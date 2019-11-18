The Notes: Nov. 18, 2019

Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Jim Gibson partnered with Get Outdoors Nevada, Metro Police and volunteers for a desert cleanup in the area near the Sunrise Trailhead on November 16. "We are happy to host this fall cleanup to help keep Clark County Wetlands Park and the neighboring desert areas clean,” said Segerblom, whose District E includes the park. “It’s a great time of year to get outside, meet some new friends and do something good for the community.”

Sarah Thornton Public Relations, a public relations and social media management firm, has rebranded as Connected Communications. It provides media relations, strategic planning, marketing, special events, business development, community relations and social media management. Thornton started the business in Las Vegas in 2007 and represents clients in professional services, real estate, law, engineering and finance. The firm also named Whitney Ogden public relations specialist.

Dr. Nilesh “Neil” Gokal of Southwest Medical Associates, part of OptumCare, has been awarded an honorary Pi Alpha Award by the Pi Alpha Honor Society. The recognition took place October 30 as part of the physician assistant banquet at Sunset Station for the students of Touro University. The award recognizes accomplishment in the areas of academic achievement, leadership, research, community/professional service, and the encouragement of a high standard of character and conduct among PA students and graduates.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada on November 15 opened its newest retail store and donation center in Las Vegas at 3141 N. Rainbow Blvd. The location will be staffed with 40 employees to assist with purchases and accept donations of electronics, housewares, shoes and other items.

Air Liquide announced plans to build a liquid hydrogen production plant in North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park. The plant will produce 30 tons of liquid hydrogen per day as part of the company’s efforts to increase hydrogen supply to the mobility market in the western United States. “This is a huge milestone for the development of Apex Industrial Park and for the diversification of our regional economy as companies like Air Liquide recognize Apex as a key strategic location for the implementation of advanced technologies,” said Ryann Juden, North Las Vegas city manager.

Mercer, a global consulting firm and a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies, announced that Anne Weintraub has relocated from the Irvine, California, office to the Las Vegas office as a senior health and benefits consultant. In this role, she will work with clients to assess their benefit offerings as well as future strategy and plan design considerations. Weintraub has more than 20 years of consulting experience with a focus in project management, benefit objective/strategy setting, financial analysis of plans, vendor selection and implementation.

Flutist Elizabeth Hebing will compete as a Division Finalist in the Music Teachers National Association Southwest Division Junior Woodwind Performance Competition. Hebing, a high school freshman, is the principal flutist in the Las Vegas Youth Orchestras Youth Philharmonic, and also plays flute and piccolo in The Honor Winds, and in ensembles at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. The winner of the competition, which is done through video in December, advances to nationals in Chicago in March.

Wallace Neumann & Verville will join Eide Bailly, a regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm, effective November 18. The three partners and 13 staff at Wallace Neumann & Verville will move into Eide Bailly’s office to bring more knowledge and expertise in several key industries. “We’re excited for the opportunities this union will bring,” said Brad Wallace, partner at Wallace Neumann & Verville. “Eide Bailly shares our culture of dedication to client service and understanding the unique needs of every client.”

Mesa West Capital has provided The ConAm Group with $40.875 million in short-term, first mortgage debt for the acquisition and repositioning of South Valley Ranch Apartments in Henderson. South Valley Ranch features 292 apartment homes on a 17-acre site. ConAm, one of the largest multifamily owner-operators in the U.S. with more than 53,000 fee-managed and company-owned units under management, has budgeted a multimillion-dollar renovation program targeting common areas, amenities and apartment interiors.

FEA Consulting Engineers was ranked the seventh-largest hotel engineering firm in the country, according to the recently released Building Design + Construction 2019 Giants 300. It is the second consecutive year that FEA has been nationally recognized—the firm placed seventh in the 2018 and 2019 Giants 300 report, ranked by revenues. “We are incredibly honored to receive this national recognition,” said Robert Finnegan, PE, president and owner. “Our entire staff works diligently to ensure our clients receive the best possible service and product we can offer.”

Alexia Crowley has been promoted at Colliers International Las Vegas to associate vice president within the Healthcare Services and Office Division. With nearly two decades of real estate experience, Crowley specializes in providing real estate solutions for owners and occupants of health care and office properties. Her past clients include Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada, Spinal Rehabilitation Center and Smith Plastic Surgery.

The Desert Ford Dealers announced a founding partnership with Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders to become the official vehicle of the franchise when it debuts in Las Vegas in 2020. There are five Ford dealerships in Las Vegas: Ford Country, Friendly Ford, Gaudin Ford, Rush Truck Center and Team Ford. “The Raiders are proud to welcome the Las Vegas Ford dealers as the newest founding partner of Allegiant Stadium,” Raiders President Marc Badain said. “We are excited to add another worldwide brand to the Raider family and for the annual activation and tailgating experiences this partnership will provide to our fans.”

Angelina Scarcelli, senior portfolio manager with Colliers International Las Vegas, received the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from CCIM Institute. Scarcelli was among 228 commercial real estate professionals who earned the designation by passing CCIM Institute’s comprehensive examination, the capstone element in the designation process. To earn the designation, real estate professionals complete more than 160 hours of education on interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis and ethics.

Sue Longson, advocacy specialist for Boulder Dam Credit Union, received the Leagues’ Distinguished Service Award at the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues’ REACH Conference. Longson was recognized for her work within the industry as well outstanding efforts in advocacy. “Her leadership skills, personal communication style and passion for integrity have endeared her to hundreds of elected officials over the years,” said Eric Estes, Boulder Dam Credit Union president and CEO.

The Siegel Group Nevada Inc. purchased the former Palm Court Inn in Tucson, Arizona, for $6.10 million. This acquisition increases the number of Siegel Suites and Siegel Select properties throughout the country to 56 and marks the brand’s second location in Tucson. This location is in addition to the company’s presence throughout Nevada, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Ohio.