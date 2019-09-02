The Notes: Sept. 2, 2016

Lynn Marie Stewart is a board member with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. She is a local field sales leader for Allstate Insurance.

Jeffrey Swinger and Shalonda Hughes were hired at Colliers International-Las Vegas. Swinger is an executive vice president and Hughes is a senior client services specialist.

Barclays US Consumer Bank launched its first U.S.-based Foundation Apprenticeship program at its Henderson operations center. The company plans to hire 50 apprentices for its customer care, fraud and collections operations. The apprenticeship program, open to people 18 years old and above, has garnered awards since launching in the United Kingdom in 2010 and has since been rolled out in multiple communities.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation launched a community advisory council to provide input and guidance on several aspects of the foundation’s operation. The first members of the council include Catherine Laska, Creecy Underwood and Shawn Nason. Laska is a founding board member of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, parent of a childhood cancer survivor and an owner of StoryBook Homes. Underwood began her volunteer work with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation as venue events manager for the organization’s largest fundraiser, Circus Couture. Nason is founder and CEO of the Nason Group.

MountainView Hospital received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines and the latest scientific evidence.

Colliers International-Las Vegas launched the Scheer-Crowley Healthcare Properties Team. Created by Alexia Crowley and Stacy Scheer, it specializes in the acquisition, disposition, value-add leasing and development of health care properties in Southern Nevada and throughout the country. Crowley is senior associate and Scheer is vice president of the health care services and office division.

Las Vegas health care attorney Ayesha Mehdi of Frontier Health Law has been selected for the Leadership Development Program of the American Health Lawyers Association’s Fraud and Abuse Practice Group. She will help provide a forum for other attorneys who represent health care providers, facilities and businesses.

Karen Rubel is president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Forbes released a list for “America’s Best-In-State Employers 2019.” Companies with headquarters in Southern Nevada that landed on the list include the City of Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, Nevada State Bank, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Valley Water District, International Game Technology, Caesars Entertainment, Station Casinos, Affinity Gaming, Golden Entertainment and American Casino & Entertainment Properties. Partnering with Statista.com, the list was compiled by an anonymous survey of more than 50,000 employees at companies with at least 1,000 people (including their subsidiaries).

Shayna Moreno is director of public relations for Trosper Communications.

SR Construction was named the general contractor for an expansion project for the Neon Museum. The expansion will consist of renovating and repurposing the Reed Whipple Community Center to be used by the Neon Museum. Totaling more than 34,000 square feet, the renovated community center will provide space for continued growth.

Grand Canyon Development Partners hired Ted Cienfuegos to serve as senior project manager, overseeing the development and construction management of hospitality projects. His current project is The Drew Las Vegas, where his responsibilities include the overall site, dayclub/nightclub and exterior signs.

Toll Brothers broke ground on the Amenity Center within the Mesa Ridge gated community, located in the Mesa Village of Summerlin. Scheduled for a summer 2020 opening, the center will sit on more than 4.5 acres and include a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, fitness center, bocce court and fire pits.

Three people joined the board of directors of Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy, and Leadership in Southern Nevada):

Dr. Dan Burkhead, president of the Clark County Medical Society; Dr. Bill Resh, managing partner of Nevada Heart & Vascular; and Derek Parent, vice president of Cross Country Mortgage.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has launched Trip to Strip, a rideshare service for groups of up to 11 people. The RTC partnered with Keolis, a global transportation operator and provider of shared mobility services, to provide the service and ride-hailing app.

Dr. David Cotter joined the staff of Las Vegas Dermatology at 653 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 414, Las Vegas.

Sheri Brueggemann is deputy director of the state Department of Public Safety.

Clarissa Cota is vice president and provost of the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus. Sonya Pearson is vice president and provost of CSN’s Charleston campus.

Southwest Medical, part of OptumCare, was a winner at the 11th annual Intalere Healthcare Achievement Awards. Southwest Medical was recognized in the Quality/Patient Care Delivery and/or Patient Satisfaction category, specifically its Southwest Medical Pharmacy & Home Medical Equipment division and its Pharmacy Transitions of Care Program. Intalere, a health care services company, uses the awards to honor its members for their contributions to their patients, community and business partners in reducing health care costs, improving health care quality and serving the community.

Southwest Medical Associates added three physicians to help meet the growing need for health services in Las Vegas: Dr. Doyle Huey specializes in pain management at Southwest Medical’s Oakey Health Care Center, 4750 W. Oakey Blvd. Dr. Bryan Werner specializes in adult medicine at the Tenaya Health Care Center, 2704 N. Tenaya Way. Dr. Olivia Yuson specializes in pediatrics at the Nellis Health Care Center, 420 N Nellis Blvd.

Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of the New Home Experts Las Vegas joined Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

AT&T has launched 5G mobile networks in parts of Las Vegas. Customers can access the network with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phone.

RapidVisa, which offers immigrant visa processing, has new headquarters at 8270 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.