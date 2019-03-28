Governor appoints Reno gaming CEO to Gaming Control Board

The third and final member of the state’s Gaming Control Board has been named. Gov. Steve Sisolak today announced the appointment of Phil Katsaros of Reno.

Katsaros is a former regulator with the Gaming Control Board, where he served as an agent in the tax and license division, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.

Much of his career has been focused on the international and online gaming sectors, the statement said. He currently serves as CEO of Certus Gaming USA Inc., a systems supplier whose parent company is based in Luxembourg.

“Phil brings over two decades of gaming experience, making him an outstanding addition to the Gaming Control Board,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to appoint him and am confident he will use his diverse expertise to strengthen our gaming regulation system and promote Nevada’s gaming industry as the gold standard worldwide.”

The other two members of the board are Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan and Terry Johnson.