Wynn convention center expansion ahead of schedule Golf course to open next month

Wynn Las Vegas announced this week that it’s Strip convention and meeting center expansion will likely be finished sooner than planned.

The 430,000-square-foot expansion, which will more than double rentable convention and meeting space at the Wynn and Encore on the Strip, is expected to be finished in February, about a month ahead of schedule, the company said.

“Our expansion seamlessly complements the existing space at Wynn and Encore, giving clients options to create memorable events,” Chris Flatt, executive vice president of hotel sales at Wynn, said in a statement. “The architecture, design and spectacular views create an event experience unlike anything else in Las Vegas.”

Once the two-level expansion is complete, Wynn Las Vegas will feature about 560,000 square feet of convention space. That will include a 20,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion and four ballrooms.

The convention center will be powered by Wynn’s 160-acre solar facility and on-site rooftop solar panels, the company said.

The center will also offer views of the Wynn Golf Club, the company’s new 18-hole championship golf course that is scheduled to open Oct. 11.

The course sits on the site of the former Desert Inn Golf Club, which opened in 1952 and used to host multiple PGA Tour events each year.