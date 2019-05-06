The Notes: Philanthropy, May 6, 2019

Nevada State Bank donated $10,000 to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada during a UNLV Rebels game. The bank has sponsored a program called Swish for a Wish over the past three basketball seasons, pledging $20 for every free throw made by a Rebel.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation received a grant from MGM Resorts International to provide a year of free rent to a minority- or woman-owned business. The chamber used the grant for Crime Scene Solutions, which will operate out of the Henderson Business Resource Center. In addition to free rent, the business received an annual membership in the chamber. Crime Scene Solutions specializes in the cleaning of hoarding cases and chemical- and blood-contaminated areas. It also performs sanitation procedures for former drug laboratories.

Allegiant Air donated $400,000 in aircraft parts to the aviation program at Rancho High School.

Boulder City Animal Control received $25,000 from Maddie’s Pet Project and the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

Inspirada, a community in Henderson, partnered with Henderson to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. More than 600 care packages were assembled by hundreds of volunteers, including: Suni Chabrow, founder of the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation; students and faculty from Liberty High School, Ellis Elementary, Pinecrest Academy (Inspirada campus) and Del Webb Middle School; Rep. Susie Lee; members of the Aloha Lions Club; families and children from across the Valley; and representatives from KB Home and the Inspirada Community Association. The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation was created by Chabrow in honor of her son, Spc. Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

Nevada Medical Center’s Recess Reboot program is expanding to Robert Lunt Elementary School in collaboration with Playworks, a nonprofit group that focuses on safe and healthy playground activities. NMC has partnered with UNLV’s School of Community Health Sciences to determine the effect the Recess Reboot program has on the school community.

The Edna Rose Crane Educational Foundation gave almost $250,000 to eight Clark County School District elementary schools. The funds will be used to purchase literacy curriculum, math curriculum, technology for classrooms, a digital library and reading books. The elementary schools are Theron H. & Naomi D. Goynes, Betsy Rhodes, Eileen Conners, Edith Garehime, Richard H. Bryan, Roger M. Bryan, Joseph M. Neal and Ute Perkins.

Don Ross, vice president of catering, conventions and events for Caesars Entertainment; Hae Un Lee, owner of Lee’s Liquors; and Chef Nicole Brisson of Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM received the Dom Pérignon Award of Excellence during the 45th annual UNLVino.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic and Cox Las Vegas presented four students with $750 scholarships for music education. The students are Carolyn Salvador, West Career & Technical Academy; Shyler Macaggi, Green Valley High; Young Choe, Hyde Park Middle School; and Chloe Kim, Clark High School.

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation raised more than $7,000 with a boot drive at a USA Sevens Rugby Tournament. The group is sharing the proceeds with the American Cancer Society Las Vegas—Power in Purple and Relay for Life campaign.

Walker Furniture delivered furniture and accessories for the teachers lounge at Kitty Ward Elementary School. The delivery was part of Walker Furniture’s 19th year honoring Teacher Appreciation Day. Kitty Ward was chosen because of a letter written by fifth-grade student Bryanna Jones.

The Kids Wish Network helped bring Malachi Long, 9, to Las Vegas to visit Dig This Las Vegas, where Long got to operate construction equipment. Kids Wish Network grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. Long has a lifelong diagnoses of Crohn’s Disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract.

Goettl Air Conditioning CEO Ken Goodrich, his wife, Wendy,and their son Duncan have established a $250,000 endowment fund through the Goodrich Family Trust intended to help low-income students become air-conditioning and climate control technicians at the College of Southern Nevada’s new Air Conditioning Technology Center of Excellence. The scholarship fund will support dual-enrollment students who attend Western High School and CSN’s air-conditioning program simultaneously.

The Shade Tree received $90,000 from the MGM Resorts Foundation. The funds will be used to support the Shade Tree’s Workforce Readiness Program and the Hope to Home Emergency Shelter Program.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $25,000 to the Shade Tree. The donation will be used to cover move-in security deposits and first month’s rent for up to 10 families transitioning out of the Shade Tree to low-cost housing.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention awarded $1.2 million in grant funding aimed at reducing gang and youth violence in Clark County, specifically the development of programs that are crucial in Clark County for the prevention, intervention and suppression of MS-13, a transnational criminal organization.

New York-New York raised more than $400,000 to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation during its 10th annual head-shaving event March 9.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 29th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas raised more than $250,000 to benefit those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.