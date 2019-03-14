Caesars to trim corporate positions in cost-cutting move

In an effort to save money, Caesars Entertainment Corp. plans to trim its corporate workforce.

The company said in a statement Thursday that it plans to save more than $40 million by reducing its “corporate overhead.”

Without offering specifics, the company said it would cut a “small percentage” of its corporate workforce. Many of the eliminated jobs, however, will be positions that are currently open, according to Caesars.

Consulting services, the company said, will also be cut as Caesars moves to cut costs. Affected employees, according to Caesars officials, have been offered severance packages and company-paid career counseling services.

The company indicated that the move was for the short-term and added that it will hire soon for new positions as part of its $375 million Caesars Forum convention and conference facility, which is targeted to open next year.

A Caesars spokeswoman did not immediately return a message from the Sun asking how many employees in Las Vegas would be affected.