The Notes: Legal, Aug. 12, 2019

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada pro bono attorney Mona Kaveh has been honored by the American Bar Association with a 2019 Pro Bono Publico Award.

Law360 ranked Ballard Spahr one of the top U.S. firms for women, placing it 11th among firms with more than 600 lawyers. The firm is among the top law firms for brand recognition, according to “2019 BTI Brand Elite: Client Perceptions of the Best-Branded Law Firms,” a recent survey of general counsel and top legal decision-makers across the country. In addition, Ballard Spahr earned Gold Standard Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum and was named to Working Mother’s Best Law Firms for Women list.

Maria Gall is a partner at Ballard Spahr. Gall is a commercial litigator who represents clients in breach of fiduciary duty claims, corporate governance matters, securities litigation, and other business disputes.

Ballard Spahr is among the top law firms for client relationship strength, according to the BTI Power Rankings 2019: Client Relationship Scorecard.

Dickinson Wright attorney John Krieger was named to the National Law Journal’s list of Technology Law Trailblazers.

Scott Scherer is a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Scherer has more than 30 years of experience in gaming law.

McDonald Carano was awarded recertification in Meritas, a global alliance of independent business law firms.

Paxton Fleming joined Howard & Howard. She focuses on domestic and foreign patent prosecution, patentability searching, and clearance/freedom-to-operate issues.

Chris Smith is chief operating officer at De Castroverde Law Group.

• • •

Chambers USA, a legal ratings agency in the United States, has released its 2019 rankings.Southern Nevada attorneys and/or law firms with Band 1 status, the highest ranking, include:

• Ballard Spahr: Robert Kim

• Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: David Arrajj, Andrew Brignone, Albert Kovacs, Kirk Lenhard, Rebecca Miltenberger (Up and Coming), Frank Schreck (Star Individual), Ellen Schulhofer

• Dickinson Wright: Jeffrey Silver

• Fennemore Craig: Michael Buckley, Jeffrey Zucker. The firm won an award for real estate law.

• Fisher Phillips: Mark Ricciardi

• Greenberg Traurig: Michael Bonner, Mark Clayton, Mark Ferrario, Jim Mace. The firm won an award for real estate law.

• Holland & Hart: David Garcia, J. Stephen Peek

• Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie: Karl Rutledge (Up and Coming)

• McDonald Carano: Robert Armstrong (Chambers High Net Worth Guide). The firm won awards for litigation: general commercial and private wealth law (Chambers High Net Worth Guide).

• Pisanelli Bice: Todd Bice, James Pisanelli. The firm won an award forlitigation: general commercial

• Snell & Wilmer: Mandy Shavinsky

• • •

Mountain States Super Lawyers is a rating service that uses peer recognition and professional achievement in determining its rankings.High-rankingattorneys in Southern Nevada include:

• Alverson Taylor & Sanders: J. Bruce Alverson, Shirley Blazich, Kurt Bonds, LeAnn Sanders, Eric Taylor, Karie Wilson

• Bailey Kennedy: John Bailey, Andrea Champion (Rising Star), Joshua Dickey, Joshua Gilmore (Rising Star), Dennis Kennedy (Top 10, Top 100), Joseph Liebman, Kelly Stout (Rising Star), Paul Williams (Rising Star)

• Ballard Spahr: Lindsay Demaree, Robert Kim and Abran Vigil

• Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: Peter Ajemian, David Arrajj, Andrew Brignone, Adam Bult, Emily Ellis, Frank Flansburg III, Albert Kovacs, Laura Langberg, Kirk Lenhard, Bryce Loveland, Sarah Mercer, Rebecca Miltenberger, Alisa Nave-Worth, Patrick Reilly, Frank Schreck, Ellen Schulhofer, Samuel Schwartz, Angela Turriciano Otto, Lindsey Williams

• Dickinson Wright: Cynthia Alexander, Gabe Blumberg (Rising Star), Kim Cooper, Michael Feder (Top 100 Lawyers in Nevada), Jennifer Ko Craft (Top 50 Women Lawyers in Nevada, Top 100 Lawyers in Nevada), John Krieger (Top 100 Lawyers in Nevada), Kate Lowenhar-Fisher (Top 50 Women Lawyers in Nevada), Joel Schwarz, Jeffrey Silver

