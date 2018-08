Legal notes: Local award winners, Aug. 13, 2018

Chambers USA (Band 1)

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

• David Arrajj — gaming & licensing

• Andrew Brignone — labor and employment (ERISA)

• Kirk Lenhard — litigation: general commercial

• Frank Schreck — gaming & licensing (Star Individual)

• Ellen Schulhofer — corporate/commercial

• The firm also won awards for corporate/commercial, and gaming & licensing

Dickinson Wright

• Jeffrey Silver — gaming & licensing

Fennemore Craig

• Michael Buckley — real estate

• Jeffrey Zucker — corporate/commercial, real estate

• The firm also won awards for real estate

Greenberg Traurig

• Michael Bonner — corporate/commercial

• Mark Clayton — gaming and licensing

• Mark Ferrario — litigation: general commercial

• Jim Mace — real estate

• The firm also won awards for real estate

Holland & Hart

• Karen Dennison — real estate

• David Garcia — corporate/commercial

• J Stephen Peek — litigation: general commercial

• The firm also won awards for corporate/commercial

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

• Anthony Cabot — gaming and licensing

• The firm also won awards for gaming and licensing

McDonald Carano

• A.J. “Bud” Hicks — gaming & licensing (Senior Statesperson)

• George Ogilvie — construction litigation

Mountain States Super Lawyers

Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen & Sanders

• Bruce Alverson — civil litigation defense

• Shirley Blazich — civil litigation defense

• David Mortensen — health care law

• LeAnn Sanders — medical malpractice defense

• Eric Taylor — general litigation

Bailey Kennedy

• John Bailey — business litigation, health care, business/corporate

• Andrea Champion — business litigation

• Joshua Dickey — business litigation, business/corporate

• Joshua Gilmore — business litigation, professional liability, general litigation

• Dennis Kennedy — business litigation, professional liability (Top 100)

• Joseph Liebman — business litigation, health care

• Kelly Stout — business litigation, health care

• Paul Williams — business litigation, professional liability, health care

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

• Adam Agron — mergers and acquisitions, securities and corporate finance, business/corporate

• Steven Amerikaner — land use/zoning, state, local and municipal, real estate

• David Arrajj — gaming

• Edward Barad — real estate

• Gregory Berger — tax

• Norman Brownstein — legislative and governmental affairs, business/corporate, real estate

• Sharon Caulfield — health care, employment and labor

• Combus “C.J.” Chapman — real estate, business/corporate, entertainment and sports (Rising Star)

• Justin Cohen — general litigation (Rising Star)

• Kevin Cudney — mergers and acquisitions, securities and corporate finance, business/corporate

• Diane De Felice — environmental, land use/zoning, real estate

• Steven Demby — business/corporate, securities and corporate finance, energy and natural resources

• Emily Ellis — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Steven Farber — business/corporate

• Alexandra Fidler Metzl — mergers and acquisitions, business/corporate (Rising Star)

• Arthur Griffin — real estate (Rising Star)

• Benno Guggenheimer — intellectual property (Rising Star)

• Joshua Hantman — bankruptcy, creditor debtor rights (Rising Star)

• Lisa Hogan — employment litigation, business litigation

• Bruce James — real estate

• Christine Jochim — energy and natural resources (Rising Star)

• Carrie Johnson — business litigation, administrative law, environmental (Rising Star)

• Robert Kaufmann — real estate, business/corporate

• Kirk Lenhard — business litigation, civil litigation, eminent domain

• Mark Leonard — family law

• Erin Lewis — intellectual property, entertainment and sports (Rising Star)

• Thomas Livingston — business/corporate (Rising Star)

• Avi Loewenstein — business/corporate, gaming, mergers and acquisitions (Rising Star)

• Cassandra Malone — civil litigation, energy and natural resources (Rising Star)

• Mark Mathews — environmental

• Gino Maurelli — mergers and acquisitions

• John McDermott — business litigation, general litigation, securities litigation

• Sarah Mercer — legislative and governmental affairs, land use/zoning, energy and natural resources, business litigation (Rising Star)

• Alfred Mottur — communications, government relations

• Anna-Liisa Mullis — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Jonathan Pray — construction litigation, business litigation (Rising Star)

• Caitlin Quander — land use/zoning, real estate (Rising Star)

• Evan Rothstein — intellectual property litigation, business litigation

• Frank Schreck — gaming, administrative law

• Ellen Schulhofer — business/corporate, mergers and acquisitions, gaming

• Nancy Strelau — employee benefits

• Martine Tariot Wells — employment litigation (Rising Star)

• Lawrence Treece — business litigation, antitrust litigation, securities and corporate finance

• Angela Turriciano Otto — real estate, business/corporate

• Carolynne White — land use/zoning, legislative and governmental affairs, state, local & municipal

• Ellen Whittemore — gaming

• Lindsey Williams — intellectual property (Rising Star)

Dickinson Wright

• Cynthia Alexander — commercial and business litigation

• Elizabeth Brickfield — estate planning and administration

• John Dawson — estate planning and administration

• Michael Feder — commercial and business litigation (Top 100)

