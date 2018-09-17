The Notes: Philanthropy, Sept. 17, 2018

The third annual Mad Hatter Cocktail Tea Party raised $25,000 for the StoryBook Homes Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic for childhood cancer survivors. Operated by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, it is the only clinic in Nevada created specifically to address the medical, emotional, educational and social needs of childhood cancer survivors.

Wendy’s franchises in Las Vegas and Henderson raised $23,132 for the Phoenix-based Translational Genomics Research Institute, which studies cancer.

Tronox helped the Basic Academy robotics team compete in the Vex Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, by donating $5,000. The Basic 9922A ranked 30th in its division. Team 9922Z ranked seventh.

Caesars Foundation made its 61st delivery vehicle donation to Meals on Wheels America. Caesars employees helped load the vehicle with meals and pet food for homebound seniors as part of the company’s HERO program.

The winners of De Castroverde Law Group’s Spring 2018 Teacher Appreciation Awards are: Melissa Gravatt of John Bonner Elementary School, who won $750 for classroom supplies, plus a $250 Amazon gift card. Kristan Nigro of Steve Schorr Elementary School won $500 for classroom supplies, plus a $200 Amazon gift card. Stacey Dallas Johnston of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts won $250 in classroom supplies, plus a $100 Amazon gift card.

Colliers International – Las Vegas raised more than $130,000 for children’s charities in Southern Nevada during the company’s 24th annual Links for Life golf tournament. Sponsors of the event included Colliers International, Panattoni Development Co., Remington Nevada, Majestic Realty Co., Soil Tech, First American Title Co., First American Title National Commercial Services, Fidelity National Title Group, Integrated Landscape Management, Red Rock Property Services, MCA Realty, Matter Real Estate Group, Prologis, Gothic Landscape, Meadows Bank, Swenson, Gaudin Porsche, Findlay Toyota, Burke Construction Group, Kaempfer Crowell, American Nevada Realty, Quality Mechanical, Worthe Hanson & Worthe, Ethos 3 Architecture, 501 Studios, Signco, Greenspun Media Group and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nevada Women’s Philanthropy gave $465,000 to Future Smiles to create the NWP Dental Wellness Center at the Elaine P. Wynn Elementary School, where it will provide comprehensive dental treatment to children. The grant will allow Future Smiles to add a permanent clinic as well as a dentist and dental assistant. The clinic will be a collaboration between Future Smiles, Roseman University and the Clark County School District.

The Nevada Women’s Philanthropy Founders Gift for $30,000 was awarded to the Blind Center of Nevada.

Impact Las Vegas gave a $35,0000 grant to Girls On the Run Las Vegas, a youth development program. Impact Las Vegas is a nonprofit women’s collective giving organization.

The third annual Rock the Socks Golf Classic raised more than $27,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. Sponsors included UFC, Lexus of Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, H&K International, McCarthy Kaster Guerrero CPAs and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

The Las Vegas St. Jude Walk Run to End Childhood Cancer hosted an ice skating fundraiser that raised nearly $4,000. Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, and Sharkey from Shark Reef made appearances.

Jasmine Taylor is assistant director of Sunrise Children’s Foundation.

The 20th annual AGEM/AGA Golf Classic, presented by JCM Global, raised $228,000 for the National Center for Responsible Gaming. Sponsors included the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), the American Gaming Association (AGA), JCM Global and GGB Magazine. Other sponsors included Aristocrat, Caesars Entertainment, CPI, Global Gaming Expo, HK, ICE Totally Gaming, IGT, Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, Interblock, Konami, Las Vegas Sands Corp., Patriot Gaming and Scientific Games.

The Leadership Henderson class of 2018 raised $57,000 to support young women and girls who have been abused, exploited and abandoned.

The American Ambulance Association honored six paramedics from American Medical Response and Medic West in Las Vegas as part of its Stars of Life. The six professionals, selected for their efforts during October 1, were: Alexander Anderson, critical care paramedic; Brett Dragun, paramedic and operations supervisor; Dr. Michael Barnum, assistant emergency room director for Valley Hospital and medical director for AMR; Callen Daquioag, paramedic; Stacy Dockery, critical care paramedic; and Sheri Jones, critical care paramedic.

Desert Audiology donated $20,000 worth of assistive-listening devices to the Smith Center.

Seventeen Las Vegas-area Special Olympics athletes represented Nevada at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. Playing basketball were Paul Brooks Jr., Patrick Brown, Gerardo Cortez, Rob Doyle, Jesse Frankel, Quentin Kurz, Kelvin Rainey, Mahmood Sajjidi, Shautief Toenniges and James Stinson. Bowling were Matt Fiscus, Jackie Jones, Stacy Mullins, Wesley Oana and Krystelle Rodriguez. Jolina “JoJo” Harris competed in swimming and Sandra Josephson in track & field.

Southwest Medical Associates partnered with Project 150 to open a student resource room at Desert Pines High School, donating a refrigerator, microwave, storage space and clothing rack. The resource room provides students with a place to work, rest, eat and find essential items like food, clothing, hygiene products and school supplies.

Nurse Lynn Hanssen (RN Manager for Gastroenterology and Immunology at Southwest Medical Associates) was recognized with the Clark County Medical Society’s Winged Heart Award for her efforts against colon cancer and promoting colon cancer screening.