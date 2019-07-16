El Cortez, Mob Museum offer Jackie Gaughan suite package

The days of gangsters running around downtown Las Vegas might be over, but mob history enthusiasts can now take advantage of a new VIP package.

The Mob Museum has partnered with the El Cortez, the vintage downtown casino and hotel famously once owned by gangster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, to offer a two-night stay in the hotel’s Jackie Gaughan suite and special access to the museum.

The price of the package, dubbed the Vintage Vegas Experience, starts at $2,550. It will be available through the end of the year, according to a news release from the hotel.

“It’s a natural fit for us to partner with the Mob Museum,” said Adam Wiesberg, assistant general manager of the hotel. “This package represents the evolution of a long-term partnership between El Cortez and the museum. Both organizations cherish and preserve the rich history of this great city, so we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

The Gaughan suite, named for the late former owner of the El Cortez, had previously not been available to the general public. Gaughan and his wife, Bertie, lived in the lavish 15th-floor suite for years.

“For guests fascinated by the city’s past, this distinctive downtown Las Vegas getaway will surely be appealing,” said Jonathan Ullman, president and CEO of the museum.

In addition to the hotel stay, customers will get special access to the museum, including a private tour guided by its resident historian and access to its firearm training simulator and crime lab.

They will also receive a $100 food and beverage credit at the museum and a $150 credit at Siegel’s 1941, along with a private moonshine tasting.

The 2,700-square-foot suite has two bedrooms, along with a full kitchen and a spacious living room. The package is designed for two guests, but up to four will be allowed.

For more information, visit the museum’s website or call 702-724-8631.