Business notes: Oct. 15, 2018

The Valley Health System is the official health system of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Leach Johnson Song & Gruchow combined with the Reno-based firm of Kern & Associates Ltd. The new firm will be named Leach Kern Gruchow Anderson Song. The Las Vegas office is at 2525 Box Canyon Drive, Las Vegas.

Kathleen Frantz is the development director of Core, a program that focuses on the development and empowerment of Southern Nevada’s underserviced youth.

Elliot Pleitez is a mechanical designer, Levi Pleitez is an electrical designer and Amanda Isaac is an administrative assistant at FEA Consulting Engineers.

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems signed a letter of intent with the European Union’s largest Polish coking (coal)-producing company, JSW SA. The partnership focuses on drone technology in relation to mining and other applications.

Vashti Williams operates a reiki and wellness practice called the Seventh Crown at Stevie’s Healing Arts and Spa, 80 N. Pecos, Unit A, Henderson. She offers reiki, chakra balancing and guided meditation.

Global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service upgraded North Las Vegas’ credit rating two more notches, from Baa3 with a stable outlook to investment-grade Baa1 with a positive outlook.

Urology Specialists of Nevada’s Dr. Jason Zommick received recognition as a Rezūm System Center of Excellence for his expertise in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or enlarged prostate.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School received a near perfect score in the renewal of its accreditation with the Western Catholic Education Association. The renewal was granted by a team of WCEA commissioners, and SEAS’ score of “highly effective” means it has developed a solid curriculum for quality education and a foundation for one’s faith. Accreditations are typically granted for periods of one to two years, but SEAS will be accredited through June 2024.

Howard Hughes Corp., owner of the Las Vegas 51s, will install 4Topps Premium Seating’s AirFlow Mesh seats throughout the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration division of Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention awarded $2.8 million to Roseman University’s College of Nursing to recruit and train undergraduate nursing students and current registered nurses.

HCA Healthcare is acquiring Mission Health, a nonprofit North Carolina health system. HCA will acquire substantially all the assets of Mission Health for $1.5 billion.

Senior Living broke ground on Mesa Valley Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care, an $8 million, 78-unit senior living community that will serve seniors and families in the Mesquite and Moapa Valleys, Arizona Strip and southern Utah areas. The community, at 1328 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, will be built by MSL Construction.

Perry Wiley is vice president of food & beverage and oversees resort culinary programs at JW Marriott Las Vegas. Megan Shaver is executive chef at the Hawthorn Grill.

Greek Sneek, a Morton Group restaurant, is open at MGM Grand.

The law firm of Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado & Bolen opened an affiliate office: McKelleb Carpenter Hazlewood. Michael McKelleb is the managing attorney of the office, which specializes in community association law. MCH’s office is at 871 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200, Henderson.

Solutions Recovery—McLeod is open at 4011 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas.

Ground was broken on the ER at Blue Diamond, on the northwest corner of Blue Diamond Road and Cimarron Road. The facility will operate as a 24-hour extension of Spring Valley Hospital’s emergency department and will feature eight treatment rooms, three rapid medical exam rooms, advanced imaging services such as CT, ultrasound and X-ray, and an on-site laboratory.

Jeff Maher is vice president of AXEL, a technology company. He will lead communications and communications efforts for the company’s AXEL Token and development of its proprietary blockchain platform, the AXEL Exchange.

Tirza Wohl is president of Sacred Pools Spa and Ocean Club, which opened its 20th spa in Las Vegas in September. Tyler David is vice president.

Keith Cubba is senior vice president at Colliers International —Las Vegas.

Frank Coumou practices criminal law at De Castroverde Law Group. He is a former assistant United States attorney.

Tina Jeeves is acting CEO of Easterseals Nevada.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers installed three sunscreen kiosks at Sam Boyd Stadium. The kiosks are in the main parking area at Star Nursery Field near the main walk-in gate; in the alumni tailgate area; and on the concourse near the 50/50 raffle area.

A celebratory ribbon was cut to commemorate the completion of the Main Street Beautification Project. The project included a new sculpture, Radial Symmetry, along with improvements to sidewalks, bike lanes, landscaping and more. The project took more than two years and cost approximately $52 million. The contractor was Las Vegas Paving Corp. The project was paid for by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas and fuel revenue indexing.

Sam Hazen is CEO of HCA Healthcare.

Jeff Jacobs is chief operating officer of Logic Commercial Real Estate.

Cassandra Ramey is an associate at Solomon Dwiggins & Freer. Ramey focuses on probate and trust litigation, civil litigation, and business and commercial litigation.

The Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards were presented by the Nevada Mining Association:

• Coeur Rochester Inc. received an award for Cooperative Partnership in Preservation of Mining History for contributing a permanent Historic Rochester Mining District exhibit to the Marzen House Museum, and for its 13-year involvement in the annual Lovelock Cave Days event in Pershing County.

• Lithium Nevada Corp. received an award for Exploration Project Remediation for its exceptional work in reclaiming drill pads and access roads following its Upper Basin Exploration Project in the Montana Mountains in Humboldt County.

• KGHM received an award for Leadership in Reclamation for its work in incorporating creative reclamation controls into new waste facilities, which help mitigate legacy acid mine drainage environmental issues in White Pine County.

• Kinross Gold USA Inc. received an award for Leadership in Conservation Planning for voluntarily enrolling into the Nevada Conservation Credit System to mitigate impacts to greater sage-grouse and habitats for its mine expansion at the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County.

• Newmont Mining Corp. received an award for Concurrent Reclamation for its innovative work in reclaiming the North Area Leach Facility, Phase I-II, while continuing to operate other parts of the facility in Eureka County.