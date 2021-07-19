People on the Move: July 19, 2021

JCJ Architecture welcomed Nicole Dalton Williams, RID, as its interiors project director. Dalton Williams will work closely with the hospitality and gaming design team to strengthen JCJ’s interior design practice within the Las Vegas market and beyond.

Gaming Laboratories International was named Best Test Lab in the SAGSE Europe Awards 2020 and in the SAGSE USA Awards 2020. Additionally, Christie Eickelman, vice president of global marketing and Global Gaming Women president, was named to the list of the Top 5 Land-based Leaders. GLI also named Rudy Stevenson a client services representative. Stevenson will work closely with GLI’s Tribal gaming clients in the Mountain Region.

Global attractions and hospitality company Pursuit named Jack Kenn as general manager of the brand’s newest expansion, FlyOver, an immersive ride attraction set to launch this fall. With more than two decades of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industries, Kenn has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Las Vegas productions, including Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil and more.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada hired Samantha Zabo as an attorney in the Children’s Attorneys Project, representing abused and neglected children in Southern Nevada. Zabo won the 2021 Southern Nevada Top Attorney Legal Elite Award and is also a certified mediator.

De Castroverde Law Group and two of its attorneys received the highest possible rankings for immigration lawyers in Nevada from Chambers USA 2021. De Castroverde is the only immigration law firm in Nevada—and one of only 25 such firms in the nation—to receive this ranking. Juan de Pedro and Kyle Koichi Morishita were ranked in “Band 1,” the organization’s highest ranking, for immigration attorneys in Nevada. They are two of 89 immigration attorneys in the nation to receive it.

Westwood Professional Services Inc., a national award-winning multidiscipline professional services firm in the architecture, engineering and construction industry, announced 10 new shareholders, including Josh Johnson, senior project manager, based in Las Vegas. The new shareholders are selected for their exceptional dedication and contributions to the firm.

The Vegas Chamber appointed Jose Valle as vice president of membership and revenue. Valle brings extensive experience to the organization, pulling from previous executive roles in a variety of industries including radio, television and entertainment.

Las Vegas Philharmonic announced Anne Berquist as its new executive director following a nationwide search. Berquist previously served as executive director of Opera Grand Rapids in Michigan, in addition to acting as president and CEO of Ann Arbor School for the Performing Arts in Michigan and Atlantic Classical Orchestra in Florida. Additionally, two board trustees joined the organization: Dorothy Blake, educator/mentor/philanthropist and Michael Peterson, financial adviser/vice president of Ameriprise Financial.

Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian welcomed Christopher White as a senior general manager. White brings over 17 years of management experience to the position. He has extensive knowledge of the shopping destination, retail industries and managing iconic shopping destinations in Las Vegas and beyond.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Irene Bustamante Adams, deputy director and chief strategy officer at Workforce Connections (Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board) was selected to participate in the fifth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

The Clark County Medical Society held its 67th installation gala to honor incoming President Dr. Staci McHale as well as the 2021-22 board of trustees. Dr. Nicholas Fiore will serve as president-elect while Dr. Deborah Kuhls will be named the past president. Dr. Derek Meeks will be the secretary and Dr. Thomas Hunt is the new treasurer. Larry Lehrner will serve as the delegate chair.