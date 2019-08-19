The Notes: Aug. 19, 2019

Modern Healthcare magazine named Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health, as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in the nation.

Accion, a nonprofit group that assists entrepreneurs, has changed its name to DreamSpring. The group’s nonprofit status and management remain unchanged.

Vegas PBS won 2019 Emmy awards for “Remembering Vietnam: Las Vegas Veterans,” by Jeremy Helal, Gary Williams, Vegas PBS (Historical/Cultural – Program or Special); and “Outdoor Nevada—Our Radioactive History,” by John Burke, Fabiana Ubben, Sergio de Souza, Hayley Etter, John Lloyd, Todd Hailstone, Dustin Hall, John McClain, Vegas PBS (Magazine – Program/Special).

James Maida, CEO and president of Gaming Laboratories International, received an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 New Jersey Award.

Ayelet Blit is director of Jewish Student Life for Jewish Nevada.

Susan Bliesner is a franchise owner of Cruise Planners, a travel agency.

Chris Thompson is operations manager at The+Source.

Mike Casey is Clark County School District chief operating officer and Christopher Bernier is chief of staff.

The Nevada District office of the U.S. Small Business Administration honored lenders at its Small Business Gala. For the Nevada SBA National Lender of the Year, in the category of Total Number of SBA Loans and Average Loan Size, Chase Bank took first place and Wells Fargo Bank took second. In the category of Total Number of SBA Loans and Average Loan Size, Meadows Bank came in first, Bank of Nevada was second and Nevada State Bank was third. For the SBA Nevada 504 Lender of the Year, Bank of the West came in first and Plumas Bank came in second. For the SBA Nevada Specialty Lender of the Year SBA 7(a) Loan Program, Seacoast Commerce Bank came in first. In the category of Nevada 504 Certified Development Company of the Year, Nevada State Development Corporation came in first and Mortgage Capital Development Corporation (TMC) came in second.

Phil Ralston, president of American Nevada Company, joined the board of directors for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants.

Grammy Award-winning engineer and Studio DMI’s co-founder Luca Pretolesi picked up two Golden Melody Awards—considered the Mandarin-speaking world’s premier award show—for his work on Jolin Tsai’s “Ugly Beauty,” which took home the trophy for Album of the Year and Song of the Year—awarded to the album’s hit single “Womxnly.”

James Rimpo is a City National Bank vice president and business banking relationship manager. His primary focus will be dealing with middle-market companies with revenues between $20 million and $40 million.

Cameron Ashley Building Products opened a distribution center at 6945 Speedway Blvd., North Las Vegas. The company offers roofing, insulation and other building materials.

Jasmine Myers is a conflict resolution specialist with Pollack Peacebuilding Systems.

Jodi Gutstein is director of marketing and communications at Discovery Children’s Museum.

Okeeba Jubalo is the featured artist for the Artist in Residence program at Juhl. Jubalo is a Southern artist whose work mostly deals with race. He also has a marketing and branding agency, NobleSol Art Group.

Nine experts have been selected to conduct an international search for an architect for the Nevada Museum of Art. Las Vegas has committed a 1.2-acre parcel in Symphony Park for the project and promised $2 million in construction funding and parking in a new structure under development next door to the proposed art museum. The Architectural Search and Selection Committee is chaired by Nevada Museum of Art CEO David B. Walker, with Heather Harmon, deputy director for the Nevada Museum of Art serving as co-chairwoman. In addition to Walker and Harmon, committee members include U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware, Tom Kaplan, Dana S. Lee, Phil Satre, Peter Stremmel, Roger Thomas, and architectural consultant Richard Koshalek. It is anticipated that the successful architectural firm will be identified by December 31.

The Nevada Department of Transportation completed a $78-million widening and upgrade project on a six-mile-long stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads in northwest Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving was the general contractor.

The Downtown Grand opened the Spare Room, a comedy club.