• Fennemore Craig: Amy Abdo, Richard Bryan, Michael Buckley, Christopher Byrd, Thomas Fell, Mark Hawkins, Samuel Lionel, Courtney Miller O’Mara, Ann Morgan, Janice Procter-Murphy, Dan Reaser, Christopher Walther, Brenoch Wirthlin, Jeffrey Zucker

• Fisher Phillips: David Dornak, Scott Mahoney, Mark Ricciardi

• Gordon Law: Aviva Gordon

• Holland & Hart: Robert Cassity (Rising Star), Bryce Kunimoto, Christopher Myers (Rising Star), J. Stephen Peek

• Howard & Howard: W. West Allen, Stephanie Buntin, Seaton Curran, Zachary Gordon, Robert Hernquist, James Kohl, Matthew Kreutzer, Martin Little, Brian Pezzillo, Robert Rosenthal, Jason Weiland, Jay Young

• Hutchison & Steffen: Joseph Ganley, Jeffrey Hall, Mark Hutchison, Joseph Kistler, Patricia Lee, Todd Moody, Todd Prall, James Randall, Jacob Reynolds, John Steffen, Daniel Stewart, Michael Wall

• Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie: John Bragonje, Ogonna Brown, Howard Cole, Joel Henriod, Jennifer Hostetler, Marla Hudgens, Dale Kotchka-Alanes, Darren Lemieux, Glenn Light, Scott MacTaggart, Donald Martin, Michael McCue, Daniel Polsenberg, Karl Rutledge, Dan Waite, Meng Zhong

• Marquis Aurbach Coffing: Phillip Aurbach, Christian Balducci (Rising Star), Chad Clement (Rising Star), Terry Coffing (Top 100), Nicholas Crosby, Lance Earl, Micah Echols, Avece Higbee (Top 50: 2019 Women), Jack Juan, Albert Marquis, Scott Marquis, Terry Moore, Jared Moser (Rising Star), Jacqueline Nichols (Rising Star), John Sacco, Thomas Stewart (Rising Star), Geraldine Tomich, Liane Wakayama, Kathleen Wilde (Rising Star)

• McDonald Carano: Robert Armstrong, James Bradshaw, Kristen Gallagher, P. Gregory Giordano, Leigh Goddard, A.J. “Bud” Hicks, Adam Hosmer-Henner (Rising Star), Rory Kay (Rising Star), Pat Lundvall, George Ogilvie III, Amanda Perach (Rising Star), Jeff Silvestri, Scott Swain, Ryan Works, Amanda Yen

• Naqvi Injury Law: Elizabeth Coleman (Rising Star), Blake Friedman (Rising Star)

• Naylor & Braster: Jennifer Braster, John Naylor, Andrew Sharples (Rising Star)

• Pisanelli Bice: Todd Bice (Top 100), Dustun Holmes (Rising Star), M. Magali Mercera (Rising Star), Kirill Mikhaylov (Rising Star), James Pisanelli (Top 100), Ava Schaefer (Rising Star), Debra Spinelli (Top 100, Top 50 Women)

• Snell & Wilmer: Bradley Austin (Rising Star), Brian L. Blaylock (Rising Star), V.R. Bohman (Rising Star), Patrick G. Byrne, Justin L. Carley, Vaughn A. Crawford, Dawn L. Davis (Rising Star), John S. Delikanakis, Aleem A. Dhalla (Rising Star), Kelly H. Dove, David L. Edelblute (Rising Star), Alexander L. Fugazzi, Charles E. Gianelloni (Rising Star), Blakeley E. Griffith (Rising Star), Daniel S. Ivie (Rising star), Paul E. Larsen, Kade D. Miller (Rising Star), Bob L. Olson, Michael Paretti (Rising Star), Morgan Petrelli (Rising Star)

• Solomon Dwiggins & Freer: Dana Dwiggins, Jordanna Evans, Ross Evans, Alan Freer, Joshua Hood, Tess Johnson, Alexander LeVeque, Jeffrey Luszeck, Mark Solomon, Brian Steadman

• Sylvester & Polednak: Allyson Noto, Kelly Schmitt, Jeffrey Sylvester

• Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial: Jeremy Alberts, Colby Balkenbush, David Larson, Carol Michel, Stephen Mooney, D. Lee Roberts Jr., Marisa Rodriguez, Adam Sinton