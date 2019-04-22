The Notes: April 22, 2019

Summerlin Hospital received the Financial Sustainability Silver Award, 2018, from Centurion Service Group, which annually recognizes the top U.S. hospitals for financial and environmental sustainability in responsible equipment management. The awards honored Summerlin Hospital’s Supply Chain Operations team, which is responsible for coordinating the disposal and/or re-purposing of used medical equipment, such as pumps, rehabilitation equipment and biomedical equipment. Items are sent to Centurion Service Group, which then auctions off the equipment for use in other medical settings.

Margaret Ann Schneweis is the Vegas PBS member services manager.

Commercial real estate brokers Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Brian Riffel, Mike Stuart and Dean Willmore were inducted into the Colliers Everest Club. The five Colliers International-Las Vegas brokers are among the top achievers across the U.S., Latin America and Canada, based on 2018 revenue.

Code Ninjas is open at 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas. The business is owned by Don and Jin Kang and teaches children computer coding and problem-solving skills.

Jason Viechnicki, sales executive at LP Insurance, and Brenda Frank, former social worker, joined the board of trustees at HELP of Southern Nevada.

A number of local businesswomen were honored with a 2019 Smart Women in Meetings award. Jennifer Patino, CEO of Hosts Global, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Inductees in the Industry Leaders category include Candie Bean, vice president of business development for Hosts Las Vegas; Marty MacKay, president of the Global Alliance for Hosts Global; and Maggie Tuitele, director of event sales and marketing for the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Inductees in the Innovators category include Leena Patel, CEO of Global Impact Systems; and Chelsea Seavitt, associate director of training and resources for Hosts Global. Inductees in the Stellar Performers category include Shannon Coldon, director of sales, key accounts, Caesars Entertainment; Amy Conrad, director of operations for Enclave, Las Vegas; Michelle Crosby, director of global sales for Hosts Global Destination Services; and Sarah Paige-Brander, senior creative services manager for Hosts Las Vegas. Kerrie Schultz, senior account executive for Hosts Las Vegas, was inducted in the Rising Stars category.

The Valley Health System is the official founding health care partner of the Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark.

Bruce Familian, Dr. Mario Gaspar De Alba and Sara Partida joined the Easterseals Nevada Board of Directors. Familian is a Henderson-based real estate developer, general contractor, gaming license holder, casino operator and philanthropist. He owns Familian Development Corp. and the Klondike Casino. Gaspar De Alba is a board-certified developmental-behavioral pediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is an associate professor and division chief of developmental-behavioral pediatrics in the Department of Pediatrics at UNLV School of Medicine. Partida is a senior member of the Wynn Las Vegas legal team.

Yogurtland is open at the Fashion Show Mall. The kiosk is owned and operated by Shahar Hai.

Dawn Davis and David Edelblute joined Snell & Wilmer. Davis focuses her practice in civil litigation and is concentrated in product liability defense. Edelblute is an associate who focuses his practice in commercial litigation.

The Urban Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Women in Business & Politics. Honorees in the Politics category included Lauren Brooks, Leisa Moseley and Kristina Swallow. Honorees in the Business category included Summer Rabb, Sandra Stahl, Julie Raye, Augusta Massey and Nicole Williams. Honorees in the Business Advocates category included Leanna Jenkins, Anna Siefert, Stacey Taylor, Tricia Kean and Tina Frias. Honorees in the Nonprofit Leaders category included Mary House and Joni Flowers.

William Quenga is the deputy director of prison industries for the Nevada Department of Corrections. He has an office at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility in Las Vegas.

Michael Cunningham joined the Southern Nevada Public Television Board of Directors. Cunningham is executive vice president, regional president, for Bank of Nevada.

The Nevada Cancer Coalition, Care Network Nevada, Vineyard Henderson, Connolly Care, Perl Mortgage, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, Parker Lynch and Ajilon & Accounting Principles joined Las Vegas HEALS.

The UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law is ranked 58th out of 192 accredited law schools in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of best graduate and professional schools. This marks the third year in a row UNLV Law has moved up on the list of the nation’s top law schools. For a second year, UNLV’s Lawyering Process Program was ranked first in the nation among legal writing programs. The Saltman Center for Conflict Resolution jumped five spots and is ranked fifth nationally in Dispute Resolution. UNLV Law’s part-time J.D. (juris doctorate) program maintains its position as one of the top programs, securing a spot at 18 in this year’s report.

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, celebrated its 2019 Spotlight Awards. Award winners included:

• Financial Firm of the Year: CommCap Advisors

• Engineering Firm of the Year: Wright Engineers

• Brokerage Firm of the Year: Colliers International

• Property Management Firm of the Year: CBRE

• Architecture Firm of the Year: Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects

• General Contracting Firm of the Year: The Korte Company

• Broker Team of the Year—Industrial: Doherty Industrial Group, Colliers International

• Broker Team of the Year—Office: Taber Thill and Patti Dillon, Colliers International

• Broker Team of the Year—Retail: CNR Retail Advisors, Colliers International

• Developing Leader of the Year: Ashley Gould, the Korte Company

• Development Firm of the Year: Prologis

• Ellie Shattuck Award: Rod Martin, Majestic Realty Co.

• Associate Member of the Year: Steve Neiger, Colliers International

• Principal Member of the Year: Jeff LaPour, LaPour

• Trendsetter Firm of the Year: G2 Capital Development

• Lifetime Achievement: John Restrepo, RCG Economics

• Retail Tenant Improvement: Seafood City Marketplace & Retail—Roche Constructors, Inc.

• Retail Building: Cottonwood Station Eatery—DC Building Group

• Retail Center: DC Plaza—R&O Construction

• Hospitality Tenant Improvement: Hell’s Kitchen—Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects

• Health Care Tenant Improvement: UHS Henderson Hospital Third Floor West Build Out—SR Construction

• Health Care Building: Dignity Health Sahara Campus—Martin-Harris Construction

• Redevelopment Project: Planet 13 Las Vegas—Trident Construction Corporation

• Renovation: Palms Casino Resort Remodel—McCarthy Building Companies

• Mixed-Use Development: El Benjamin—The Korte Company

• Special Use: UNLV Hospitality Hall—Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects

• Office Tenant Improvement: Golden Entertainment office expansion—SPARC Design Group

• Office Building Build-to-Suit: Aristocrat Technologies headquarters building—EV&A Architects

• Office Building Spec: Two Summerlin—EV&A Architects

• Industrial Tenant Improvement: Oasis Biotech—NDL Group

• Industrial Building Build-to-Suit: Prologis I-15 Speedway Logistics Center 1—Prologis

• Industrial Park Under 1 Million Square Feet: AirParc South— LaPour

• Industrial Park Over 1 Million Square Feet: Northgate Distribution Center—Van Trust Real Estate

• Industrial Building Spec Under 250,000 Square Feet: Prologis Las Vegas Corporate Center 9— Prologis

• Industrial Building Spec Over 250,000 Square Feet: Beltway Business Park Building No. 9— Majestic Realty Co.