The Notes: Philanthropy, Nov. 5, 2018

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck's Las Vegas office raised $2,400 and donated nearly 360 uniforms to Halle Hewetson Elementary.

The Friends of Nevada Wilderness received $25,000 from musician Paul Simon, a supporter of conservation and other charitable causes.

Children received haircuts, manicures backpacks and school supplies at the seventh anniversary of the Back to School Party hosted by Square Salon and Atelier in partnership with the CASA Foundation. Corporate sponsors included Toll Bros., EHB LLC, Zappos and Johnson and Johnson Law.

A regional affiliate with Disney Musicals in Schools, the Smith Center for the Performing Arts will partner with Kingman Center for the Arts in Arizona, to create musical theater programs at schools in that community.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada delivered a truck of blankets, pillows, toys and other pet supplies to help animals at the Nevada SPCA.

Westland Real Estate Group donated more than 100 backpacks filled with supplies to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

Bank of America gave $10,000 to the Shade Tree to support the nonprofit’s workforce readiness program.

City of North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, in partnership with members of the Second II None Motorcycle Club, the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, Southwest Bikes and Olympia Companies, distributed hundreds of free backpacks filled with supplies to local students during an event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

KB Home donated computers, monitors, laptops and school supplies to Quannah McCall Elementary School.

A group of public safety dispatchers who assisted during the Oct. 1 shooting were recognized at the 2018 International 911 Heroes Awards Ceremony presented by Motorola Solutions and 911 for Kids. Honorees included: Amy Breitenbach, Anthony Bruno, Carolyn Burns, Rumi Burns, Joshua Fonseca, Mone Foster, Jordan Fox, Matthew Grogan, Aubrey Holms, Linda Huff, Daryn Larson, Latasha Lewis, Letha Lofton, Daniel Longworth, Kim McAdory, Jason Roeller, Jacquelyn Ridley, Nelly Rodriguez and David Westbrooks.

Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications in Las Vegas, presented $95,000 in grants to 29 local nonprofit organizations:

• Acing Autism, $2,500

• After School-All Stars, $3,000

• Andson Foundation, $5,000

• Boys Town Nevada, $2,657

• CASA Foundation, $2,500

• Communities in Schools of Nevada, $5,000

• Edward Kline Memorial Homeless Veterans Fund, $2,500

• Family & Child Treatment of Southern Nevada, $2,500

• Foster Kinship, $1,000

• Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Foundation, $5,000

• Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, $2,500

• HELP of Southern Nevada, $1,500

• Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, $2,500

• Las Vegas Clark County Library District Foundation, $2,500

• Las Vegas Philharmonic, $2,172

• Miracle Flights, $2,500

• Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation, $2,500

• Nevada Child Seekers, $5,000

• Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, $5,000

• Nevada Diabetes Association for Children & Adults, $5,000

• Opportunity Village Foundation, $3,000

• Refuge for Women Las Vegas, $5,000

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, $5,000

• Street Teens, $2,000

• Serving our Kids Foundation, Inc., $5,000

• Animal Foundation, $2,000

• Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, $5,000

• Public Education Foundation (PEF), $3,000

• Smith Center for the Performing Arts, $2,172

Desert Radiology donated nearly 300 backpacks and school supplies to students who attended the organization’s annual “Operation Backpack” event at City Impact Center.

Lake Las Vegas gave $20,000 to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, the Ogden Family Foundation, Friends for Las Vegas Police K9 and the Henderson Community Foundation K9 Division. The donations were made as part of the community’s Lake Las Vegas Days celebration, presented by Henderson Hyundai.

City National Bank collected 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its ninth annual Back-to-School Drive. The backpacks were delivered to 60 schools and nonprofit organizations in seven states and Washington, D.C. Nevada recipients included: John C. Fremont Elementary in Carson City, C.C. Meneley Elementary in Gardnerville, Helen Jydstrup Elementary in Las Vegas, Lincoln Elementary in North Las Vegas and Hidden Valley Elementary in Reno.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration division of Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention awarded $2.8 million to Roseman University’s College of Nursing to recruit and train undergraduate nursing students and current registered nurses to practice to the full scope of their license in community-based primary care settings.

UNLV received a five-year, $20.3 million grant renewal from the National Institutes of Health to continue to lead a research network of 13 universities across the Mountain West region. The Clinical Translational Research Infrastructure Network is designed to expand the research capacity of UNLV and partner institutions across seven states.

The Las Vegas Centennial Commission awarded UNLV University Libraries a $50,000 grant to support the Latinx Voices of Southern Nevada project.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded $1,100 to Explore Knowledge Academy and $2,000 to Steven Schorr Elementary.

Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada’s sixth annual Fill the Bus school supply drive collected school supplies valued at over $150,000 for underserved Clark County students to use during the 2018-19 school year. Cash donations from community partners raised the total to over $167,000.

Discovery Children’s Museum presented Jeri and Rick Crawford with the 2018 Great Friend to Kids Award in recognition of their contributions toward strengthening education and improving the lives of children. Jeri Crawford is president and CEO of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. She also is vice president on the executive committee for the Kennedy Center’s National Symphony Orchestra and serves on the board of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras. Rick Crawford is founder of Green Valley Grocery, Midjit Market Inc., Crawford Coin and Crawford Oil Inc. He is involved in numerous charitable and civic organizations and serves as a board member for Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, Three Square, St. Rose Health Foundation and the Advisory Board at UNLV.