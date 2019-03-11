The Notes: March 11, 2019

Hungry Howie’s Las Vegas, a pizza restaurant, is open at 4045 S. Buffalo Road, Las Vegas.

MassMedia Corporate Communications is the public relations agency of record for One Nevada Credit Union.

Jennifer Bambao is director of development for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

Nadia Rayas is manager of family services for La Paloma Funeral Services. She specializes in the shipment of human remains to Mexico and other countries for final disposition.

Jon Taffer, CEO of Taffer Dynamics Consulting and host of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, is chairman of the Nightclub & Bar Show.

Nevada HAND, in partnership with the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, cut the ribbon on the Rose Gardens Apartment Homes, 1731 Yale St., North Las Vegas.

The Howard Hughes Corporation commenced its second luxury apartment complex, Tanager, now under construction. Pinnacle, a privately held organization that manages multifamily properties locally and nationwide, has been named property manager and will oversee leasing, marketing and management functions for the property. Tanager is located on the corner of West Sahara Avenue and Pavilion Center Drive. The name is a tribute to the Curtiss Model 54 Tanager, an aircraft constructed in 1929 by Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Company, and winner of the Daniel Guggenheim Safe Aircraft Competition that same year. According to Kevin Orrock, president of Summerlin, the name is a continuation of an Aviation Row theme for Downtown Summerlin that began in 2015 with the naming of the area’s first luxury apartment complex, Constellation, paying homage to a plane built by Lockheed Corporation at the request of then-Trans World Airlines’ major stockholder, Howard Hughes.

Berna Rhodes-Ford is Nevada State College’s general counsel. Rhodes-Ford has been practicing law since 1996. Prior to joining Nevada State, Rhodes-Ford was a partner in the Brown Law Group.

Sunrise Children’s Hospital opened a pediatric cardiac intensive care unit.

Kimberly Smith is communities purchasing manager of Blue Heron.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. plans to break ground this year on Caesars Republic Scottsdale in Arizona, its first nongaming hotel in the United States. Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be a four-star hotel developed by HCW Development and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality. Caesars Entertainment will license its brand, advise on design elements and integrate its loyalty network, Total Rewards.

Larry Hurst is senior health care policy adviser and Sara Cholhagian is an associate at Ferrari Public Affairs.

Michelle King is Blue Heron’s director of communities. King will oversee operations for community projects, assist the executive leadership team in community-commercial development, implement business models for each community, act as a sponsor and lead for all community delivery teams, achieve profit and loss targets for each community and offer decision authority on community homes.

MountainView Hospital opened a 24-bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit. The 7,200-square-foot unit was designed so that new parents and babies can stay together at all times. Each NICU bay has a full, pullout sleep bed to accommodate parents at the bedside. Additionally, the unit includes state-of-the-art equipment, including specialized isolates for babies. Each bed allows clinical staff to mimic the womb environment.

Gayle Porterfield is vice president of construction for Cox Communications in Las Vegas.

Jiffy Lube Multicare service centers opened at 4590 W. Cactus Ave., Las Vegas, and 906 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Percival Rey Castaneda is vice president and relationship manager for the Green Valley branch of City National Bank.

Chris Zunis, Nick Clason and Adam Porsborg joined the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. Zunis is vice president of economic development, Clason is economic development analyst and Porsborg is public relations specialist.

David Mangual is corporate executive chef for Hospitality Boulevard.

Anton Tielemans of Tielemans Design was selected to design the commemorative logo for Zion National Park, Utah’s oldest national park, in honor of the landmark’s 100th anniversary. Tielemans Designs is a Las Vegas-based graphic design studio.

Jordan Smith is of counsel at Pisanelli Bice. He will represent the firm in matters related to appellate and complex litigation.

Hwang Law Group purchased property at 2880 S. Jones Blvd. for $550,000. The 2,600-square-foot space was purchased with an SBA 504 loan from TMC Financing.

Sun Commercial Real Estate’s top-producing teams/individuals of 2018, ranked by total sales and leasing volume, includes the Investment Services Group, which consists of Cathy Jones, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and Taylor Vasquez. In addition, the top producers continue with Lisa Hauger and Tim Erickson; C Squared, consisting of Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee and John Kirtley; Linda Gonzales; and Renae Russo.

A Mr. Transmission/Milex co-branded franchise opened at 1180 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas. Co-owned by Michael Rucker and LeRoy Holland, it is the first Mr. Transmission/Milex shop in Nevada.

Rita Vaswani is chairwoman of the Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine’s “Breakthrough in Medicine!” campaign. Vaswani’s duties include helping raise philanthropic funding for the college of medicine to become accredited. Vaswani is the vice president, client relationship manager for Nevada State Bank.

Kyle Rahn is president and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada.

Globe Salon opened a second location at 1025 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas.

Clark High School students reign as back-to-back champions of the Nevada Science Bowl, hosted by the Nevada National Security Site. Clark students were awarded a $5,000 first prize for their math and science departments, and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the April 25-29 U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl. Sponsors of the 2019 Nevada Science Bowl include: DOE National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada field office (signature sponsor), Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Environmental Management Nevada Program, Bureau of Reclamation, SOC, Navarro, JGMS and the National Atomic Testing Museum.

Juhl and the UNLV School of Architecture are partnering on their fourth installment of Juhl’s Artist in Residence program. The partnership is the brainchild of Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas; and Eric Strain, associate professor of architecture at UNLV. As part of the program, UNLV is hosting a lecture series at Juhl and Vaknin is making free live-work space available to architecture students as they work with the City of Las Vegas Housing Division on an affordable housing project in west Las Vegas on a city-owned parcel.