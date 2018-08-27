The Notes: Philanthropy, Aug. 27, 2018

Winners of Henderson Libraries’ ninth annual Teen Creative Writing Contest are:

• High School Poetry: Gabrielle McBrayer (first place); Maddie Baker (second place); Aria Haley (third place)

• High School Fiction: Sheen Kim (first place); Faith Evans (second place); Sariyah Jerome (third place)

• High School Essay: Chloe Dell (first place); Penelope Duran (second place); Alyssa Tudor (third place)

• Middle School Poetry: Miriam Dayton (first place); Megan Shaver (second place); Isabel Sasaki (third place)

• Middle School Fiction: Amanda Hernandez (first place); Allison Hill (second place); Poem Schway (third place)

• Middle School Essay: Pastel Schway (first place); Sean O-Lee (second place); Brandon Tompkins (third place)

The contest was produced with help from ThinkArt! and funded by Friends of the Henderson Libraries.

Wells Fargo & Co. gave $190,000 to three local nonprofits for affordable and transitional housing in Las Vegas. Family Promise of Las Vegas received $50,000 to support the Bridge Home. Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada received $50,000. An additional $40,000 went to RTSN through the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation Team Member Volunteer Program. United Way of Southern Nevada was pledged $50,000 to support the Family and Child Empowerment program.

The Nevada Community Foundation awarded money to school music programs from its Hughes & Jones Music Fund for Nevada Public Schools. Clark County recipients included John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School, which received $4,969 for its mariachi program. Clifford Findlay Middle School received $4,781 for its band program. Liberty High School received $4,875 for its orchestra program. Cimarron-Memorial High School received $4,845 for its orchestra program. Sunrise Mountain High School received $4,996 for its band program and $5,000 for its orchestra program. Mojave High School received $5,000 for its band program. Victoria Fertitta Middle School received $4,835 for its orchestra program. Wilbur & Theresa Faiss Middle School received $5,000 for its band program. Basic Academy of International Studies received $5,000 for its orchestra program. Charles Silvestri Junior High received $4,890 for its orchestra program. Charles Arthur Hughes Middle School received $5,000 for its strings program.

Discovery Children’s Museum raised more than $60,000 at its annual Royal Tea fundraising event at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas.

City National Bank and RBC Wealth Management donated $50,000 to Nevada Museum of Art in support of the Orbital Reflector project. Trevor Paglen’s Orbital Reflector, co-produced and presented by the Nevada Museum of Art, is a satellite that will have no commercial, military or scientific purpose. Instead, it will be a public sculpture, visible from the ground without a telescope.

Golf 4 The Kids raised $70,000 for the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

More than 200 local Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas agents volunteered to help paint and renovate six facilities and two emergency shelters used with the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth’s Independent Living Program.

A PBS Kids play area has been installed at the Las Vegas Urban League, 2470 N. Decatur Blvd. This is the fifth play area installed by Vegas PBS. It is equipped with toys and books and includes information about STEM learning, entering the workforce and other parenting resources.

The Rogers Foundation awarded nearly $75,000 in grants to three local programs: Justice Myron E. Leavitt Middle School’s 3D Printing and Recycling Program received $22,693. Sunrise Mountain High School’s Coding Program received $25,000. Lucille Rogers Elementary’s Project Healthy Minds received $25,000. The Rogers Foundation, in tandem with Grantwell, also awarded 50 “Be a Philanthropist” micro-grants of $500 each to teachers and community members. Winners included programs and projects at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, Helen J Stewart School, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School, Canarelli Middle School, Gilbert Academy of Creative Arts, Jack & Terry Mannion Middle School, Grant Sawyer Middle School, Ruben P. Diaz Elementary, Robert Taylor Elementary, Nate Mack Elementary School, Chaparral High School, Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary School, Sunrise Mountain High School, Laura Dearing Elementary School, Marion E. Cahlan Elementary School, Bonanza High School, Spring Valley High School, Valley High School, Red Rock Elementary School, Ed W. Clark High School, Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary School, Foster Kinship, There Is No Hero in Heroin, PEC Finances, UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, Mervin Iverson Elementary School, Shadow Ridge High School, Clark County School District, Thurman White Middle School, Andrew J Mitchell Elementary School, Olive Crest, West Career and Technical Academy, Gilbert Academy of Creative Arts, Liberty High School, Canarelli Middle School, KO Knudson Middle School, Richard H. Bryan Elementary School, Woolley Elementary School and Leaders in Training.

Barrick USA pledged $300,000 to the Anti-Defamation League. The money will be used to implement programs in schools that combat anti-Semitism, prejudice, and hate.

The Richard Harris Law Firm gave $1,000 scholarships to four students as part of its Spirit of Nevada scholarship contest. Winners were: Erik Till, West Career & Technical Academy; Marvin Sharp, Chaparral High School; Peter Grema, West Career & Technical; and Caitlyn Winslow, Ed W. Clark High School. In addition to the scholarship, $500 went to the school of each winning student.

The Ronald McDonald House’s Runnin’ for the House 5K & Family Fun Walk raised more than $75,000.