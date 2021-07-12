People on the Move: July 12, 2021

Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino announced David Hutchison as the new executive chef for Stockman’s Steakhouse. Previously executive chef at Pahrump Valley Winery and most recently sous chef at Red Rock Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Hutchison brings more than three decades of culinary expertise to Stockman’s Steakhouse.

Nicole Mastrangelo was elevated to director of fundraising for Nevada HAND Inc., a nonprofit developer, builder and manager of affordable housing communities. Mastrangelo’s 18-year history as a fundraising professional in Southern Nevada will enable Nevada HAND to engage the community on ways to support the organization.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation’s clinical nurse educator, Jackie Garcia, was awarded the DAISY Award recognizing compassion and excellence in nursing care to patients and families. Garcia is a hemophilia-oncology nurse as well as a leader and educator at C4K.

National Technical Institute, a trade school offering training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical careers, announced a new executive position to support its continued growth. Maria Dezenberg joined the organization as vice president of operations, bringing decades of experience in strategic leadership in career-focused college and postsecondary education settings. In her new role, Dezenberg will be responsible for school operations, new program development and regulatory and compliance, as well as supporting the expansion of NTI across the U.S.

Students from the College of Southern Nevada’s videography and film program received six Student Production Emmy Award nominations from the Pacific Southwest National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. With 94 nominations and 44 wins in the past seven years, the program has become one of the most recognized in the country.

The Rogers Art Loft promoted Las Vegas-based multidisciplinary artist, illustrator and teacher Lance Smith to residency director. Previously, Smith served as residency manager and contributed to the success of the program, guiding it through the pandemic. Additionally, Rogers Art Loft welcomed several new board members to help guide the artist residency program. Joining founding board member and pianist Raja Rahman are Janae Downey, an accountant with Marrs Bergquist; Heather Harmon of Black Mountain Institute; Alisha Kerlin, executive director of Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art; attorney Kerry Kleiman of Reid, Rubinstein & Bogatz; and artist/performer Heidi Rider.

Credit One Bank announced three new hires, Amit Bhargav, Moshe Orlian and Glen Williams, to the company’s corporate leadership team. Bhargav will serve as vice president of fraud strategy, responsible for evaluating and mitigating fraud risk for the bank’s products. The role of senior vice president of portfolio growth has been assumed by Orlian, who is responsible for leading the analytics and strategy behind programs that drive balance growth and enhance customer engagement, such as credit line increases and convenience checks. Williams joined the team as senior vice president in customer service, where he is responsible for call centers, training, command center and procedures.

The Lee Business School at UNLV awarded its 2021 Alumnus of the Year award to Mike Peregrina, president and co-founder of Homie. Peregrina established the Homie Scholarship Fund to help those who were pursuing their education during the height of the pandemic.

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association hired Alexis Duenas as administrative services coordinator. Duenas will leverage her experience at SNHBA in her new position, managing events as well as membership for the organization.

Vegas PBS received three 2021 Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards, including Best Public Affairs Program, Best Informational/Instructional Program and Best Arts/Entertainment - Short or Long Format. In addition, several other original programs received recognition from the Telly Awards and other film festivals.