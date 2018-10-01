The Notes: Oct. 1, 2018

The following attorneys were recognized in Best Lawyers in America:

• Bailey Kennedy: John Bailey-commercial litigation, health care law and litigation-health care; Joshua Dickey-appellate practice; Mark Goldstein-real estate law; Dennis Kennedy-appellate practice, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, ethics and professional responsibility law, health care law and real estate law

• Ballard Spahr: Bill Curran-gaming law, government relations practice, land use and zoning law, real estate law; Robert Kim-corporate law, mergers and acquisitions law; Abran Vigil-commercial litigation, litigation-banking and finance, litigation-real estate

• Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; David Arrajj-gaming law; Andrew Brignone-litigation-ERISA; Frank Flansburg III-commercial litigation; Albert Kovacs-business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), corporate law and mergers and acquisitions law; Kirk Lenhard-bet-the-company litigation and commercial litigation; Angela Turriciano Otto-real estate law n Frank Schreck-gaming law n Ellen Schulhofer-corporate law; Adam Segal-litigation-ERISA; Sonia Church Vermeys-corporate law and gaming law

• Dickinson Wright: Jennifer Ko Craft-trademark law; Michael Feder-commercial litigation; litigation-banking and finance; litigation-intellectual property; Gregory Gemignani-information technology law, IT outsourcing law; John Krieger-copyright law, trademark law; Jeffrey Silver-administrative/regulatory law, gaming law (Lawyer of the Year), land use and zoning law

• Howard & Howard: W. West Allen-trademark law; Stephanie Buntin-trademark law; Seaton Curran-patent law; Thomas Davis II-commercial litigation; and litigation-construction; Mark Gardberg-real estate law; Robert Hernquist-commercial litigation; Matthew Kreutzer-franchise law; Gwen Rutar Mullins-construction law; Brian Pezzillo-construction law; Robert Rosenthal-employment law–management; labor law–management; and litigation -labor and employment; Jay Young-arbitration

• Hutchison & Steffen: Mark Hutchison-appellate practice, commercial litigation and trust and estates litigation; A. Kent Greene-insurance litigation; John Steffen-insurance litigation

• Naylor & Braster: John Naylor-commercial litigation

• Ogletree Deakins: Anthony Martin-litigation-labor and employment; Suzanne Martin-litigation-labor and employment

• Pisanelli Bice: Todd Bice-commercial litigation, appellate practice, first amendment litigation, land use and zoning litigation, and mergers and acquisitions litigation; Barry Langberg-entertainment law–motion pictures and television and litigation–First Amendment; Magali Mercera-commercial litigation; James Pisanelli-bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, construction law, construction litigation and real estate litigation; Debra Spinelli-commercial and construction litigation

• Solomon Dwiggins & Freern Dana Dwiggins-trust and estate litigation (Lawyer of the Year); Alan Freer-trust and estate litigation; Mark Solomon-trust and estate litigation

The American Gaming Association released the 2018 edition of State of the States: The AGA Survey of the Commercial Casino Industry. The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of the commercial casino industry and the significant economic impact it has in the 24 U.S. states with commercial gaming operations. Key findings reported for 2017 include: The commercial gaming industry brought in $40.28 billion in gaming revenue, a 3.4 percent increase over 2016; states received $9.23 billion in revenue from commercial gaming taxes alone; and 20 commercial casino states experienced revenue increases.

Vox Solid Communications changed its name to the Vox Agency. It is run by Marina Nicola and Erika Pope. Current clients include the Mob Museum; Linq Promenade and High Roller; Neon Museum; Forever Resorts; Papillon Group; Madame Tussauds San Francisco; San Francisco Dungeon; Cannabition; Las Vegas Monorail; Liberace Foundation; Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar; Pizza Forte; Red Shed Brewery; Andre’s Bistro & Bar; Project Dinner Table and Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Dottie Baker is branch manager of Nevada State Bank’s Boulder City branch located at 1000 Nevada Highway.

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Eastgate Campus is open at 7777 Eastgate Road, Henderson. It is the sixth CASLV charter school in the Las Vegas Valley.

OptumRx, a pharmacy care services company, is producing prescriptions for home delivery in fully recyclable packaging which is biodegradable, compostable and reusable.

Dr. Janet Lee is an ophthalmologist with Shepherd Eye Center at 9100 W. Post Road, Las Vegas.

Dream Adult Day Care is open at 1445 W. Alexander Road, Suite 103, North Las Vegas.

HealthCare Partners launched a myGeneration Clinic at 2650 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 302. The clinic focuses on health care for seniors.

The National Association of Realtors announced its national committee chair and vice chair appointments for 2019. Scott Beaudry will lead the data strategies committee. Bobbi Miracle will lead the federal technology policy committee. Soozi Jones Walker is vice chairwoman of the commercial real estate research advisory Board.

The Nevada System of Higher Education began using a new logo that was created by Vivek Bhardwaj, a student majoring in information systems at UNR. The logo uses five stars to represent the five strategic goals of NSHE. Growth is symbolized in the sweeping lines created by the placement of the stars.

Mark Amox is chief operating officer of Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

Legends is open at 1500 Las Vegas Blvd. South The restaurant was opened by Danny Boy, a rapper who timed the opening of the restaurant to coincide with the 22nd anniversary of the death of his friend, Tupac Shakur.

Larry Grella is vice president of sales and marketing for Adomni, an online platform to find and buy digital out-of-home advertising.

Amanda Moore and Fred Keeton joined the Nevada Public Radio board of directors. Moore is marketing director of Live Nation Las Vegas. Keeton is principal and chief iconoclast of Keeton Iconoclast Consulting.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada selected Trillium to be its new operations and maintenance provider for its fleet of vehicles that run on compressed natural gas. Trillium will operate two CNG stations that fuel more than 330 paratransit buses and more than 230 fixed-route buses.

Lisa Kunz was named Employee of the Year at Touro University Nevada. Kunz works at Touro’s autism center, the Sharon Sigesmund Pierce & Stephen Pierce Center for Autism & Developmental Disabilities.