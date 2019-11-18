App users get credit following William Hill’s weekend outage

When technology works, it’s a wonderful thing.

When it doesn’t, people are usually less than pleased, which is something that William Hill executives were reminded of over the weekend.

Sunday morning, before the early-window slate of NFL games, bettors using the William Hill Nevada sports app discovered it was down.

At around 9 a.m., visitors to William Hill sports books in Las Vegas and Henderson were told they couldn’t make bets because the company’s entire system was down.

App users, however, were awarded a $25 credit for their inconvenience, according to the company, which sent out a statement Monday.

“Unfortunately, we had an outage (Sunday) morning that prevented some Nevada customers from placing their bets,” the statement read. “We fixed the issue and offered a free bet bonus to active mobile customers. We appreciate our customers’ patience and their loyalty to William Hill.”