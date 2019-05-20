People on the Move: May 20, 2019

Cody Wingert is project manager at Grand Canyon Development Partners. Wingert recently earned the U.S. Green Building Council’s “LEED Green Associate” credential, which designates individuals who have a documented, up-to-date understanding of the most green building principles and practices.

Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson joined the board of governors for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Aaron Beck and Thomas Kachnik are business development sales representatives for Solotech, which provides audiovisual and entertainment technology.

Caesars Entertainment Corp., in partnership with Protiviti, was honored with IDG’s 2019 CSO50 Award for its transformational cybersecurity risk assessment. Every year, 50 organizations are recognized with the award for security projects or initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. Protiviti, a global consulting firm, helped Caesars complete the risk assessment.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country won the Nightclub and Bar Association’s national Country Nightclub of the Year award.

Julie Henson is the Neon Museum’s 2019 National Artist in Residence. Henson was selected out of a list of 82 applicants and will join the museum for eight weeks this summer. She plans to create a series of works based on the signage, graphic design and advertising from the collection of the Neon Museum and around Las Vegas. She will investigate the ways in which myth and narrative are employed in signs to express desire, risk, luck and fortune.

Michael Oliver is a commercial insurance risk manager with Insurance Office of America.

Tech Impact, a provider of nonprofit technology solutions and the operator of award-winning IT training programs for young adults, honored Barclays with its Founding Partner Award at its inaugural Las Vegas Awards Luncheon. The award acknowledges the significant support Barclays has provided to advancing Tech Impact’s workforce development programs, ITWorks and CXWorks, in Southern Nevada. In addition, Tech Impact presented the Community Impact Award to MGM Resorts Foundation and the Volunteer Impact Award to Angie Cosca, CIO of Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Centers.

A Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy CBD shop opened 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Distill, a tavern, opened five locations around Southern Nevada. Distill Am Pac is at 1231 American Pacific Drive, Henderson. Distill Decatur is at 5750 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas. Distill Flamingo is at 4140 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas. Distill Rainbow is at 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas. Distill Cheyenne is at 7790 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas.

Panattoni Development Company completed construction of the Centennial Commerce Center, 6405 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas. The site, located on 10.4 acres of land, houses 213,000 square feet of speculative industrial space. The center is owned by Speedway10 Industrial, a joint venture between LaSalle Investment Management and Panattoni Development. The general contractor was Alston Construction.

The Regional Transportation Commission board voted to upgrade public transit on Maryland Parkway by establishing a bus rapid transit line in place of existing Route 109 bus services. The new rapid bus line will extend from McCarran International Airport to Downtown Las Vegas. Engineering is expected to commence in 2020.

Dean Hestermann, director of issues management and strategic communications for Caesars Entertainment; and Anthony Cabot, distinguished fellow in gaming law at UNLV, joined the board of directors of the National Center for Responsible Gaming.

The Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration is honoring 10 lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Honorees for the Nevada SBA Top National Lender of the Year are Chase Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. Honorees for the SBA Nevada Lender of the Year are Meadows Bank, Bank of Nevada and Nevada State Bank. Honorees for the SBA Nevada 504 Lender of the Year are Bank of the West and Plumas Bank. The honoree for the SBA Specialty Lender of the Year is Seacoast Commerce Bank. Honorees for the Top Nevada 504 Certified Development Company are Nevada State Development Corp. and Mortgage Capital Development Corp.

City National Bank announced a deal with MGM Resorts International and Anschutz Entertainment Group to become the exclusive financial services partner for T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena. City National is the official bank of the Vegas Golden Knights and holds the naming rights to the team’s Downtown Summerlin practice arena.

Shannon Sarver is a copywriter and broadcast producer, Matt Enger is art director, Pam Sheftall is a production artist, Ann-Marie Auger-Andrews is a public relations account executive, and Melanie Martines is office manager at B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District opened a library in East Las Vegas at 2851 E. Bonanza Road. The 41,051-square-foot facility was built on an 8.5-acre parcel.

Sami Akhchin is a physician assistant-certified who specializes in urgent care at Southwest Medical Associates Tenaya Health Care Center, 2704 N. Tenaya Way. Jemelyn Hedrick is the registered nurse manager at Southwest Medical’s Siena Heights Urgent Care, 2845 Siena Heights Drive. Theresa Hilton-Berger is an advanced practice registered nurse at Southwest Medical’s Oakey and Durango Convenient Care walk-in clinics, 4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 7150 S. Durango Drive.

Eric Larkin of NAI Vegas and NAI Excel has been awarded the SIOR designation by the Society of the Industrial and Office Realtors. To achieve the SIOR designation, Larkin was required to complete at least five years of creditable experience in the field of industrial and office real estate; meet stringent education requirements and demonstrate a professional ability, competency, ethical conduct and personal integrity.

The Associated General Contractors of America honored the Penta Building Group as a winner of the 2019 AGC in the Community Award for its work on Veterans Village Crisis Intervention Center. Penta, in partnership with Wynn Las Vegas and more than 100 vendors, subcontractors and partners, managed the ground-up construction of the 3,500 square-foot Veterans Village Crisis Intervention Center. Penta and its partners completed the work for approximately $100,000 in 29 days. .

Anthony Rodio is CEO of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro is the design architect of Drew Las Vegas. Partner Charles Renfro is the lead designer of the project. Drew Las Vegas will be DS+R’s first Las Vegas concept and among its first forays into hospitality.

City National Bank is a founding partner of T-Mobile Arena. As part of the agreement, the bank will be the exclusive financial services partner of T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena, and have a large-scale branding presence across both venues. The multiyear agreement was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

Clark County unveiled “Organic Study No. 2,” a sculpture by Pam Stuckey, Luis Varela-Rico and Michael Audrieu. The sculpture is a 15-foot-tall hand that is gripping a baseball. Solar cells are located at the top; the solar energy produced will be stored in a battery on the pedestal, lighting up the sculpture. Stuckey is CEO of Renewable Envoy, which advocates for integrating renewable energy into public art and infrastructure. Varela-Rico is an artist, and Audrieu is a solar consultant.