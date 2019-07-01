The Notes: July 1, 2019

Nevada’s Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy selected honorees of the Jean Ford Democracy Award for 2018-19. They include Connor Dandridge, a senior at Coral Academy of Science in Henderson; North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Barron; and Sondra Cosgrove, president of the League of Women Voters of Southern Nevada.

The 2019 Large Vision Business Network Mixer’s Women in Business honorees include Sevda Ogultekin, community outreach manager, Sutherland; Tva Parks, president and CEO, Connect Central; Gia Rose Massa, president and CEO, Paws on the Patio; Tiara Flynn, president and CEO, Sumnu Marketing; and Angel Lee, licensed sales producer, the Phoenix Group.

SR Construction is building the Sunrise Skilled Nursing Facility at 4375 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas. It will consist of a single story, wood-framed building totaling 49,247 sq. ft. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Alexis Mussi is CEO of Southern Hills Hospital.

Sagebrush Lawyers is a recipient of USAA Bank’s Veteran-Owned Business Grant. The grant pays the rent at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Henderson Business Resource Center for 12 months. In addition to the grant, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce also provides the honoree with a one-year membership. Sagebrush Lawyers specializes in personal injury, employment, contract and construction defect law. A business incubator, the HBRC provides office space to businesses and organizations until they can move into their own offices.

Southern Land Company broke ground on Auric Symphony Park, the first residential development at Symphony Park. The luxury, mid-rise apartment community is SLC’s first project in the Las Vegas market and is located on six acres north of Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park. Plans for the project include 324 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom for-lease apartments with 14,500 square feet of ground level retail and restaurants.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. landed on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for 2019. Caesars ranked No. 72 and was selected based on its environmental, social and governance performance among public companies in the United States.

Nomadic has signed on as a tenant at Area 15, an art, retail and dining complex being built off Interstate 15 and Desert Inn Road. Nomadic creates video game-like experiences guests can physically engage with.

Pennsylvania-based Morphy Auctions has formed a partnership with Beinfeld Productions, producers of the Las Vegas Antique Arms Show. The first edition of the show to reflect the new collaboration between Morphy Auctions and Beinfeld Productions is slated for February 28-March 1.

MountainView Hospital was awarded an “A” from the Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This is the second “A” in a row that MountainView Hospital has received. The designation recognizes MountainView’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the nation’s highest patient safety standards. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

Allison Monette is director of communications and brand management for Vegas PBS.

RapidVisa purchased and renovated its Las Vegas headquarters at 8270 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

Rickisha Hightower is interim commissioner of the Nevada Financial Institutions Division.

Las Vegas show marketer and comedian Philip Peredo opened a show at the Tickle Me Comedy Club, 814 S. Third St. Comedians are given two-week residencies.

Brian Graham is a project manager at Grand Canyon Development Partners.

The Nevada Department of Transportation finished $1.5 million in pedestrian safety upgrades along a 14-mile stretch of Boulder Highway. MC4 Construction was the general contractor. The project improved eight trouble areas, adding midblock crossings with overhead rapid flashing beacons while making median enhancements and installing advance pedestrian crossing warning signs and new crosswalks.

El Al Airlines, the Israeli national air carrier, offers a weekly nonstop flight from Tel Aviv to Las Vegas.

Dana Talich is vice president of finance and legal at JCM Global.

HealtHIE Nevada, a health information exchange, is partnering with RosettaHealth, a company that streamlines the process of sharing medical records.

David R. Tina was elected to serve as a National Association of Realtors regional vice president. He will represent Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Tina is a former president of both the Nevada Association of Realtors and the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Silver State Health, a nonprofit community health center, acquired Bilingual Behavioral Services, located at 2255 Renaissance Drive, Suite A, Las Vegas.

Elayna Youchah was selected to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable George W. Foley Jr., United States magistrate judge in Las Vegas. Foley will retire August 5.

Tim Dewar is a communications specialist for Boulder City.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada broke ground on a Nevada Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the Capital Complex in Carson City. Artist Austin Weishel was commissioned to construct the exhibit, which will include five life-size bronze firefighter statues surrounded by fire-emblazoned walls with the names of the fallen.

The Vox Agency is the public relations firm of record for Eureka!, a restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas.

DTP Companies announced a $2 million renovation of the Downtowner, a boutique motel. DTP recently completed the renovation of 88 rooms, including upgraded bathrooms with multifunctional elements, community areas, exterior lounge areas and a professional putting course.

Moore & Giles, a designer and developer of natural leathers for high-end hospitality, commercial and residential interior design markets, expanded its sales team to include MR Design Lab, led by Mary Rose Grippe. Grippe will represent Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada region.

Re:Match is open at the Linq. The bar features indoor/outdoor seating and 27 touch screens displaying an underwater world.

Residence Inn by Marriott is open at 3225 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson. The pet-friendly, four-story property encompasses 79,742 square feet and features 115 suites with fully equipped kitchens, living and working areas. The hotel offers free grocery shopping service, a complimentary daily hot breakfast, evening social hour, lounge area and an outdoor living space. The property marks the final build out at The Place at Seven Hills, a development the Nigro family has owned for more than a decade.

Vegas PBS won five Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed, and A&E Networks. The awards included:

• Gold, Television, Documentary— The Power of Love

• Gold, Television, Craft, Editing— Remembering Vietnam: Las Vegas Veterans

• Silver, Television, History— Remembering Vietnam: Las Vegas Veterans

• Bronze, Television, History— Outdoor Nevada–Our Radioactive History

• Bronze, Television, Public Interest/Awareness— Nevada Week: Nevada Minority-Owned Businesses