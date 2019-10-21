The Notes: Oct. 21, 2019

Sun Commercial Real Estate announced the creation of the Fritz Investment Team, which specializes in investment sales. Roy Fritz, who joined Sun Commercial in 2012, formed the team to expand on Sun Commercial Real Estate’s services. Fritz previously owned a national retail chain franchise where he gained a unique perspective of what is important to tenants and building owners. Fritz is also a Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter Director for 2020-21.

Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing of Las Vegas was named in Inc. 5000’s 2019 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. 5000 ranked Goettl 2,147th out of 4,882 privately owned companies. Goettl had 187% growth over a three-year period and generated $69 million in revenue in 2018. This is the second consecutive year that Goettl was ranked in this publication. In 2018, the company ranked 1,786th with an overall growth of 253%. Goettl was founded in 1939 and has grown to provide a variety of services in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California. It employs more than 500 people with an emphasis on individualized professional development. Owner Ken Goodrich attributes the success to the company’s philosophy of “doing things the right way, not the easy way.”

In anticipation of the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, Brass Cap Development acquired three parcels of land for $5 million. It secured 1.74 acres at Diablo Drive and Edmond Street for the development of a 20,000-square-foot industrial building, 5.05 acres in the same area for two additional industrial buildings. It also acquired five acres at Volunteer Boulevard and Executive Airport Drive near the Raiders training facility in Henderson for two more industrial buildings.

StoryBook Homes announced the opening of Boulder Hills Estates’ second phase, Boulder City’s first large-scale housing development in 30 years. Located near Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard and adjacent to the Boulder Creek Golf Course, Boulder Hills Estates has one- and two-story homes, ranging from three to seven bedrooms, two- or three-car garages and more. “As the only developer in three decades to be selected for a home development project of this size in Boulder City, we intended to create a community of homes that reflect the high standards and livability of the area. To see this project embraced by buyers in such a short time is extremely gratifying,” developer Wayne Laska said.

Dickinson Wright PLLC has been named one of the Top 100 Law Firms for Women by WomenInc. magazine. “Dickinson Wright is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace, and is pleased to have our efforts to support the professional development and success of our women attorneys recognized,” said Katheryne Zelenock, chair of the Dickinson Wright Women’s Network and co-chair of its diversity and inclusion committee. The women’s network offers outreach activities that include the sponsorship of events celebrating the accomplishments of women, support of scholarships and activities for law students and younger students interested in the practice of law. The firm has 475 attorneys in 18 offices, including Las Vegas.

Jessica Patterson, the chief financial officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, received the Athena Young Professional Leadership award at the 16th annual Athena International Awards luncheon September 27 at the Stirling Club. Patterson, a Girl Scout alumna, oversees all financial, human resource and merchandising functions, including the Girl Scout Cookie program. She is pursuing an MBA at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

Greg Weitzel, director of parks and recreation for the City of Las Vegas, was elected to the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration during the group’s conference in Baltimore. Academy members must demonstrate ability in administration, management or education in the profession, have served for more than 15 years in a high level of administration in a parks and recreation agency, or manage a parks and recreation department for an agency with a population of more than 500,000.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and HomeTown Ticketing, the leading online ticketing platform for schools and athletic conferences, announced a multiyear agreement. HomeTown Ticketing will serve as the exclusive digital ticketing partner for the NIAA, allowing fans to purchase tickets to NIAA championship events directly through the NIAA website. The NIAA governs high school sports in Nevada.

Lyft Nevada announced Louisa Choi as general manager to oversee strategy and operations to continue the growth of Lyft’s presence in the state. Before joining Lyft, Choi held various leadership roles in strategy, operations and analytics at the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

The Underground at the Mob Museum is making its house-distilled, corn-mash Moonshine available in Las Vegas. Lee’s Liquor will carry the moonshine in both 750-mL and 50-mL quantities at all 19 of its stores starting October 18. “Lee’s Discount Liquor, an icon of Las Vegas, as is the Mob Museum, is excited to partner with the museum by now offering Moonshine to our Las Vegas and tourist clients,” said Kenny Lee, president of Lee’s Discount Liquor.