• Jennifer Ko Craft — intellectual property (Top 50 Women)

• John Krieger — intellectual property (Top 100)

• Kate Lowenhar-Fisher — gaming

• Joel Schwarz — commercial and business litigation

• Jeffrey Silver — gaming

Fennemore Craig

• Michael Buckley — real estate

• Christopher Byrd — business litigation

• Thomas Fell — bankruptcy: business

• Samuel Lionel — business litigation

• Brenoch Wirthlin — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Jeffrey Zucker — business/corporate (Top 100)

Fisher Phillips

• Mark Ricciardi — labor and employment

Gordon Law

• Aviva Gordon — litigation

Holland & Hart

• Robert Cassity — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Bryce Kunimoto — business litigation

• Christopher Myers — securities and corporate finance (Rising Star)

• Stephen Peek — business litigation

• Patrick Reilly — business litigation

Howard & Howard

• W. West Allen — intellectual property litigation (Top 100)

• Stephanie Buntin — intellectual property (Rising Star)

• Seaton Curran — intellectual property (Rising Star)

• Zachary Gordon — intellectual property (Rising Star)

• Robert Hernquist — business litigation

• James Kohl — business litigation

• Matthew Kreutzer — franchise/dealership

• Martin Little — business litigation

• Brian Pezzillo — construction litigation

• Robert Rosenthal — employment and labor

• Jason Weiland — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Jay Young — business litigation (Top 100)

Hutchison & Steffen

• Joseph Ganley — business litigation, general litigation, civil litigation

• Mark Hutchison — business litigation, employment litigation, personal injury-general, state, local and municipal

• Joseph Kistler — business litigation, civil litigation, bankruptcy

• Patricia Lee — general litigation, intellectual property, family law

• Todd Moody — general litigation, estate and trust litigation, personal injury-general, insurance coverage

• James Randall — personal injury-general, professional liability, appellate

• Jacob Reynolds — business litigation, professional liability

• Jeffrey Steffen — business/corporate, real estate, mergers and acquisitions

• John Steffen — real estate, business litigation, personal injury-general

• Daniel Stewart — government relations, administrative law, constitutional law, business litigation, land use/zoning, business/corporate (Rising Star)

• Michael Wall — appellate, business litigation, estate and trust litigation

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

• John Bragonje — construction litigation

• Robert Charles Jr. — bankruptcy

• Howard Cole — employment and labor

• Joel Henriod — appellate

• Marla Hudgens — general litigation (Rising Star)

• Dale “Malani” Kotchka-Alanes — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Glenn Light — gaming (Rising Star)

• Scott MacTaggart — business/corporate

• Michael McCue — intellectual property litigation

• Daniel Polsenberg — appellate

• Dan Waite — business litigation

• Meng Zhong — intellectual property litigation (Rising Star)

Marquis Aurbach Coffing

• Phillip Aurbach — business litigation, alternative dispute resolution

• Christian Balducci — business litigation, real estate, general litigation (Rising Star)

• Jack Chen Min Juan — construction litigation, appellate, professional liability, personal injury-general, eminent domain, real estate

• Chad Clement — business litigation, appellate (Rising Star)

• Terry Coffing — real estate, civil litigation, business litigation

• Nicholas Crosby — employment and labor, employment litigation

• Micah Echols — appellate, general litigation

• Avece Higbee — real estate, business litigation (Rising Star)

• Albert Marquis — real estate, business litigation, employment and labor, aviation and aerospace, business/corporate

• Scott Marquis — real estate, business/corporate, business litigation, construction litigation

• Terry Moore — real estate, business litigation

• Jared Moser — civil litigation, business litigation, employment and labor, real estate, appellate (Rising Star)

• Cody Mounteer — construction litigation, real estate (Rising Star)

• John Sacco — business litigation, real estate

• Thomas Stewart — business litigation, appellate (Rising Star)

• Geraldine Tomich — estate planning and probate, business/corporate, closely held business, estate and trust litigation

• Liane Wakayama — business litigation, estate and trust litigation, estate planning and probate

McDonald Carano

• Robert Armstrong — estate planning and probate, tax, business/corporate

• Sallie Armstrong — bankruptcy, creditor debtor rights

• James Bradshaw — business litigation, professional liability, insurance coverage

• Andrew Gabriel — real estate, business/corporate

• Kristen Gallagher — business litigation

• Paul Georgeson — business litigation, construction litigation, appellate

• P. Gregory Giordano — gaming, administrative law

• Leigh Goddard — business litigation, employment litigation, estate and trust litigation

• A.J. “Bud” Hicks — gaming, business/corporate

• Rory Kay — business litigation, employment & labor

• Pat Lundvall — business litigation

• George Ogilvie III — business litigation, construction litigation

• Amanda Perach — bankruptcy, business litigation

• Jeffrey Silvestri — business litigation, appellate, administrative law

• Scott Swain — estate planning and probate, tax

• Ryan Works — bankruptcy, business litigation

• Amanda Yen — business litigation, appellate, employment litigation, construction litigation

