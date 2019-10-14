People on the Move: Oct. 14, 2019

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas honored local commercial real estate industry leader Christopher McGarey in September as its CALV member of the year. McGarey’s “hard work and dedication contributed to CALV’s growth in membership and continued strong connections with CALV’s affiliate commercial real estate partners,” CALV President Cathy Jones said. McGarey, the group’s president in 2018, holds the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation and is a Certified Property Manager.

Henderson Libraries will host VIBE 2019, a technology-driven networking event from 2-4 p.m. October 18 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Local innovators Aptiv, Quertle, Praxis Aerospace Concepts and Haddington Dynamics will give presentations about the technology used at their company and the skills needed to work in these fields. “We all know how difficult it is to keep up with how fast these industries move,” said Marcie Smedley, executive director of Henderson Libraries. “If you are looking to work in one of these fields, you should be aware of the preferred skills these companies need.” The event is free to the public.

Pizza Guys will open its first Las Vegas location at 3950 N. Tenaya Way. The gourmet pizza company offers specialty pizzas, including the Double Cheeseburger, Mexican Taco, Texas Barbeque and Bacon Chicken Supreme. There are 60 locations in California, Oregon and Nevada.

Unmarked graves at Woodlawn Cemetery received marked headstones October 6 through the Indigent Burial Program. More than $50,000 has been raised by Jewish Nevada for the programs, which help cover the $350 cost of each headstone. “No one leaves this earth without a name. Every one of us matters,” said Marla Letizia, Jewish Nevada Board chairwoman. The headstones were painted by children from religious schools throughout Southern Nevada. Jewish Nevada said donations ranged from $18 to $1,800.

Ryan Calahan has been selected for the Building Design+ Construction 2019 “40 Under 40.” Calahan is a principal with FEA Consulting Engineers, which the publication noted was the seventh-largest hotel engineering firm in the country for the second straight year. Calahan was the only Nevadan selected by the publication. “I’m honored to be recognized among some of the country’s top young professionals in the construction and design industries,” he said. “They are leaders in their businesses and communities, bringing innovative and unique ideas to industries ranging from design and architecture to engineering and development.”

Basketball great turned entrepreneur Magic Johnson will deliver the keynote speech October 22 at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The convention will showcase the innovation of the business aviation industry, including developments in urban air mobility technologies, supersonic travel and environmental sustainability. “Magic Johnson’s career, both in sports and in business, has been built around a dedication to leadership by example and service to others,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “We look forward to hearing his perspectives, including with regard to how business aviation has been instrumental in his work to build his business enterprises and invest in communities.” Johnson is chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which works to provide high-quality products and services that focus primarily on ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities.

Best Buddies Nevada will host its 10th annual Champion of the Year Gala at 6 p.m. November 9 at Caesars Palace. It will recognize 11 community champion nominees, who will compete over eight weeks to raise funds and awareness for the group. Nominees include: Anna Billings, Cristina Paris, Daryl Sprague, Nicole Davis, Paul Brooks Jr., Cliff Miller, Heidi Glassman, Isabella McGinnis, Kaylah Harris, Nicole Huerta and Jamie Philips. Best Buddies International is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “Our champions’ support assists us in expanding our program to new schools and communities, bringing us one step closer to making sure every student and adult with intellectual and developmental disabilities experiences true friendship,” said Charlene Blackstone, state director of Best Buddies Nevada.

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces national board members Dana and Michael Werner, founders of the group’s Las Vegas chapter, were among more than ---1,200 business leaders and philanthropists to attend the FIDF National N.Y. Gala Dinner on September 25. The event helped raise a record $37 million to support well-being and educational programs for Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

The Nevada Donor Network will celebrate hope, strength and life during its annual Inspire Gala on October 26 at Four Seasons Las Vegas. The gala will include performances by country music’s Granger Smith and the rock band Plain White T’s. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will deliver the keynote address. Proceeds will benefit the donor network as it continues a longstanding commitment to maximize the gift of life and health through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Opportunity Village needs Las Vegas area volunteers for its upcoming special events season, which runs October 10 to January 4. The events raise funds to support programs and services for adults with intellectual disabilities in Southern Nevada. Volunteers who complete a shift will receive two general admission tickets to the Magical Forest and a voucher for the Opportunity Village Thrift Store.

Christina Castellanos has been appointed principal flute at the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Castellanos joined the philharmonic as a senior at UNLV in 2001 and has remained a dynamic presence in the ensemble. “I am extremely happy and honored to recognize Christina’s many years as an outstanding member and leader within the orchestra by appointing her to the position of principal flute,” said Donato Cabrera, the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s music director. “She’s an inspiring and caring member of the orchestra and her musicianship will help us shine well into the future.”