The Notes: March 4, 2019

Golden Entertainment completed its acquisition of Colorado Belle Gaming and Edgewater Gaming from Marnell Gaming. The purchase consisted of $155 million and 911,000 shares of Golden Entertainment common stock. Golden paid the cash portion of the purchase price using $10 million of cash on hand and $145 million from its existing revolving credit facility.

Several Southern Nevada senior-care facilities were selected as 2019 Best of Senior Living award winners on SeniorAdvisor.com. They include Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City, Pacifica Senior Living at Spring Valley (Las Vegas), Villa Court Assisted Living and Memory Care (Las Vegas), Pacifica Senior Living Green Valley (Henderson) and Desert View Senior Living (Las Vegas).

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and its fundraising arm, Keep Memory Alive, announced two new endowed chairs—the Stacie and Chuck Mathewson Chair for Brain Imaging and the Angie Ruvo Caregiving Chair. Created as a result of donations to Keep Memory Alive, each endowed chair serves a specific department, furthering research and education about neurological diseases with the hope of finding a cure.

John Waldron is executive director of the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, which recently named One7 Communications as its public relations agency of record.

Las Vegas is No. 7 on the list of 2018 Top Moving Destinations, according to Penske Truck Rental.

Magnet Schools of America selected 27 Clark County School District schools as merit recipients for 2018-19. Eight CCSD magnet schools were awarded the schools of excellence designation and 19 schools were awarded the schools of distinction designation. Schools earning the excellence designation include: Walter Bracken STEAM Academy, Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy, Mabel W. Hoggard Math and Science Magnet School, Hyde Park Academy of Science and Mathematics, Roy W. Martin Middle School, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, and Southwest Career and Technical Academy. Schools earning the distinction designation include: the STEAM Academy at Jim Bridger Middle School, Canyon Springs High School and Leadership & Law Preparatory Academy, James Cashman Middle School, Ed W. Clark High School, Desert Pines High School Academy of Communications & Information Technology, Desert Pines High School Academy of Hospitality, C.V.T. Gilbert Academy of Creative Arts, Walter Johnson Junior High School Academy of International Studies, K.O. Knudson Middle School Academy of Creative Arts & Technology, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communications, Gordon M. McCaw STEM Academy, Rancho High School Academy of Aviation Science and Technology, Rancho High School Academy of Pre-Medicine, Southeast Career and Technical Academy, Valley High School Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, Valley High School International Baccalaureate, Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy, and Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts.

Desert Springs Hospital earned recognition status with Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders, a nursing education and consultation program focused on the care of older adults.

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health obtained the only investigational new drug to be issued by the Federal Drug Administration to test the GE180 ligand tracer, an experimental diagnostic imaging tool used to detect neuroinflammation in the brains of those with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. Ligand tracers are used in radiology to help better depict protein interactions in living cells. The study’s goals are to better understand the link between inflammation and neurodegeneration and determine if the tracer works in a new application: a patient population consisting of participants with normal cognitive function as well as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is the first and only trial site testing GE180 in this patient population.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara selected Debbie Brockett, franchise principal of Las Vegas High School and Duane D. Keller Middle School; and Grant Hanevold, school associate superintendent who also has significant experience as a principal, to be region superintendents for the district.

Shawn Danoski, founding principal and owner of DC Building Group, is president of NAIOP Southern Nevada. Other board members are: president-elect Julie Cleaver of the Howard Hughes Corporation, secretary Rod Martin of Majestic Realty Co., treasurer Jennifer Levine of RealComm Advisors and immediate past president Mike Mixer of Colliers International. NAIOP’s directors for 2019 include Jody Belsick of Kimley-Horn, Reed Gottesman of Harsch Investment Properties, Jay Heller of Heller Companies, Matt Hoyt of Comm-Cap Advisors, Jeff LaPour of LaPour, Hayim Mizrachi of MDL Group, Steve Neiger of Colliers International, Mike Shohet of Nevada HAND, David Strickland of Thomas & Mack Development Group and Jennifer Turchin of CODA Group Inc. NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association.

Realtors Darryl Braswell, Rebecca Bray, Darcy Dauderis, Thomas Diasparra, Stephanie Grant, Allison Jung, Sherrie Killion-Kuzmanovic and Andy Stahl are taking part in the Nevada Realtors Leadership Academy, a yearlong program that addresses personal and business growth.

Unit 246, which offers a variety of creative arts classes, is open on the second floor of the Arts Factory building at 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

Cox Business is the technology sponsor of the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tiffany Tyler, CEO of Communities In Schools of Nevada, was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak to be the director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Jennifer Hurtado is a public relations and social media specialist with Forte PR.

Pure World Distribution, an all-vegan food distribution company, has launched. It was created by Diana Edelman, Vegans, Baby founder, and Nina Manchev, Forte Tapas owner.

Robert Loftus is an attorney with Naqvi Injury Law.

TheOfficeSquad was recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360 List.

A group of UNLV freshmen took home a first-place award at CES as part of Beasley Media Group’s Media Innovation Hackathon. The team, made up of Matias Allietti, Yuria Mann, Kristine Monsada, Ricardo Rodriguez and Erick Serrano, was awarded first place and $5,000 for studying how the conversion of radio waves into electrical energy could be harnessed to charge wireless devices.

Cassie Catania-Hsu is president/broker of Sun Commercial Real Estate. Art Farmanali is senior vice president specializing in industrial, land and investment sales at Sun Commercial. Eric Rogosch is vice president of retail services.

Carrie Amox is a senior account executive at Trosper Communications.

The Nevada Department of Transportation broke ground on the $73 million next phase of the “Centennial Bowl” interchange— where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway—in northwest Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The construction contract is valued at $61.5 million. The project is estimated to create up to 150 jobs during the peak of construction activity. The upgrades are being underwritten through a combination of federal ($19 million) and state ($54 million) funds. Work is scheduled to finish in 2021.

Jeff Tibbits is senior vice president, information technology, for One Nevada Credit Union.

Ryan McCullough is an agent with NAI Vegas. He specializes in the sale of professional and medical office properties.