Naqvi Injury Law

• Farhan Naqvi — personal injury-general (Rising Star)

Pisanelli Bice

• Todd Bice — business litigation (Top 100)

• Dustun Holmes — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Kirill Mikhaylov — business litigation (Rising Star)

• James Pisanelli — business litigation (Top 100)

• Ava Schaefer — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Debra Spinelli — business litigation (Top 100, Top 50 Women)

Snell & Wilmer

• Bradley Austin — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Brian Blaylock — business/corporate (Rising Star)

• V.R. Bohman — civil litigation: defense (Rising Star)

• Patrick Byrne — business litigation

• Justin Carley — business litigation

• Joshua Cools — PI–products: defense (Rising Star)

• Vaughn Crawford — PI–products: defense

• John Delikanakis — business litigation

• Alexander Fugazzi — business litigation

• Charles Gianelloni — civil litigation: defense (Rising Star)

• Blakeley Griffith — bankruptcy: business (Rising Star)

• Daniel Ivie — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Robert Kinas — bankruptcy: business

• Paul Larsen — administrative law

• Kade Miller — business/corporate (Rising Star)

• Bob Olson — bankruptcy: business

• Michael Paretti — business litigation (Rising Star)

• Robin Perkins — civil litigation: defense (Rising Star)

• William Peterson — civil litigation: defense

• Morgan Petrelli — PI–products: defense (Rising Star)

• Jacey Prupas — general litigation (Rising Star)

• Karl Riley — business litigation (Rising Star)

Solomon Dwiggins & Freer

• Dana Dwiggins — estate & trust litigation, business litigation, estate planning and probate

• Jordanna Evans — estate planning and probate, estate and trust litigation, business/corporate (Rising Star)

• Ross Evans — estate and trust litigation, business litigation (Rising Star)

• Alan Freer — estate and trust litigation, general litigation, estate planning and probate

• Joshua Hood — estate and trust litigation (Rising Star)

• Tess Johnson — estate and trust litigation, estate planning & probate, civil litigation (Rising Star)

• Alexander LeVeque — business litigation, estate and trust litigation, personal injury-general (Rising Star)

• Jeffrey Luszeck — estate planning and probate

• Mark Solomon — estate and trust litigation, estate planning and probate

• Brian Steadman — estate planning and probate, business/corporate, tax

• Jeremy Welland — estate and trust litigation

Sylvester & Polednak

• Allyson Noto — business litigation, civil litigation, family law

• Jeffrey Sylvester — creditor debtor rights

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial

• Jeremy Alberts — civil litigation, appellate, government contracts (Rising Star)

• Brannon Arnold — personal injury-products, personal injury-general (Rising Star)

• Colby Balkenbush — construction litigation, civil litigation, personal injury-general (Rising Star)

• John Bonnie — insurance coverage, business litigation

• Henry DeBardeleben IV — civil litigation, professional liability, construction litigation, business litigation (Rising Star)

• David Dial — construction litigation, personal injury-general, civil litigation

• Jackson Dial — personal injury-general, professional liability (Rising Star)

• Lindsay Ferguson — civil litigation, personal injury-general, personal injury-products (Rising Star)

• Jonathan Friedman — civil litigation, construction litigation, personal injury-products, appellate

• Ross Ginsberg — construction litigation, business litigation, estate and trust litigation

• Steven Gonzalez — construction litigation, real estate, civil litigation (Rising Star)

• Earl “Billy” Gunn — civil litigation, class action/mass torts

• M. Alan Holcomb — personal injury-products, class action/mass torts, personal injury-general (Rising Star)

• Michael Hornreich — construction litigation, government contracts

• John “Skip” Hudgins IV — civil litigation, personal injury-medical malpractice, personal injury-general

• Scott Kerew — civil litigation, personal injury-products, personal injury-medical malpractice

• David Larson — construction litigation, business litigation

• Alan Maxwell — personal injury-products, consumer law

• Carol Michel — civil litigation, health care, aviation and aerospace

• P. Shane O’Neill — civil litigation, personal injury-products (Rising Star)

• Michael Paupeck — construction litigation, business litigation, general litigation (Rising Star)

• Emily Quan — civil litigation (Rising Star)

• D. Lee Roberts Jr. — construction litigation, personal injury-general, business litigation, health care

• Marisa Rodriguez — general litigation, business litigation (Rising Star)

• Frederick Sager Jr. — personal injury-products

• Adam Sinton — civil litigation, health care, employee benefits (Rising Star)

• George Anthony Smith — construction litigation, alternative dispute resolution, international

• Kate Spinelli — personal injury-general, construction litigation (Rising Star)

• Gary Toman — business litigation, health care, banking

• Y. Kevin Williams — civil litigation, professional liability

• Joshua Wood — civil litigation, construction litigation, personal injury-general (Rising Star)

This is the complete list of winners shared with Vegas Inc as of August 9.