2018, up from 2017 revenue

Casinos in Nevada reported $11.9 billion in revenues in 2018, the third largest total in the state's history.
Data released today by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show the revenue represents a 3 percent increase compared with 2017.
Slot machines were responsible for almost 65 percent of their winnings.
The casinos reported more than $1 billion in monthly revenue five times in 2018. They closed the year bringing in $999.7 million in December.
The data show all major markets monitored by the board saw revenue increases last year.
Revenue from Las Vegas Strip casinos was about $6.6 billion. That's an increase of 2 percent over the year.
Downtown Las Vegas casino winnings increased 3 percent to about $650 million.
Nevada casinos last crossed the $12 billion revenue mark in 2007.