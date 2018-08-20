People on the Move: Aug. 20, 2018

Bejac opened a location at 3838 Octagon Road, Las Vegas. The company distributes equipment for the construction, demolition, forestry and recycling industries.

Luis Ayon and Christopher Burk opened the firm of Ayon Burk Injury Law at 8716 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas.

Chelsie Adams has joined Fennemore Craig’s litigation practice in Las Vegas. Adams represents businesses and individuals in business disputes, which includes complex commercial litigation, construction disputes and defects, and tort actions.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck acquired Schwartz Flansburg. The law firm will use the acquisition to expand its litigation and bankruptcy practices. Joining Brownstein as shareholders are Schwartz Flansburg cofounders Sam Schwartz and Frank Flansburg; as well as Bryan Lindsey, joining as of counsel; Troy Domina and Connor Shea, joining as associates, and seven support team members.

Scott Wiegand joined the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a shareholder in the corporate department.

Ballard Spahr has been awarded Gold Standard Certification by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum for the eighth straight year. The firm was also recognized as one of the top 10 law firms of its size for minority lawyers by Law360’s Diversity Snapshot. For firms with 300–599 attorneys, Ballard Spahr tied for 10th best, with 18.8 percent of non-partners and 10.5 percent of the partnership composed of equity partners of color.

Mark Connot, Fox Rothschild’s Las Vegas office managing partner, is board chairman for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada for a two-year term. Connot has served on the board for more than six years and previously held the positions of vice chair of the board and chair of the governance committee.

Cynthia Alexander, member partner with Dickinson Wright, has been reappointed by the Supreme Court of Nevada as a trustee of the Nevada Bar Foundation for a two-year term.

Jim and Sherri Goode opened Goode Surgical at 3145 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 121. The facility helps surgeons and surgical residents get hands-on experience with Arthrex products and procedures.

Snell & Wilmer attorney Karl Riley was honored by the American Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division as a recipient of the On the Rise—Top 40 Young Lawyers Award.

Touro University Nevada, in partnership with City National Bank, the Vegas Golden Knights and Zappos, unveiled the institution’s third mobile health care clinic. It will provide on-site medical care at several Nevada HAND housing locations, Henderson’s Heritage Park and senior centers. Touro medical students, under the supervision of Touro faculty, will provide the medical care.

The architectural firm of Montgomery Roth is spearheading a $2 million renovation of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse.

Servpro of Henderson/Boulder City received the Millionaire’s Silver award at the company’s recent convention.

Quillin Advertising, Publica Relations & Social Media received two 2018 Hermes Creative platinum awards; one for its Raising Cane’s publicity campaign and one for Quillin’s website. Quillin also picked up a gold award for its pro bono work on a Black History Month poster. Other firms that picked up gold awards include the Firm Public Relations & Marketing, which was honored for its work in conceptualization and execution of a special event for the launch of “Big Mess Challenge” at Sam’s Town; and social media engagement with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s #GetCarded Library Card Contest. Center for Spiritual Living Greater Las Vegas received an award for its “2017 Learning Adventure.” PublicServiceNV picked up awards for “Gratitude Awards Program: School Visits, 2017;” “Serve. Learn. Inspire.: A Curriculum for Personal, Academic, and Community Enrichment;” “Gratitude Awards Program: School Visits, 2017;” and “Gratitude Awards: Breakfast of Champions.” VegasPBS won for its “Vegas PBS Holiday Card” and Wheat Creative won for the California Counsel Group website.

Emprove, a home-improvement/real-estate tech startup, launched in Las Vegas.

Alissa Bonwell is marketing manager of DC Building Group.

Desert Hope Treatment Center received the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. The accreditation signifies that Desert Hope has demonstrated its compliance with performance standards and commitment to providing safe, effective care.

Udderly Rolled is open at 5651 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Las Vegas. The shop serves rolled ice cream.

Gary Platt Manufacturing, which produces casino seating, named Reel Games Inc. as its new distributor for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Highway Radio Network and Heftel Broadcast Company launched a broadcast studio at Pawn Plaza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. acquired Centaur Holdings for $1.7 billion. The transaction adds Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, Indiana, and Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana, to the Caesars Entertainment portfolio.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology awarded MountainView Hospital the 2018 Heroes of Infection Prevention Award. Since early 2015, the Infection Prevention and Quality Management departments at MountainView Hospital created processes to reduce hospital acquired conditions with an emphasis on Clostridium difficile (C. diff). Using evidence-based guidelines, the MountainView team developed a C. diff testing algorithm designed to prevent unnecessary and duplicative C. diff testing. The facility’s C. diff rate dropped from 1.78 standardized infection ratio in 2015 to 0.56 in mid-2016.

Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Diane Fearon of Nathan Adelson Hospice to serve as chairwoman of the Commission for Women for the State of Nevada. Fearon is the hospice’s vice president of philanthropy and strategic partnerships.

Fisher Space Pen Co., a Boulder City-based company, was honored by Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, District G, and the board of commissioners for 50 years of space travel and being a symbol of Made in America quality and innovation. A Fisher pen first flew aboard Apollo 7 in October 1968, and has been flying on every manned space mission since.

Dr. Jeffrey Cummings received the Bengt Winblad Lifetime Achievement Award in Alzheimer’s Research, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Cummings is founding director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Clark County Credit Union’s winners of its fifth annual Nurses Week prize drawing are nurse Nicole Parker and nursing student Allyzza May Cortez. Parker is a recovery room nurse with St. Rose Hospitals and won $1,000. Cortez is a nursing student at the University of Portland’s School of Nursing and received $500.

A partnership among UNLV, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Fraunhofer Institute for Transportation and Infrastructure Systems IVI will study the vValley’s autonomous transportation needs.