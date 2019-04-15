People on the Move, April 15, 2019

The Southern Hills Hospital Pavilion is open behind the hospital at 9300 W. Sunset Road. The pavilion is an 80-bed inpatient unit dedicated to behavioral health treatment for patients age 13 and older.

The Nevada Board of Regents named its recipients of the 2019 Distinguished Nevadan awards. The award recognized prominent individuals who have made significant contributions to the cultural, economic, scientific or social advancement of Nevada and its people. Honorees include:

• Former Nevada Supreme Court Justice Miriam Shearing and her late husband Dr. Steven Shearing: Justice Shearing was the first woman in Nevada to serve as a District Court judge, Supreme Court justice and chief justice. Steven Shearing was a noted ophthalmologist and inventor of a lens that revolutionized modern cataract surgery. He is in the Nevada Inventors’ Hall of Fame.

• Tony Sanchez III, NV Energy senior vice president of government and community relations: Sanchez has served on the board of trustees of the National Judicial College, is co-founder of the Nevada Corporate Giving Council and was named UNLV Alumni Association Alumnus of the Year.

• Dr. George Christensen: Christensen is the longest serving rural preceptor for the UNR School of Medicine and is credited with introducing ambulance service and training for emergency medical care in rural Nevada.

• William A. Douglass, Ph.D.: UNR’s William A. Douglass Center for Basque Studies is named for Professor Emeritus Douglass, an internationally acclaimed Basque scholar who is in the Basque Hall of Fame and the Nevada Writers’ Hall of Fame. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Nature Conservancy.

• Cliff and Donna Findlay — Lifetime members of the UNLV Alumni Association, the Findlays donate millions to education and local charities.

• Robert List: Former Gov. List is also a two-term attorney general and an honorary alumnus of UNR. As the state’s chief law enforcement officer, he established the first criminal division and antitrust unit, and as governor played a pivotal role in the preservation of Lake Tahoe.

• Brian Sandoval: Former Gov. Sandoval served two terms as governor and two terms as attorney general, was a U.S. District Court judge, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission and chairman of the National Governor’s Association. He was UNR Alumnus of the Year and a DRI President’s Medal honoree.

The Nevada State Industrial Park, a $28 million industrial project by Brass Cap Companies, is underway at the corner of Edmond Street and Russell Road. It will provide nearly 200,000 square feet of industrial space in three buildings zoned for light industrial. Brokers Dan Doherty and Paul Sweetland from Colliers International–Las Vegas are handling the leasing or sales.

Kelli Little is manager of community services for Nevada Donor Network.

Sheryl Capil is marketing project manager at Nevada State Bank.

National nonprofit Achieving the Dream named College of Southern Nevada as one of 11 Leader Colleges of Distinction for its work on improving student success and reducing student achievement gaps. Achieving the Dream is a network of more than 200 colleges focused on improving student success.

Raiders Foundation Executive Director Chris Mallory is a board member of the Nevada Community Foundation, an organization that matches donors with strategic charitable giving opportunities.

The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers recognized the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center with the Facility of the Year Award, in recognition of the center’s commitment to the equestrian industry and excellence in the management and operation of an equestrian facility.

James Rensvold is executive vice president, private banking manager; and Ryan Ashley is executive vice president, chief financial officer, at Nevada State Bank.

Jennifer Ko Craft, attorney with Dickinson Wright, has been named to the National Law Journal’s list of Intellectual Property Trailblazers.

Las Vegas Home Watchers, owned by Billy and Susie Teems, earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year.

Kelli Kristo is executive director of Project 150, a charity that helps homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

One Nevada Credit Union is title sponsor of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. The deal commenced this year with the NIAA/One Nevada State Basketball Championship.

Gavin Whiteley, vice president of entertainment marketing at Caesars Entertainment, joined the board of Discovery Children’s Museum.

William Hill is slated to operate the sports book at the M Resort. Subject to regulatory approval, the change is expected to take effect in May.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is overseeing day-to-day operations of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, which offers assistance to victims of the October 1 tragedy.

Bok Bok Chicken is open at 6572 N. Decatur Blvd.

Hospitality Boulevard, a food and beverage management company, has launched. Las Vegas venues include Smoked Burgers & BBQ at the Forum Shops at Caesars and Maxie’s at the Linq Promenade. Ryan Klassen is founder and CEO of the company, Joey Pintozzi is vice president of marketing and sales, and David Mangual is executive chef.

The Mob Museum received a Double Gold medal from The Fifty Best for its Underground Moonshine. The Fifty Best is a digital guide to wines and spirits.

Bulletproof, an IT and cybersecurity firm, received a Class II license from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to conduct cybersecurity testing and related services.