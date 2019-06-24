The Notes: June 24, 2019

Steve Borgna, Nevada State Bank senior vice president and state credit administrator, received the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute.

Lisa Schock is a project manager at Grand Canyon Development Partners.

InsideFlyer magazine announced its Freddie awards, voted on by participants of frequent flyer and reward programs. In the hotel category, Caesars Entertainment’s Caesars Rewards program won Best Customer Service and the 210 Award, given to the best-scoring program that is ranked by fewer than 10% of voters. Hyatt’s World of Hyatt won Best Elite Program. Marriott Hotels’ Marriott Bonvoy program won Program of the Year, Best Redemption Ability and Best Promotion. In the airline category, Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards won for Program of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Redemption Ability. The airline’s Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card from Chase won Best Loyalty Credit Card. American Airlines’ AAdvantage program was awarded Best Elite Program. Avianca’s LifeMiles was awarded Best Promotion. Air Canada’s Aeroplan won the 210 Award. Introduced in 1988 by InsideFlyer magazine, the Freddies are named for Sir Freddie Laker, a British aviation executive.

William Caron is the director of the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

Advanced Imaging Solutions has acquired Comworx, a telephone, video and data company. AIS will combine Comworx operations at 3865 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 505, North Las Vegas.

Nevada State Bank, LifeCare Specialty Pharmacy, Montevista Hospital, Desert Radiology and PharmaScript Ambulatory Infusion Center joined Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy and Leadership for Southern Nevada).

Heather Lang-Cassera is Clark County’s poet laureate. At Nevada State College, Lang-Cassera teaches composition, creative writing and world literature, and serves as a founding member of the NSC Arts & Culture Council.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers is an official partner of the Las Vegas Aviators, providing free sunscreen to fans during daytime baseball games throughout the season.

Cary Berner is vice president of human resources at SLS Las Vegas.

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE (Livability, Innovation, Future and Education), which provides opportunities for companies and individuals in the private sector to support key city initiatives, formed its advisory committee. Members include: Andy Abboud, Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Gian Brosco, Nevada Community Foundation; Kristine Creel, community leader/philanthropist; Allan Creel, Creel Printing; Christina Ellis, Ellis Island; Cindy Ellis, Nevada Women’s Philanthropy; Brian Formisano, Wells Fargo; Derrick Hill, Cox Communications; Maria Gatti, MGM Resorts International; Dr. Gard Jameson, Jameson Fellowship; Brian Kunec, KB Home; Rose McKinney-James, McKinney-James & Associates; Justin Micatrotto, Luna Foundation; Ann Simmons-Nicholson, Simmons Group; Tony Sanchez III, NV Energy; Tom Thomas, Thomas & Mack Co.; Dr. Roy Whitmore, University of Phoenix; and Richard Worthington, the Molasky Group of Companies.

AT&T opened stores at 9901 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2, Las Vegas; and 126 N. Stephanie St., Henderson.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Boulder City the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

Kim Miramontes is chief financial officer of Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing.

Jim Ludwig is major gifts officer and Clark Dumont is interim director of development and strategic relations at Vegas PBS.

Cathy Jones, CEO of Sun Commercial Real Estate, will serve as treasurer on the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors board of directors.

Tim Haughinberry is president of the Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada.

NDL Group finished construction on the Albertson’s fuel center at Mountain’s Edge, 8185 Blue Diamond Road. The store is approximately 3,024 square feet and includes a 5,940-square-foot fueling area with canopy and 16 gas pumps.

PT’s Gold opened a location at 6560 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas.

Smith Plastic Surgery is open at 7650 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

The clubhouse and leasing office are open for Tanager, a luxury apartment community in Downtown Summerlin, at 2375 Spruce Goose St., Las Vegas. Pinnacle is the property manager.

DiversityInc released its Top 50 Companies for Diversity. The list recognizes diversity and inclusion in management, promoting excellence in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. The 2019 list includes AT&T, Marriott International, ADP, Hilton, Eli Lilly and Company, Comcast NBCUniversal, Accenture, Mastercard, KPMG, Abbott, Cox Communications, BASF, Wells Fargo, Target, TIAA, Nielsen, Northrop Grumman, Toyota Motor North America, TD Bank, Walt Disney Company, Kellogg Company, Procter & Gamble, General Motors, Exelon Corporation, Hershey Company, AbbVie, CVS Health, Colgate-Palmolive, Aramark, Randstad, Sanofi, Boeing Company, Southern Company, Walmart, Medtronic, KeyBank, Dow, JCPenney, AIG, HSBC, McCormick & Company, Humana, Allstate Insurance Company, Express Scripts, HP Inc., U.S. Bank, United Continental Holdings, Inc., BBVA Compass, Tata Consultancy Services and Intel Corporation.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and its Young Professionals Network of Las Vegas announced the winners of their annual “40 Under 40” awards for 2019. They include: Jonathan Adams, Signature Real Estate Group; Nora Aguirre, Century 21 Americana; Jordan Betten, Simply Vegas; Darryl Braswell, Signature Real Estate Group; Dertrez Brown-Pressley, Guardian Realty Investments & PM; Annie Bushman, Signature Real Estate Group; Sarah Cadiz, Coldwell Banker Premier; Jenny Chaidez, Next Level Realty; Nancy Chen, LIFE Realty; Christina Chipman, Urban Nest Realty; Nick Devitte, Forever Home Realty; Maryann Dingman, Vegas One Realty; Jennifer Franco, Simply Vegas; Larissa Gaccione, BHHS Nevada Properties; Kyla Gebhart, Simply Vegas; Allexandra Glassman, Platinum Real Estate Professionals; Jessica Hallenbeck, Signature Real Estate Group; Keith Jones, Keller Williams Market Place 1; Juan Lopez, Keller Williams Market Place; Kelley Lopez, Liberty Homes Realty; Paulina McKinney, Urban Nest Realty; John McNamara, Keller Williams Market Place 1; Cassandra Mor, the Mor Group; Brandy Nixon, Keller Williams Market Place; Regina Petrella, Keller Williams Market Place 1; Amy Poremba, Las Vegas Shorewood Real Estate; Nigussie Riktu, Urban Nest Realty; Stephen Roberts Jr., SER Realty; Jason Schifrin, Zahler Properties; Christie Stark, Signature Real Estate Group; Shay Stein-Fillinger, Redfin; Timea Szepesi-Gabay, Re/Max Central; Ana Tann, Huntington & Ellis; Alex Vazquez, Coldwell Banker Premier; Cristian Villanueva-Macias, Blue Diamond Realty; Rexalynn Walberg, Signature Real Estate Group; Zach Walkerlieb, Coldwell Banker Premier; Victoria Watkins, Realty One Group; and Brad Wolfe, LIFE Realty District. Repeat honorees inducted into YPN’s Top 40 Hall of Fame include: Christina Cova-Simmons, BHHS Nevada Properties; Andrew Dionne, Barrett and Co. Inc.; Robert Gluskin, Signature Real Estate Group; Jonathan Jacobs, Simply Vegas; Eric Kruger, Blue Diamond Realty; Alexandra Malenkina, Nevada Realty Experts; Jason Mattson, Orange Realty Group; James McGuire, Signature Real Estate Group; Yared Rivera, My Home Group; Angela Tina, Urban Nest Realty; Peter Torsiello, NextHome Community Real Estate; Geoffrey Zahler, Zahler Properties; and Kamyar Zargari, Triumph Property Management Company.