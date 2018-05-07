People on the Move: May 7-13

Zachary Gordon is an attorney at Howard & Howard. His practice is primarily focused on trademark issues.

The Tailgater Tavern is open at 3990 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas.

Kirill Mikhaylov is an associate attorney at Pisanelli Bice. He will primarily practice commercial litigation.

Steve Hill, chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, was awarded Caesars Entertainment’s Community HERO award for his efforts in economic development. In addition, leaders of Caesars’ Business Impact Groups were recognized for their efforts in diversity and business innovation, along with team members who have contributed more than 100 volunteer hours through the company’s HERO program.

Michael Vannozzi is the executive director of the Downtown Vegas Alliance.

The Sugar Cookie is open at 10960 Eastern Ave., Suite 109.

Giordano’s Boca Park is open at 8730 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

Westgate Las Vegas Executive Pastry Chef Stephen Sullivan was named Pastry Chef of the Year at the U.S. Pastry Competition.

Baked goods from Freed’s Bakery are available at Sticks & Shakes, 6475 N. Decatur Blvd.

Programs on the government access channel, KCLV Channel 2, are available to stream via the Roku and Apple TV platforms on the Go Vegas channel.

Winners at the 2018 Nightclub & Bar Awards, given by the Nightclub & Bar Media Group, included the following: Tao Group, Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge (“Decadent Brunch Soirée”), Hakkasan Group, Omnia Nightclub (“Mind-Bending Visual Choreography”) Wynn Nightlife (“Quintessential Artist Lineup and Performances”) and Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub (“Unrivaled Panoramic Strip Spectacle”).

Terry Moore of Marquis Aurbach Coffing received the Associate Member of the Year award from BOMA Nevada (Building Owners and Managers Association).

The law firm of Bailey Kennedy was named the 2018 Nevada Firm of the Year at the 2018 Benchmark Litigation awards. Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie was named the Regional Firm of the Year-Southwest.

Panattoni Development Company was recognized by the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors as a People’s Choice Developer of the Year.

Las Vegas-based light engineering firm Light Theory Studios completed the lighting design for Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace. The firm worked with interior design firm Jeffrey Beers International and architectural firm Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto.

Kara Westerfield is Nathan Adelson Hospice’s chief compliance officer.

Fennemore Craig paralegal Daniel Maul is the chairman of the Paralegal Division of the State Bar of Nevada.

Blaine Preston is the senior client services representative for Gaming Laboratories International.

Spirit & Spark, a boutique comprised of psychics, mediums, spiritual coaches, energy practitioners, yoga, Pilates teachers and more, is open at 9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 269.

Colleen’s Classic Consignment is open at 5120 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas.

Justin Roberts is the assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department. Pamela Ojeda and George Middlebrook were promoted to captain. Ojeda, a 23-year veteran of the department, is the department’s first female police captain.

The Siegel Group Nevada, a real estate investment and management company, acquired a 500-unit portfolio of four extended-stay properties previously operated under the Crossland Economy Studios brand for $14 million. The properties are in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tucson, Arizona; Memphis, Tennessee; and Bossier City, Louisiana. The Siegel Group will operate each location under its extended-stay brand, Siegel Select.

Edwin G. Foulke, Jr., served on the U.S. Technical Advisory Group of the American Society of Safety Engineers that provided valuable insight to the working group that developed the new ISO 45001 standard. Foulke is a partner with Fisher Phillips.

Deonne Contine will focus on administrative and regulatory law at Kaempfer Crowell.

Anthony Cabot is the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law’s first Distinguished Fellow in Gaming Law. Cabot practiced in the field of gaming law for more than 35 years.

MountainView Hospital opened its fifth-floor oncology unit. The 32-bed unit brings MountainView’s bed count to 370.

• • •

Mehdi Zarhloul, owner and founder of Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill, has been named SBA’s Small Business Person of the Year for Nevada for 2018. Other SBA award winners include:

• Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year: Annielyn and Reymundo Abarca, owners, All About Details

• Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Leila Hale, attorney and founder, Hale Injury Law

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Jonathan Santos, Medin Gebrezgier and Cesar Santos, owners, Revive, (E-Commerce)

• Veteran Small Business of the Year: James “Chef” Barlow, CEO, USAF retired, Blue Air Training

• Nevada Legacy Award – Karen Cashman, president, Cashman Photo Enterprises of Nevada

• • •

Immunize Nevada recognized the following Southern Nevada people and businesses at its annual Silver Syringe Awards:

• Outstanding Childhood Immunization Program: Nevada Health Centers

• Outstanding Adolescent Immunization Program: Sheri McPartlin, RN, MEd—Clark County School District

• Outstanding Adult Immunization Program: Southern Nevada Health District’s Immunization Program

• Outstanding Influenza Immunization Program: Mary Jo Solon, RN, BSN, MSN—Optum Care Nevada

• Outstanding Rural Immunization Program: Beth W. Ennis, MS, APRN-BC, FNP, CHN IV —Nevada Division of Public & Behavioral Health, Community Health Services

• Outstanding Pharmacy Immunization Program: Jennifer Reeves, PharmD—Walmart Health and Wellness

• Outstanding Media Partner: VEGAS INC’s Health Care Quarterly

• Outstanding Community Partner: Children’s Advocacy Alliance

• Outstanding Corporate Partner: UnitedHealthcare

• Innovation in Immunization: Johan Bester, MBChB, PhD, MPhil—UNLV School of Medicine

• Outstanding Volunteer: Bandana Paija—ProScribe

• Outstanding Medical Assistant: Sidney Ty Branch—Las Vegas Paiute Tribe Health and Human Services

• Outstanding Immunization Nurse: Anna Cabiling, RN

• Outstanding Physician Champion: Dr. Joseph P. Hardy – Touro University, Nevada

• Outstanding Immunization Champion: Monce Espinosa – Health Plan of Nevada