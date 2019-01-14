The Notes: Jan. 14, 2019

The Nevada National Security Site received its sixth R&D 100 Award for its silicon strip cosmic muon detectors project, led by NNSS Principal Scientist J. Andrew Green. Co-developed with the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), the project registers muon occurrences, enabling muon trackers to detect shielded nuclear materials, explosives and other threats. Muons are secondary particles that travel down to the Earth’s surface and arrive at a wide variety of angles and energies when cosmic rays collide with the Earth’s atmosphere. The identification process recognizes threats that could be concealed in concrete, lead and other materials. The R&D 100 entry by NNSS is based on novel detection technology, which allows silicon strip muon detectors to be embedded into structures without extensive calibration software requirements or the risk of high voltage and flammable gas. Various options can give the detectors an advantage affecting maritime safety and homeland security.

Dr. Rachel Shirley is a fellowship-trained breast surgeon seeing patients at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 402, Las Vegas.

Cassie Catania-Hsu, managing director and broker of Sun Commercial Real Estate, received the 2018 NAIOP Developing Leaders Award.

Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz was elected to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance’s Board of Directors.

P3 Medical Group opened a clinic at 9065 S. Pecos Road, Suite 190.

J. Kevin Bland is the chief financial officer of Parking REIT.

The School of Community Health Sciences at UNLV has been designated as the first accredited school of public health in Nevada by the Council on Education for Public Health. There are only 66 schools around the world with this distinction, recognizing its efforts to provide quality education and prepare students for careers in public health after graduation.

Trosper Communications received an Award of Distinction from the Videographer Awards. The award was for a 1 October video reel produced on behalf of the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada. Trosper also received honorable mention in the Television Production Commercials PSA category for the Safe Pools Rule 2018 PSA. The PSA was produced on behalf of the Henderson Professional Fire Fighters.

Matter Real Estate Group broke ground on Matter Business Park at Warm Springs, a 132,450 square foot, light industrial office/warehouse project in Las Vegas at 7952 W. Warm Springs Road.

The Global Committee of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors earned the Platinum Global Achievement Program Award from the National Association of Realtors. This places GLVAR’s Global Committee in the top 10 percent of all such global councils nationwide, NAR officials said.

MGM Resorts will be designated as the Official Gaming Partner and Official Entertainment Partner of MLB. The deal encompasses data sharing and promotions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Core Arena at the Plaza, a permanent outdoor equestrian center, is open in downtown Las Vegas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $291 million in Direct Loans to build or improve community infrastructure and essential services across the country. West Wendover received $8.9 million to buy land and construct a fire station for emergency response. The community also received a $2.4 million Direct Loan to complete a downtown rehabilitation and extension of Pueblo Boulevard, the core business sector in town.

Dancers Unified launched DancersUnified.com, which includes dancer and coach profiles, job listings, auditions, scholarships and fellowships in the dance field.

Todd Harper is an estimator at Nigro Construction.

The Firm Public Relations & Marketing, along with two clients, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Comprehensive Cancer Centers, earned multiple 2018 MarCom Awards, an international program recognizing creativity in strategic communications. The Firm, in conjunction with the District, earned two Platinum and one Gold award. The Platinum awards recognized publicity efforts related to the District’s #GetCarded Library Card Contest campaign and its Toy Lending Program featuring American Girl Dolls. The Firm and the District received a Gold award for the Royal Wedding-themed publicity campaign to coincide with the launch of the District’s new website. A Gold award was earned by The Firm and Comprehensive in the corporate social responsibility category, honoring efforts related to promoting Comprehensive’s skin safety awareness campaign in Southern Nevada.

The Sunrise Health Graduate Medical Education Consortium opened a Simulation Center. The SIM Center is an interactive learning facility where residents can practice and hone their skills. Open 24-7 to complement full-access learning, it includes tools such as “SIM Mom” and “SIM Man” and robotic surgery. The center is also home to a virtual reality console. The Sunrise Health SIM Center was supported in part through a grant from Nevada to further physician development and resident educational opportunities.

The 18th Annual Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Pro Bono Awards recognized the following:

• Pro Bono Attorney of the Year: Mona Kaveh

• Law Firm of the Year: Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

• Lied Award for Most Hours for Law Firm: Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

• Lied Award for Most Cases for Law Firm: Holley Driggs Walch Fine Puzey Stein Thompson

• Lied Award for Most Hours for Attorney: Dawn Hathaway Thoman

• Lied Award for Most Cases for Attorney: Kathleen J. England

•William S. Boyd Award of Excellence: Bank of Nevada

• Justice Nancy Becker Pro Bono Award of Judicial Excellence: Honorable Michael L. Douglas, Chief Justice Nevada Supreme Court

• Award of Excellence: Daniel F. Polsenberg & Abraham Smith

• Vince A. Consul Memorial Pro Bono Award: Michael Kind

• Louis Wiener Service Award: Jason Onello

• Myrna Williams Children’s Pro Bono Award: Kristopher S. Pre

• Public Interest Law Student of Distinction: Samantha Scofield

• Ask-A-Lawyer Community Commitment Award: Arturo Sanchez

• Volunteer Education Advocate Award: Emily Strand

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the City of Henderson’s Economic Development & Tourism department hosted Henderson’s 19th Annual Economic Development and Small Business Awards. The Economic Development Awards went to:

• Economic Development Project of the Year Award: Juliet Companies Henderson Interchange Center

• Expansion Project of the Year Award: ProCaps Laboratories

• Redevelopment Project of the Year: Clark County Credit Union on Lake Mead Parkway

• Private Sector Person of the Year Award: Don Ahern, chairman and CEO Ahern Rentals

• O’Callaghan Public Sector Person of the Year Award: Chris Wallach, executive director of the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems

HCC Small Business Awards went to:

• All in the Family Award: Lovelady Brewing Company

• Business on the RISE Award: Public Works Coffee Bar

• Customer Service Award: Protogym

• Innovation Award: Helix Electric

• Outstanding Community Service Award: Vegas Golden Knights

• Outstanding Nonprofit Award: Assistance League Las Vegas

• Ambassador of the Year Award: Maria Bailey, CEO, Success City Online

• Board Member of the Year Award: Craig Kirkland, executive vice-president retail banking, Nevada State Bank

• Noble Award: Jason Chan, Rakuten Super Logistics