Boyd Gaming exec Bill Noonan announces upcoming retirement

Longtime Boyd Gaming executive Bill Noonan is set to retire.

Noonan, 67, informed the company last week that he will step down July 31 from his position as senior vice president for industry and government affairs.

A gaming industry veteran of more than 25 years, Noonan joined Boyd in 2002.

“It’s been a great career and Boyd Gaming and the Boyd family have been phenomenal to me,” Noonan said. “I’m getting to that age where people are thinking about retirement. It’s time for me to change lanes.”

Noonan said he plans to spend more time with his family, including his two granddaughters. He sent a letter to co-workers and friends Monday announcing his retirement.

“Since I’ve been at Boyd Gaming, I’m proud to say that the company has grown by 2 1/2 times,” Noonan said. “We have nearly 30 properties now. It’s been a very exciting time these past 18 years to work for a great company. Now, it’s time for me to move on and it’s time for some new talent and new ideas.”

Active in the Las Vegas community, Noonan is vice chairman of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and is a member of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce executive committee. He was chairman of the chamber in 2017.

Noonan said he would be interested in other board positions if the opportunities presented themselves, but he’s looking forward to stepping away from “day-to-day” responsibilities.